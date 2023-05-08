Lexington scored six unanswered runs in the last four innings Sunday to hand host Lancaster a 7-6 defeat at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Starter Jacob Lemoine allowed just three hits in the first five innings for Lancaster — which fell to 2-7 on the young season with the defeat — retiring 12 in a row in one stretch.

But, holding a 6-1 lead, the right-hander opened the sixth inning with a walk to Ronnie Dawson. Manuel Geraldo singled into right-center, sending Dawson to third. Abiatal Avelino’s slow roller on the third base side was fielded by Lemoine, but he skipped his throw past first baseman Andretty Cordero and down the right-field line as two runs scored.

Lemoine got through the rest of the sixth, then turned the ball over to Brian Marconi for the seventh.

Connor Owings notched a double into the right-field corner, and Logan Brown followed with a single into right, putting runners at the corners. Jake Gitter struck out, and Jesus Tavarez followed with a slow grounder to the hole at shortstop on which Jake Hoover could only get a force out.

Tavarez stole second, and Dawson reached on a bobble. Marconi’s wild pitch cut the lead to 6-5, and Geraldo tied the score with a single to left.

The Counter Clocks got the win in the ninth, on an Avelino single through the right side. Garrett Schilling shut the door in the ninth.