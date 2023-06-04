This Lebanon Ironmasters thing, where the Barnstormers adopt an alternate name in partnership with their neighbor city to the north for one three-game series per season, doesn’t mean anything in baseball terms.

Does it?

Evidence is starting to pile up.

The Ironmasters/Barnstormers completed a three-game sweep of Long Island with a 7-1 romp Sunday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lebanon/Lancaster is now 6-0 as the Ironmasters over two seasons. The club has won five of six and may be, at long last, finding itself after a bad start to this season.

Similarly, last year, a three-game sweep (as the Ironmasters) in early July was the beginning of a brilliant three months of baseball that allowed the Barnstormers to roll to the Atlantic League championship.

There’s more: Joseph Carpenter’s three-run homer was Sunday’s biggest shot. Carpenter homered in all three games of the series. He’s a graduate of Cedar Crest High School in, yes, Lebanon County.

“It’s cool,’’ Carpenter said, on the field immediately after the game, surrounded with family and friends. “You get to see a lot of hometown people, a lot of family, people that might not get to see you play if you’re playing far from home.’’

“There’s not really anything to it, … well, maybe there is, I don’t know,’’ said manager Ross Peeples.

“It’s not like our guys get excited because they have a (different) jersey on, but they do like playing at home. I just think we’re starting to get our lineup right, and I hope that means we start playing a little better baseball.’’

Indeed, in what has seemingly become an annual tradition, the Barnstormers (12-18) are scrambling to overcome a laundry list of injured or otherwise unavailable players.

Jacob Lemoine and Travis Lakins, two pitchers with recent major league experience, are done for the year, Peeples said.

Centerfielder/leadoff man Shawon Dunston and outfielder Ariel Sandoval, two key pieces, have been out for a couple weeks with hamstring injuries. Third baseman Trace Loehr gashed his left leg open crashing into a fence last month and is out. Cleanup hitter Kelly Dugan is playing, but hobbled, with an ongoing hip problem.

Melvin Mercedes, an AL all-star second baseman, has been moved to Dunston’s spot on the field and in the batting order. The everyday second basemen for the moment is Yeison Coca, originally seen as a utility infielder, an excellent defender who hasn’t hit much.

Peeples said Dunston and Sandoval should be back next week. Andretty Cordero, one of the AL’s best offensive players a year ago, can handle third base. If Carpenter, who joined the club less than a year ago after a fine college career at Delaware, keeps hitting as he has of late, Dugan can DH as he works through the hip thing.

“I’m really just trying to simplify at the plate,’’ Carpenter said. “It’s not much different (than college pitching). Just trying to slow it down, get a good, good pitch and try to do some damage.’’

Peeples announced a trade after the game: reliever Daniel Goodson to Frederick for Wilson Garcia, a 1B/3B type who hasn’t been playing much. Goodson’s last appearance was May 26.

Peeples also said he’s signed Jesus Liranzo, a righthanded starting pitcher recently released by the Baltimore Orioles from their AAA affiliate in Rochester, N.Y.

Despite all of the above, the run-prevention piece has mostly been pretty good for the Barnstormers, and on Sunday was better than that. Dominic DiSabatino allowed three hits and struck out 10 over seven innings, mowing through the Ducks with such ease - he struck out six in a row at one point - that the game was complete in a tidy two hours, 17 minutes.

The Barnstormers - that’s still going to be their name - get Monday off before beginning a three-game series with Lexington (16-18) Tuesday at the Clip.