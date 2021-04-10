If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• The Lancaster youth leagues are in need of umpires this spring and summer. Season runs from mid-April until July. No experience needed, will train. If interested, contact Rick Velez at 717-342-8601 or pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

• Pioneer Boys Basketball Summer Camp will be held June 21-24. Three separate 3-hour sessions. First session 7:30-10:30 a.m. for grades 9 and 10. Second session 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for grades 7 and 8. Third session 2-5:30 p.m. for grades 3-6. Contact (text) Coach Achille at 717-405-8057 or email john_achille@l-spioneers.org for a registration form.

• The YMCA Strasburg Jaycee Park Outdoor Summer Basketball League for adult men begins May 20. Games are played every Thursday from 6-10 p.m. In case of inclement weather games are moved inside. League fee is $230. Payment may be made at the City Y or Lampeter Y. Officials and scorekeeper fees of 35. paid weekly. There will be an A and B League and a maximum of 16 teams. Deadline to enter is May 7 or when maximum is reached. State-mandated mask policy will be followed. Questions contact Ron at 717-330-1221 or Matt at 717-464-4000, ext. 1215.

• Lancaster-Lebanon League Basketball Officials (LLBBO) will be offering a two-week training session for anyone interested in becoming a PIAA basketball referee for the 2021-22 season and beyond. The two-week sessions will be conducted via Zoom and upon completion the interested candidate would take the PIAA Exam. Class/Exam registration is free for college students and is $30 (exam fee) for non-college students. For questions or registration information contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 17th annual Ride For the Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on May 8. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21, or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park in Neffsville, located about 1 mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2021 to register. The early bird registration fee the event is $30 (pre-registration ends April 12) and you can order a T-shirt if you sign up before April 20. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $35. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. Helmets and closed toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided at the park.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township’s Weaver Road Athletic Complex from July 12-15, running daily from 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 in the fall of 2021. To register, go online at nextlevelfieldhockey.com/.

GOLF

• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association would like to welcome women interested in joining an 18-hole league to its first meeting April 13 at 9 a.m. at the pavilion at Overlook Golf Course, 2040 Lititz Pike. Players must have a 45 handicap or three 18-hole attested score cards to establish a handicap. The membership is $70. Contact Dottie Croessant at 717-393-6346 or visit overlookgolfcourse.com and fill out a membership application.

• The Lititz recCenter Annual Golf Tournament will be held rain or shine June 2 with a 1 p.m. start at Iron Valley Golf Course, Lebanon. Scramble format with lunch and dinner option. There are hole-in-one challenges and an event raffle. Register foursomes with TracieAndrew@lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096, ext. 231. Individual players also welcome. Register by April 30.

• Wilson football’s 23rd annual Bulldog Golf Tournament has been set for June 19 with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start at Manor Golf Club. The practice range will open at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $80 and includes greens fees, cart, foods and beverages, range balls and prizes. For information or to register, contact Matt Bender at 610-670-0180, ext. 5006, or via email at benmat@wilsonsd.org.

• The Pinnacle Cup team match play tournament will be played June 14 at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mount Wolf. Team registration and sponsorship forms for this charity event are available by contacting Tournament Director Dr. Dale Treese by phone at 717-367-9144, or by email at cdtreese@centurylink.net. Only 64 team slots are available and an early deadline registration fee must be postmarked by May 7; regular team registration is to be postmarked by May 28.

HALL OF FAME

• The Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has rescheduled its annual banquet. Originally set for May 1, COVID-19 concerns have moved the event to May 7, 2022. For information, email bobherman154@gmail.com.

ICE HOCKEY

• The Hershey Cubs Hockey Club has announced its inaugural tryouts, to be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. May 22 and 23 at Klick Lewis Arena in Palmrya. Players born between Jan. 1, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2005, are eligible. Openings are available for all positions. Former Bears coach Bruce Boudreau and his staff and ownership group will be on hand to evaluate the potential players. The tryouts include a skills session and scrimmage each day. The club is a premiere level team in the USPHL. The cost for each two-day combine is $100 for over 5 hours of on-ice evaluation. Also included are accredited on-ice officials, and medical staff on site. There will also be a Q&A/information session at the end of day 1, during which players and their parents may ask questions directly of club personnel. To register, email crystal@hersheycubs.com or visit the website at hersheycubs.com.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from Silver Spring Park in West Hempfield Township. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held June 7-10 and July 19-22. Morning and evening sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, college alumni and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include: dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

• The Wick Futball Over 30 Recreation Soccer League plays on Sunday evenings at 4 and 6 p.m. We play on full-size fields, have licensed referees, and play full 90-minute games. There are 22 or more players on a team with liberal substitutions. While the league is competitive, it is intended to be “recreational,” therefore, we do not keep standings, have playoffs or a league champion. New players are welcome. Cost is $75 through March 31, $85 after. Register online via bluesombrero.com, or email Paul.Hoffman@AMWater.com for information.

• Lancaster Elite Soccer has announced tryouts for Youth U9-U18. For more information, go online atLancasterElite.com.

SOFTBALL

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball, an established 13-team Senior Modified Softball League, has openings available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy Modified Softball from May until Mid-August. For information, go to the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call Don at 717-917-1356.

• The Jerry Ross ASA Men’s Slowpitch League is looking for teams for the summer season. Teams play doubleheaders on Sundays. For information, call Steve Enedy at 717-492-9816.

SWIMMING

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting a Youth Summer Swim Team Warm-Up from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays through May 7. Open to swimmers ages 13–19. Conditioning practice will focus on technique and endurance prior to the start of the competitive season. Call 717-898-3102 or visit hempfieldrec.com to register.

Triathlon

• Hempfield recCenter’s 2021 TRI for Life will be held May 2 from 8-11:30 a.m. Swim 300 meters in the indoor pool, bike 16 miles with rolling hills, and run 3 miles on a relatively flat course. Cash awards will be given to the top male and female. Age group awards will be provided for the top three finishers in each group. There will also be awards for the top three relay finishers. Individual and relay team registrations are open on ACTIVE.com. Registration (open through April 18) is $75/individual; $95/relay team.

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 8. An early bird registration discount ends March 31. This swim, bike and run event attracts more than 250 participants. Swim at Lititz Springs Pool, bike a moderate course in the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

JOB OPENINGS

• The Lancaster-Lebanon League has an immediate opening for the position of swimming assignor. The position reports to the Executive Director and is responsible to attend annual meeting(s) held by the Sports Chairperson with coaches and any other meetings as designated by the Executive Director. The position will be responsible for assigning officials for varsity, junior varsity, and junior high meets. This includes all contests — league, nonleague, and postseason.Computer proficiency is a must. Familiarity with Arbiter Sports software is helpful but not necessary. Swimming experience as a coach or an official is preferred. If interested, contact Ron Kennedy, Executive Director at Rkennedy4319@comcast.net.

• Pequea Valley has an opening for a JV baseball coach for this season, and is also looking for a varsity head cheer coach (preferably with competitive cheer experience), varsity assistant football coach, JH head and assistant boys soccer coaches, JV girls soccer coach, assistant JH girls soccer coach, and JH football coach for next school year. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext 5520 or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Manheim Central is seeking a senior high girls soccer assistant coach and a senior high field hockey assistant coach. If interested, please apply online at manheimcentral.org. Contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429 for further details about the positions.

• Warwick High School is accepting applications for assistant football, assistant girls volleyball, junior high boys soccer and junior high girls soccer. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School. Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head field hockey coach. This position will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the high school program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447 ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking a head varsity softball coach, assistant varsity girls lacrosse coach, assistant varsity baseball coach, head and assistant varsity girls soccer coaches and a volunteer assistant varsity lacrosse coach. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE.

• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for an assistant junior high field hockey coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. Fro information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Penn Manor is seeking interested candidates for the position of girls varsity field hockey coach. The coach works under the direct supervision of the athletic director and the general supervision of the high school principal, and is expected to provide the necessary leadership in order to maintain a comprehensive and vigorous interscholastic program. In addition, all employees are expected to be positive role models and actively embrace the values of the school. Must have all required clearances. Interested applicants should apply on line at applitrack.com/pennmanor/onlineapp/. EOE

• East Petersburg Swim Team is seeking a head coach for the 2021 summer swim season. Interested and qualified persons should send a resume via email to Julie Ernst, President, at eastpeteswimteam@gmail.com.

• New Holland Swim Team is holding registration for all children in Kindergarten through 12th grade who can swim the width of New Holland pool (25M). Registration opens April 10 online at newhollandswimteam.com. Questions can be directed via email to newhollandswimteam@gmail.com.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.