Patrick Ledet continues to be a pitcher the Lancaster Barnstormers cannot figure out.

The left-hander beat them for the second time this year, throwing seven shutout innings as Lexington won 5-3 Tuesday in the opener of a three-game Atlantic League series at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lancaster managed seven singles off Ledet, four more than in his previous 1-0 victory at Clipper Magazine Stadium on May 5. Against the rest of the league, the Texas native is 2-5 with a 6.94 ERA. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Andrew Moritz, in his first Atlantic League at-bat for the Counter Clocks, slugged a two-run homer off Dominic DiSabatino (3-4) in the bottom of the second, the only runs until a messy bottom of the sixth inning.

In the sixth, Hector Roa reached on a one-out throwing error by Jake Hoover and Moritz walked, prompting the Barnstormers to go to submariner Garrett Granitz. Josue Huma greeted Granitz with a single to left-center and Melvin Mercedes’ throw home barely missed getting Roa, with the other runners moving up. Brandt Broussard hit a chopper to first baseman Andretty Cordero, whose throw home was wild, allowing two runs scored.

Lancaster managed to climb back into the game off the Lexington bullpen as Ariel Sandoval belted a two-run homer in the eighth off Lincoln Hentzman.

Trace Loehr connected with the bases empty in the ninth off closer Garrett Schilling and Mercedes followed with a single, bringing up Cordero as the tying run. He quickly rapped into a 6-3 double-play to end the threat.

The Barnstormers will send Nile Ball (2-2) to the mound today at 12:05 p.m. against lefty Mike Kick-ham, a big league veteran making his league debut.

Notes: The Barnstormers’ Wilson Garcia singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to eight games. … Tyler LaPorte was awarded his first stolen base as the designated pinch runner, taking over for Garcia in the sixth.