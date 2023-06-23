Think about everything you’ve done over the past six days.

Every night spent sleeping, hour spent working, minute spent on your phone.

Through all that time, eight cyclists — five of them current Lancaster residents— have been traveling across the nation by bike, representing Zoe International in the 2023 Race Across America (RAAM).

At around 5:41 p.m. ET on Friday, the group officially completed its cross-country journey, earning second place in the race’s eight-person division.

“When we crossed the official finish line, I kind of just broke down, let it all out,” cyclist Nate Eakin said.

The bikers had a far bigger objective than just the voyage itself; before the race began and along the way, they’ve been raising awareness and funds for nonprofit Zoe International’s mission of preventing child trafficking.

When they reached the finish line on Friday evening, Zoe International had over $450,000 donated to its 2023 race fundraiser on its website.

Zoe representatives shared after the race that there was also a large chunk of donations that hadn’t been officially processed yet — putting the grand total over $540,000.

That’s by far the most the organization has raised in the three years it’s competed in RAAM. In 2019, the faith-based group raised $175,000, and in 2021, it put together $380,000.

“That’s what it’s all about, man. Spreading awareness to fight (trafficking),” Eakin said.

Possibly the most incredible part about this year’s voyage: the largely-Lancaster-based team still finished in second place despite being down a member for most of its ride.

The race began on June 17 in Oceanside, California. Locals Merv Beiler, John Glick, Tom Jordan, Matt Lapp and Eakin were joined by Kevin Quinter, Craig Whiteford and Jeff Conaway to race against four competing groups to Annapolis, Maryland.

Things started out as expected. But on Monday, as they rode near Trinidad, Colorado, Conaway crashed while riding downhill. He was severely injured and had to be airlifted to the closest trauma unit.

Zoe International’s race director this year, Brad Ortenzi, said on Tuesday that Conaway was doing well, in stable condition and with his family.

Quinter, a detective from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said the moment they came around the corner and saw Conaway lying on the ground was scary for the entire group.

“(I was thinking) there’s probably a 50% chance he’s not even alive anymore,” Quinter said.

Luckily, Conaway was OK, and remained in Colorado to recover from his injuries after the accident, receiving support from his fellow cyclists, friends and family.

Ortenzi also said that Conaway made something clear: he wanted the other seven bikers to continue on with the race.

The rest of the way, there were seven cyclists switching shifts on the bike — meaning less time between shifts for each rider.

But now, they had two reasons to ride: for their original cause of child trafficking prevention, and for their friend.

“We tried to FaceTime him every day, and keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” Quinter said.

The 12-state journey had a variety of challenges for the cyclists. Eakin said being down a rider made this year more difficult than when he raced in 2021.

“To lose (Conaway) and then have to get on the bike and pedal … that was hard,” Eakin said.

Throw in some tough weather and sleep deprivation, and it was an intense, emotional battle for the entire group.

“It was brutal heat, humidity and crosswinds all throughout Kansas and Missouri, and then it finished off with a day and a half of rain,” Eakin said.

Zoe's official race time in the 2023 RAAM was six days, two hours and 41 minutes.

“I think I slept like 3.5 hours every night. And then to get up and go full-speed every day, that was tough,” Quinter said.

The eight cyclists’ nonstop week of biking is complete — and they’ve accomplished their goal of raising awareness of child trafficking across the country.

“It’s making an impact, and people that contribute and spread the word are making an impact,” Eakin said. “So it’s all worth it."