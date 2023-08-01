With a combined total of 120 years in the sport, three county keglers were inducted into the Lancaster United States Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame on Sunday.

More than 200 attendees at the LUSBC Association’s annual awards banquet, held at the Eden Resort & Suites, applauded the trio and the many winners at the event, for both junior and adult bowlers.

In the junior division, a scholarship awardee, triple crown winners, and the Edie Miller Awardee took center stage, while the Hall of Fame inductees were the highlight of the adult division.

Brian Hess, a LUSBCA director, said, “I’m proud to recognize those who have set examples for all of us in the sport through their performance and service.”

And with that he presented local and state honors to the inductees:

— Dudley Gagneaux was inducted for his meritorious service to the sport he spent 25 years supporting. His daughter, Carmen Baeckel, accepted the award on behalf her father, who died in 1999 at the age of 68.

“My dad worked hard to get the Lancaster Bowling Association to accept women bowlers from the Oxford area (formerly Coatesville association), where we lived, so we could bowl together,” she said.

Baeckel, along with her sisters, Jeanette Acord and Melinda Gagneaux, noted that their father, who was proud to serve on the Lancaster Bowling Association board, died while he was driving to the bowling lanes.

— Robin Heiney, 45, was inducted for her superior performance. She has three perfect games to her credit, and many 700 series. Over her 35 years in the sport, she said she has fond memories of Garden Spot Lanes in Strasburg, and of the late Turk Herrington, who encouraged her. Her successes included Coca Cola and Danny Michael Memorial Tournament championships, as well as seven local tourney wins and numerous youth tourney victories.

— Norm Miller, 82, was inducted for 60 years of meritorious service. He was the proprietor of Duffy’s Bowling Alley in Lancaster in the 1970s and ’80s. He, along with other managers, spearheaded high school bowling clubs, which became the forerunner of the scholastic Lancaster-Lebanon League. Miller organized many teams to bowl in state and national tourneys, he said, “footing the bill for travel and allowing bowlers to pay him when they could.”

“I loved running junior leagues and just being around and encouraging bowlers,” said Miller, who continues to fulfill secretary/treasury duties in two leagues.

LUSBCA Hall of Fame coordinator and Warwick High School bowling coach Neal Vital, who has been dealing with medical issues, surprised the attendees with a short visit during Sunday’s presentations.

He was greeted with a standing ovation.

LUSBCA first vice president Susan Schickel and junior program manager Donna Gribble, who presented the junior awards, said they hope that the youth have a positive, competitive experience and gain long-lasting friendships through the sport.

The highlight of the junior awards was the presentation of two $1,000 scholarships, the Marty Summers and Glenn Montgomery awards, to 2023 Manheim Township graduate Nick Tomlinson, the son of George and Kris Tomlinson.

The awardee, who was a member of the 2023 high school state championship team, plans to attend William Patterson University in New Jersey to pursue a degree in finance and sports management. His dream is to be the general manager of a sports team.

In addition to bowling, he has volunteered with the Toys for Tots program.

“Winning the state championship was the highlight for me,” said Tomlinson, who had the league’s top average (224) and series (812).

For the second year, the scholastic triple crown winners were recognized for having the highest average, single and triple in their division. The recipients were: Lebanon fourth-grader Ariana Althouse, the daughter of Mike and Alysha Althouse; Hempfield seventh-grader Jordyn Ile, daughter of Kevin and Amy Ile; and Ephrata fourth-grader Trenton Lewis, the son of Michael and Vicki Lewis.

Lampeter-Strasburg eighth-grader Emily Dunlap, daughter of Mike and Angie Dunlap, earned the Edie Miller Award for the most improved junior bowler, pushing her score by 68 pins to 153.

2022-23 BOWLING SEASON JUNIOR AWARDS

• Average: Major Division — Nick Tomlinson, 224; Morgan Kline, 223. Junior Division — Jake Buckwalter, 200; Emily Dunlap, 153. Prep Division — Wyatt Miller, 166; Jordan Ile, 150. Bantam Division — Trenton Lewis, 142; Ariana Althouse, 96.

• Series: Major Division — Nick Tomlinson, 812; Priest McKenzie, 791; Julee Getz, 794. Junior Division — Jake Buckwalter, 810, Tyler Eckert, 727; Hope Broich, 609. Prep Division —Wyatt Miller, 611; Aaron Shepark, 590; Jordan Ile, 557; Anna Mincemoyer. Bantam Division— Trenton Lewis, 549, Josh Worley, 530; Ariana Althouse, 355; Rylee Miller, 271.

• High Game: Major Division — Nathan Barnica, Dominic Lenhart, Jordan Adams, Julie Getz, 300; Morgan Kline, 299; Lacey McCalicher, 289. Junior Division —Daniel Subers, 300; Hope Brioch, 233; Emily Dunlap, 220; Charlye Nye, 202. Prep Division —Aaron Shephard, 279; Wyatt Miller, 276, Alex Blantz, 245; Jordyn Ile, 233; Anna Mincemoyer, 222; Pyper Miller, 190. Bantam Division — Trenton Lewis, 212; Josh Worley, 205; Brogan Orr, 189; Ariana Althouse, 143; Rylee Miller, 103; Olivia Dechesne, 99.

• All-Events Winners: Major — Darren Zombro III, 2101; Julee Getz, 1833. Junior — Priest McKenzie, 1965; Taylor Miller, 1857. Prep — Ryland Kahler, 1249; Pyper Miller, 1267. Bantam — Trenton Lewis, 967; Sophia Lauriello, 820.

USBC Youth Singles Tournament

• Boys Average: (Scratch) Nick Tomlinson, 230; Priest McKenzie, 214; Zach Wentzel, 212. Class A — Cameron Getz, 196; Abraham Saniago, 191; Daniel Subers, 182; Landen Kahler, 171; Damian Erisman, 167; Andre Colabucci, 166. Class B — Jason DeChristopher, 164; Ashton Fritz, 159; Ryland Kahler, 155; Ethan Anderson, 140. Class C — Josh Worley, 115; Owen Anderson, 86.

• Girls Average: (Scratch) Julee Getz, 215; Taylor Miller, 210; Lacey Slaymaker, 206; Bethany Jaquith, 187. Class A — Kayla Washe, 178. Class B — Hope Broich, 160; Danise Torres, 157. Class C — Isabel Saniago, 97.

Team Tournament

• Boys: Class A — Pinheads (Aaron Zimmerman, Cooper Palmer, James Crone, Colby Shertzer) 2472; Class B — Misfits (Trenton Lewis, Parker Hershey, Ryland Kahler, Landen Kahler) 2239; Class C — The Incredibles (Adam Shank, Luke Shank, Joseph Shank, John Shank) 2026.

• Girls: Class A — The Daughters of Donna (Bethany Jaquith, Lacey Slaymaker, Corinne Smilth, Eva Brubaker), 2738. Class B — McPennfield (Jordyn Ile, Hope Leaman, Ava Green, Julie Getz), 1950.

• Mixed Scratch: Lrizz (Derick Keller, Priest McKenzie, Xander Green, Taylor Miller), 2551. Class A — One Pin Wonders (Xander Green, Priest McKenzie, Ava Green, Derick Keller), 2345. Class B — Centimeters Not Meters (Parker Hossler, Garrett McKnight, Bill Green, Bethany Jaquith), 1811. Class C — Flying Pink Unicorn Puppies (Zoey Petrosky, Zach Petrosky, Adam Petrosky, Cameron Getz), 1790.

Doubles Tournament

• Boys Scratch: Xander Green and Priest McKenzie, 1311. Class A — Bryan Brandt and Charlie Albright, 1477. Class B — Blaine Freed and Mike Berg, 1140. Class C — Joseph Shank and John Shank, 1002.

• Girls Scratch: Morgan Kline and Taylor Miller, 1363. Class A — Hope Broich and Bethany Jaquith, 1383. Class B — Jordyn Ile 1112. Class C — Rylee Miller and Lilly Johns, 829.

• Mixed Scratch: Julee Getz and Derick Keller, 1400. Class A — Lacey Slaymaker and Nathan Keeley, 1370. Class B — Isabel Santiago and Abraham Santiago, 1094. Class C — Zoey Petrosky and Zach Petrosky, 867.

2022-23 BOWLING SEASON ADULT AWARDS

• Kathryn Shultz Most Improved Average: Justyna Hernley, 32 pins.

• Thomas Long Most Improved Average: Ronald Kreider, 46 pins.

• Perfect games: Michael Balliet, Dustin Braun, Steve Breneman, Vicki Lewis, Tyler Miller, Elizabeth Moyer, Harold Rote.

• 800 series: Steve Breneman, 808.

• 700 series: Christine Yellets, 731; Crystal Miller, 730; Mark Heberling, 728; Seanna Boyer, 709.

• County high average: Darren Zombro Jr., 240; Kerry Smith, 236 (12th title).

• County high series: Scott Kinkaid, 869; Haley Kleinspehn and Brandi Schickel, 804.

LANCASTER USBC CHAMPIONSHIPS

• Men: (Team) Fredericksburg — Brett Bicksler, Daniel Lingle, Terry Bicksler, Brandon Zserai, (handicap score) 2987; and #YCA — Jarred Poff, Christopher Green, Paul Wolfram, Eric Smith, (scratch score) 3092. Doubles — Kelsey Hammons, Justyna Hernley, (handicap score) 1506; and Kurtis Stidd, Scott Kinkaid, (scratch score) 1542. Singles — Victor Cruz, (handicap) 811; Mathew Hogg, (scratch) 791. All-Events — Larry Epperson, (handicap) 2342; Paul Wolfram, (scratch) 2286.

• Women: (Team) Robin’s Girls — Amanda Wise, Christine Yellets, Kelsey Hammons, Robin Heiney, (handicap score) 2924; and Pure it Ladies — Jill Moore, Kelsey Hammons, Christina Hartl, Kerry Smith, (scratch) 2675. Doubles — Amanda Wise, Robin Heiney, (handicap) 1474; and Christine Yellets, Kelsey Hammons, (scratch) 1363. Singles — Robin Heiney, (handicap) 751; and Jill Moore, (scratch) 752. All-Events — Kelsey Hammons, (handicap) 2208; and Robin Heiney, (scratch) 2176.