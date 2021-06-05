If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Lancaster Youth Baseball is in need of umpires for all leagues ages 10-17. These are paid positions, at $50-$60 per game. Season runs through July. Most games start at 6 p.m. If interested contact Rick Velez at 717-342-8601 or email at pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

• Donegal Youth Basketball Camp will be held at the Donegal High School gym June 21-24 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp will be run by the Donegal High School coaching staff and is for all boys entering grades 4-9. Registration forms may be obtained by emailing Donegalboysbasketball@gmail.com . Call Coach Dolan for information at 717-587-4857.

• The Ephrata Mini-Mounts Girls Basketball Camp for girls entering grades 3-9 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 28-July 1 at Ephrata Middle School. Focus will be placed on skill development, competitions and games. The camp will be run by the Ephrata girls basketball coaching staff and high school players. Registration forms are available on the Lady Mounts Basketball website or by contacting Head Coach Brian Cerullo at b_cerullo@easdpa.org.

• Pioneer Boys Basketball Summer Camp will be held June 21-24. Three separate 3-hour sessions. First session 7:30-10:30 a.m. for grades 9 and 10. Second session 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for grades 7 and 8. Third session 2-5:30 p.m. for grades 3-6. Contact (text) Coach Achille at 717-405-8057 or email john_achille@l-spioneers.org for a registration form.

• The Elizabethtown Basketball Skills Camp, under the direction of former Elizabethtown College men’s basketball coaches Bob Schlosser and Barr Acker, will be held June 21-24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Mount Calvary School Gym, 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown. The camp, for boys and girls ages 8-14, will focus on the fundamentals of basketball (ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, rebounding, post moves) in a fun but competitive atmosphere. Camp T-shirt included in fee. For information or to register call 717-367-0355 or go online at GetintoGEARS.org.

• GEARS is offering a clinic to improve fundamental basketball skills for girls and boys in grades 3-6. Dribbling, passing, shooting and defense will be areas of focus. Program is on Wednesdays from June 2-July 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mill Road Outdoor Basketball Court, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown. For information or to register call 717-367-0355 or go online at GetintoGEARS.org.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township’s Weaver Road Athletic Complex from July 12-15, running daily from 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 in the fall of 2021. To register, go online at nextlevelfieldhockey.com/.

GOLF

• Golf for a Cure Scramble will be held July 20 at Crossgates Golf Club. Net proceeds will benefit the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Shotgun starts of 7:30 a.m. (women’s teams) and 1:30 p.m. (mixed and men’s teams). For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com.

• The Hempfield Area Democratic Committee’s June 19 Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 19 at Four Seasons Golf Club in Landisville. Check in at 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Prizes include a $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest (hole No. 9), prizes ranging from $600-$1,200 for the other par-three holes, closest-to-the-pin awards and a putting contest. Cost is $80 for individual golfers, $300 for foursomes, and $60 for student golfers. Registration includes golf, cart, refreshments, and prizes. Registration deadline is June 10. Hole sponsorships, at $150, are available to individuals as well as businesses and organizations. Sponsorship deadline is June 6. To register, go online at secure.actblue.com/donate/golf21, and for information, email info@hempfielddemocrats.org.

• The Ladies League at Treetop Golf Course in Manheim is sponsoring a “Golf Til You Drop” event during weekdays of June 1-July 30 or the weekend of June 26-27. This event is in support of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Teams will be asked to find sponsors for either a flat donation or per hole golfed. There will be a Golf Til You Drop Finale on Aug. 13 featuring Night Golf, Basket Raffles, and Tailgate. To make a reservation or for information, call Treetop at 717-665-6262.

• Saint Peter’s Men’s Club’s 22nd annual golf tournament, to benefit St. Peter Youth Education and Activities, will be held June 25 at Sunset Golf Club in Middletown. The event, a four-player scamble, will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $65 and includes a chicken and pulled pork dinner, with beer and beverages and prizes. Registrations are due June 18. For information, contact Stephen Cook at Scook1492@gmail.com or 717 609-2972.

• The 22nd annual Cocalico Eagles Wrestling Golf Tournament has been set for July 17 with a 1:30 p.m. scramble start at Manor Golf Club. The cost is $80 and includes greens fees, cart, driving range, prizes, lunch and an all-you-can-eat pig roast dinner. Dinner only is available for $25. Each golfer will get a free greens fee for later use and a chance to compete in the $1 million shootout. For information or to register, contact Ted Wolf at 717-598-0485, or twolf@cocalico.org.

• Wilson football’s 23rd annual Bulldog Golf Tournament has been set for June 19 with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start at Manor Golf Club. The practice range will open at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $80 and includes greens fees, cart, foods and beverages, range balls and prizes. For information or to register, contact Matt Bender at 610-670-0180, ext. 5006, or via email at benmat@wilsonsd.org.

GUN SHOW

• The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association will hold its 64th annual gun show June 19-20 in a new location, Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Saturday’s show hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday’s show hours are 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Donation for entry is $5. More than 100 tables are planned, and will include modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

GYMNASTICS

• GEARS is offering tumbling and gymnastics programs for children, including Gym Bears for girls and boys ages 3-5, and classes for girls and boys ages 6-12. Classes will be held Thursdays from June 10 through July 22 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown). To register or for information, go online atGetIntoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

POLO

• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays from June 20 through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. June 20 will be the club’s annual Opening Day event. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Hideaway, 40 Boulevard Ave., Mount Gretna. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The 2021 Solstice Run, with 5K and 10K courses, is set to begin at 5 p.m. June 20. Participants are invited to participate in the inaugural fundraising run and celebrate the start of summer at the same time at the Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Registration is available online at runreg.com/9331. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SOCCER

• A camp for boys and girls in grades 4-6 will by directed by Elizabethtown High School girls varsity soccer coach Mark Brown with the help of high school players. Drills and games will focus on the fundamentals of soccer and sharpen skills. T-shirt included.Camp is Monday-Thursday, July 19-22 from 6-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Soccer Field No. 2. To register or for information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Manheim Township boys soccer team is holding a youth camp for both boys and girls ages 5-11 on June 7-10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Camp will be held at the Manheim Township High School turf fields, located at 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Neffsville. Staff from the MTHS boys soccer team will lead the camp with assistance from varsity and JV players. All skill levels welcome. Campers will experience fun soccer games and drills with a focus on game fundamentals such as dribbling, ball control, shooting and passing. Campers registered by May 21 will receive a camp T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the Corner Kick Club, which is the MT Boys Soccer Booster Club. Register online at mtboyssoccer.com and click on Youth Camp. For information, email Jenn at jennhampshire@yahoo.com.

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held June 7-10 and July 19-22. Morning and evening sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, college alumni and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include: dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

• The Lancaster Summer Classic Soccer Tournament will be held on June 12 and 13. Go online at LancasterSummerClassic.com for information.

SOFTBALL

• Is your daughter ready to take the next step and play highly competitive softball? Spooky Nook Softball Academy is having open tryouts starting Aug. 3. A 12U (2010/11 birth year) is being added this year. For information, go online at spookynooksports.com/manheim/sports-programs/sports/softball or email softball@nooksports.com.

TRAIL RIDING

• GEARS will sponsor one-hour guided trail rides through 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Sessions are set for June 9, June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. No trotting or galloping permitted. Riders must be ages 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Masks or bandannas are required when riders arrive and check in. Once the trail ride starts, masks may be pulled down. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 8. This swim, bike and run event attracts more than 250 participants. Swim at Lititz Springs Pool, bike a moderate course in the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• Elizabethown High School varsity coach Lamar Fahnestock will lead a camp for boys in grades 7-12 that will focus on the sport’s basic skills while combining individual drills, team drills and team competition. Wear sneakers and come ready to learn and have fun. T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Monday-Thursday, July 19-22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Gym, 629 Holly St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

YOUTH SPORTS

• An “Iddy Biddy” Baseball/Softball program is being sponsored by GEARS on Thursdays from June 17-July 22, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This program, to be held at the Elizabethtown High School Field No. 2, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, is designed to expose children ages 4-6 to America’s favorite pastime with instruction centered around throwing, catching and batting skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head rifle (co-ed team); junior high girls soccer; junior high boys basketball. nterested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE

• Lancaster Catholic has an immediate opening for a head varsity baseball coach. Applications will be accepted until June 10, and may be sent to Rich Hinnenkamp via email at rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: Assistant junior high field hockey coach, assistant junior high girls soccer coach, and assistant junior high football coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For any questions, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Pequea Valley has the following coaching opportunities: varsity girls tennis, varsity head cheer (preferably with competitive cheer experience), varsity assistant football, JH assistant boys soccer, JH assistant girls soccer, head JH football, JH assistant football, and JV baseball. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510, ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for positions including a junior high assistant boys soccer coach and a junior high assistant wrestling coach for the 2021-2022 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For questions regarding these positions contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438 or by email at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is May 30.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head field hockey coach. This position will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the high school program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447 ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2021-22 school year. Fall: Junior high head field hockey coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach and junior high assistant girls soccer coach. Winter: Junior high assistant girls basketball coach and high school assistant swimming coach. Spring: Junior high assistant track coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a head girls tennis coach, head girls basketball coach, middle school assistant girls soccer coach and middle school assistant field hockey coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant varsity softball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Scott Govern, Athletic Director, sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than June 30, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.