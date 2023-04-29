If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Join Lancaster Rec and the Jr. Tornado baseball coaches for a summer baseball tune-up. This clinic, for youth ages 5-15, will be held July 17-20 at the McCaskey varsity baseball field. Times vary by age. Cost is $25. Register by July 7 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

• In the Iddy Biddy Baseball/Softball program, little sluggers ages 4-6 can learn how to smack it out of the park. This program will expose children to America’s pastime with instruction centered on throwing, catching and batting skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. Classes will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 30-June 27, at the Elizabethtown Area High School Field No. 2, 600 E. High St. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

BASKETBALL

• The Hoop For Hope Summer Basketball League for youngsters in grades 3-12 (grade entered in Fall 2023) will be hosted at Brandon Park this summer. Teams are coed and practices begin in June. Coaches will notify the players of the practice days/times. Grades 3-6 will have games on Mondays, grades 7-10 will have games on Tuesdays and grades 11-12 will have games on Wednesdays. This is a free program. Register by May 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information. (This partnership program is not operated by Lancaster Recreation Commission.)

• The Nike Boys Basketball Camp will be held at Franklin & Marshall from June 19-22. This is a complete skills program for boys ages 8-18, and allows players to work on their form, shooting accuracy and positional work under the supervision of F&M coach Nick Nichay. For complete details and to register, go online at ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-franklin-marshall-college.

CHEERLEADING

• Join Lancaster Rec’s Cheer Clinic, for youth ages 5-14, led by the Jr. Tornado cheer coaches. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. This clinic will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 1–4 at the JP McCaskey varsity softball field. The clinic costs $25. Register until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

DOG SHOW

• Who will win Best In Show at Lancaster Kennel Club’s 75th Red Rose Classic on May 13? Come to the Lebanon Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon, to find out. Admission to the show is free, but there is a $5-per-vehicle parking fee. Vendors and concessions will be available. Due to safety concerns for the dogs, exhibitors and spectators, strollers are not allowed in the show or grooming areas. In addition, only dogs entered in the show can be on site. Go online at lancasterkennelclub.org or Facebook for more details and breed, best of group, and best of show ring times and locations. The show returns after a three-year hiatus with more than 500 entries expected. Breed judging begins at 8 a.m. with group judging scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Best in show follows group judging. Lancaster Kennel Club was recognized by the American Kennel Club in 2023 as a Centennial Club for being in existence for over 100 years, having been founded in 1921.

FLOORBALL

• The Lancaster Floorball Club welcomes anyone with field hockey, ice hockey, street hockey, roller hockey, lacrosse or similar experience. Held at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster, participants can play with equipment and facilities that are second to none. This is one of about 10 places in the country with International Floorball Federation approved goals and sideboards. Join the group to learn about this booming international sport. The group meets from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays for adults and 5:30-6:30 for players under age 17. The cost is $5 per one-hour session, maximum $15/family. New members are also welcome to join in the inaugural Lancaster Floorball Invitational. That event will be held with round-robin play on May 14, followed by playoffs and the championship May 21, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., also at the L-S YMCA. Teams are filling quickly, but there are a few spots open for “free agents.” Interested individuals will be placed on a team for the tournament. Minimum age is 12. Trophy and medals to the winning team. Contact Mark at 717-228-7633 or lancasterfloorball@gmail.com for entry details or questions.

GOLF

• The Penn State Alumni Association Lancaster Chapter’s annual Golf Outing will be held May 12 at the Highlands of Donegal. The event is rain or shine and has a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration is open through May 2. The cost of $95 per golfer includes practice range, greens fees, golf cart, prizes, lunch, snacks, dinner and a speaker presentation by Steve Jones, the voice of Penn State football and men’s basketball. Special pricing is available for those interested in the dinner and speaker presentation. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds benefit the Penn State Club of Lancaster County’s Scholarship Fund. To learn more about the event, register or sponsor, go online at psulancaster.com/event/psu-lancaster-golf-outing-23/.

• The 16th annual Engle Printing & Publishing Golf Outing will be held June 9 at Crossgates Golf Club, Millersville. Proceeds benefit Good Samaritan Services to provide housing and supportive services to the individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Lancaster and Chester counties. The four-player scramble event will have two flights, 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration begins one hour before start time. Entry fee is $90 per player or $345 per foursome (a.m.); $100 per player or $375 per foursome (p.m.). Package includes driving range before round, coffee and pastries/lunch, meal after round, greens fees and cart, skill and door prizes. Registration deadline is May 19. For information or to register, go online at epcgolfouting.com or contact Rachel Stebbins at 717-492-2531 or rstebbins@engleonline.com.

• United Disabilities Services will host its fourth annual Service Dogs Golf Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Crossgates Golf Club, 1 Crossland Place, Millersville. Golfers may play in groups of up to four and enjoy activities like a hole-in-one contest to win a $10,000 cash prize, longest drive, putting contest, silent auction, raffles and more. Player registration is $135, and there will be a putting contest for $10. Mulligans are $5 each (maximum 2 per golfer).Registration forms can be found online at udservices.org/golf23 and must be submitted by Aug. 1. For any questions about the event, contact lorib@udservices.org.

• The Columbia Economic Development Corp. will sponsor its seventh annual golf tournament on June 9 at Cool Creek Golf Course in Wrightsville. The shotgun-style tournament will start at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per golfer. Sponsorships and registrations are available online at columbia-edc.org, by emailing ColumbiaEDCorp@gmail.com, or by calling Bill Kloidt, executive director, at 717-201-5134.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the 11th annual Warfel Memorial Tournament, benefiting Crush PD Fitness, on June 17. Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $90 per golfer, which includes use of the driving range prior to the round, greens fee, cart, prizes and lunch. For information, contact John Meyers at johnmeyers24@comcast.net.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the St. John Neumann Catholic School Inaugural Golf Tournament on May 5. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $350 per foursome and includes use of the driving range prior to the tournament, greens fee, cart, on-course games, prizes, and meal. For information, contact John Hockley at john@weaverassociatesinc.com or Chris Shearer at cshearer7788@gmail.com.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the Penn State Club of Lancaster County’s Annual Golf Outing on May 12. Registration and lunch will start at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner will start at about 5:30 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony and speaker presentation. Cost is $95 per golfer, which includes use of the driving range prior to the round, greens fee, cart, prizes, lunch, dinner and a speaker. Cost to attend only the dinner and speaker presentation is $35. For questions, contact Rick Miller at 717-538-3898 or rickmillercompany@gmail.com.

• Announcing the 32nd annual Landis Adult Day Services Golf Outing, a four-person scramble set for June 2 at Foxchase Golf Club, Stevens. There will be two shotgun starts, at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The day includes 18 holes of golf, cart, food, putting green, driving range and prizes. A wide range of sponsorships are available. To register, go online at landisadultday.org/golf. For information, contact Janice Nikoloff at 717-381-3580 or jnikoloff@landis.org.

KAYAKING

• The Intro to Kayaking program from GEARS will cover basic paddling instruction and safety. Two-hour guided paddle on the beautiful Susquehanna River with either a single or tandem sit-on-top kayak that is designed for all shapes and sizes with a large ergonomic cockpit. Ages 12-plus. Registration deadline is May 26. Program is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Chickies Rock Outfitters, 1028 River Road, Columbia. Fee is $60 for a single kayak and $85 for a tandem kayak. Register online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

PICKLEBALL

• The popularity of pickleball has soared in the recent years. The sport combines tennis, table tennis and badminton in a fast-paced sport that is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. GEARS will offer beginner lessons to cover everything you need to know to get started, including basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Pam Kaylor will instruct. Ages 18-plus. Classes will be held on June 1, 6 and 8, from 9-10 a.m. at the Legion Park Tennis/Pickleball Courts in Marietta. Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online at getintogears.org for more information.

RUNNING

• The F&M Track Club will host a “Night of Miles” event on the track at Franklin and Marshall College starting at 6 p.m. June 18. The event will feature six races, including junior high/high school boys and girls, open men and women, and elite men and women. It is recommended that to race in the junior high/high school and open races, you should be able to run a sub-8-minute mile for the boys’ heat and a sub-9-minute mile for the girls’. The recommended entry time for the elite race is sub-5 minutes for men, sub-6 minutes for women. There will be awards for the winner of each race, including $100 for the top overall male and female times and a $100 time bonus for anyone who breaks FMTC’s mile record (4:06 male, 4:59 female). The entry fee is $10 and can be done online at milesplit.com. There will be same-day sign-up, but pre-race registration is strongly encouraged.

• Events surrounding Friendship Community’s 30th annual FEST and 5K are set for May 12-13. First up, from 7-8:15 p.m. May 12 is the group’s 43rd annual Talent Night at Neffsville Mennonite Church. Then, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, a day of exercise and entertainment will be held at 1149 E. Oregon Road. After the Run, Walk, and Wheel 5K, there will be plant and art sales, various kids’ activities, bingo and food trucks. All proceeds benefit adults with intellectual disability and autism. For information or to register for the race, visit FriendshipCommunity.net/FEST-5K.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, is offering the Pretzel Twist 5K & Kids Run on Saturday, Sept. 16. It’s an 8 a.m. race start, with a 7 a.m. post registration and check in. This family-friendly run/walk/stroller event is for all levels of competitors, with a fast and accurate road course through Lititz neighborhoods and countryside. The kids run will be held prior to the 5K start. Individual, youth, team, and Triple Crown 5K race series registration options. Cash and pretzel prizes. For information, go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The Triple Crown 5Ks, sponsored by the recCenters of Lancaster County, will this year include: Ephrata recCenter Memorial Day 5K, May 29; Hempfield recCenter Honey Run 5K, Aug. 26; and Lititz recCenter Pretzel Twist 5K, Sept. 16. One registration for three 5K runs to benefit community recreation centers. Prizes and event shirts for individual races plus Triple Crown cash prizes for overall combined masters, adult and youth divisions. Register before first event May 29. Must race all three to remain eligible. Register at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096, or find the event at Active.com.

• The 10th annual Arm of Hope 5K will be held May 6 at 9 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy. Funds raised will bring children out of difficult life situations in Accra, Ghana, West Africa, to experience the joys of being a kid at camp for a week. All ages can participate in this 5K run/walk fundraiser and take home a T-shirt and a door prize of local merchandise or event tickets. Top finishers in age categories take home a trophy. Learn more and register online at armofhopeinghana.org/5k.

• The Mount Bethel Cemetery Memorial 5K is being planned for May 27 at 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia. This mixed terrain 5K will be held totally on the grounds of Columbia High School for runners and walkers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration information can be found online at mtbethelcemetery.org, under the Events tab.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. Information on the club and its activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held June 12-15 and July 24-27. Morning and evening sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, assistant coaches and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include: dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information, email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special soccer camp for youth ages 8-13, led by the Jr. Tornado soccer coaches with help from the teams. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of soccer. This camp will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. June 26–29 at Roberto Clemente Turf Field. Cost is $25. Register by June 16 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

SOFTBALL

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special softball clinic led by the Jr. Tornado softball coaches, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This clinic will be held July 31–Aug. 3 at McCaskey’s Varsity Softball Field. Times vary based on age. Cost is $25. Register by July 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

• The Pequea Valley Men’s Church Softball League has openings for additional teams this season. Played on Monday nights at Paradise Park, the league offers competitive yet recreational slow-pitch softball. Teams must have a church affiliation, although not all players are required to attend that church. Interested teams should text to 717-508-7275 or email paradiseparkfields@gmail.com for more information.

• The Jerry Ross Slow-Pitch Softball League is looking for teams for the 2023 Spring/Summer season. The league plays at Rapho Community Park in Mount Joy, with doubleheaders on Sundays. For more information, call Steve Enedy at 717-492-9816.

SQUASH

• Free squash court time is offered at Lancaster Country Day School at 725 Hamilton Road. Racquets, balls and goggles are provided but indoor court sneakers (with non-marking soles) must be worn. Year-round times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No pre-registration necessary but for questions and/or to sign up for the mailing list, email to luo@lancastercountryday.org.

TENNIS

• At the Donegal Beginner/Intermediate Tennis Camp, participants new to tennis will learn the basics using the Red/Yellow Quick Start tennis balls. Activities focus on hand-eye coordination with a series of fun drills for beginners. Participants with tennis experience will focus on drills that develop the fundamentals of the game and learn the proper technique for the forehand, backhand, volley, lob and serve. Donegal High School coaches Trent Hoffmaster and Pam Kaylor, with the assistance of high school players, will instruct. For children ages 8-14, camp is set for May 30-June 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Donegal High School Tennis Courts, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• GEARS is offering two tennis clinics: Intro to Tennis for Kids and Tennis 101 for Adults. Clinics are $20 per player ($26 non-member) and will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. May 20 at the Elizabethtown Area High School tennis courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. The clinics will be taught by Bears varsity coach and PTR certified instructor Brenda McBride, with the help of high school players. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Join Lancaster Rec to develop tennis skills with three separate upcoming programs:

— Middle school tennis lessons for Grades 7-8 (intermediate level players) will work with experienced tennis instructors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 11–Aug. 15 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Tennis lessons for youth ages 6-17 designed to teach the basics of the sport will be held on Saturdays from July 8–Aug. 12 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Times vary based on age. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Finally, a special tennis camp for ages 6-14 led by the Jr. Tornado tennis coaches with help from the tennis team will place an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This camp is to be held from 5-6 p.m. June 5-8 at the McCaskey High School tennis courts. Cost is $25. Register by May 26 or until full.

For information on any of these programs, call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will offer its annual triathlon at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Ages 12 and up will compete in a swim, bike, run event at the recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. More than 300 competitors, novice to advanced, are expected. Beginners welcome. Teams/family or individual registration options. Cash prizes, event shirts, and goody bags. Registration discount is available through the end of March online at lititzrec.com. For information, call 717-626-5096 or email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

UMPIRING

• Need extra money this spring and summer? Umpires are needed for baseball games (ages 12-17) in Lancaster County. Season runs from mid-April until August. Contact Rick Velez at pawildmanone@yahoo.com or 717-342-8601 for information.

JOB OPENINGS

• The Octorara Area School District has the following positions available: athletic secretary, junior high football head and assistant coach, boys varsity soccer assistant coach and varsity football assistant. Apply online at octorara.kk12.pa.us or email Athletic Director Greg Fantazzi at gfantazi@octorara.org.

• The School District of Lancaster is seeking a head girls volleyball coach at McCaskey High School. Interested candidates should apply online at sdlancaster.org/find-your-career.

• The Lancaster Country Day School Athletic Department is accepting applications for the following positions: head girls basketball coach and assistant boys soccer coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/about/careers for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• Lititz Christian School is seeking to fill several coaching positions for the 2023-24 school year, including a varsity boys soccer head coach, a middle school boys soccer head coach, a varsity girls volleyball head coach and a middle school boys basketball head coach. Qualified applicants will be responsible for the organization and administration of their respective programs and should exhibit a commitment to Christian education and high student achievement. The ideal candidate will have previous playing or coaching experience, and the ability to develop their programs into competitive teams. Candidates should also have a strong desire for using sports as a platform for training youngsters to be committed followers of Jesus Christ. Interested persons should email their cover letter and resume to Doug Yager, athletic director, at doug.yager@lcstaff.net.

• Pequea Valley School District has a position available for a head girls tennis coach. For all inquiries, contact Ben Gardinier at benjamin_gardinier@pequeavalley.org.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: varsity head girls basketball coach and varsity head wrestling coach. Visit the district’s employment page online at mtwp.net to apply.

• Elizabethtown Area School District has openings for boys and girls assistant soccer coaches. Go online at etownschools.org for details and to apply.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head junior varsity cheerleading coach (Fall/Winter 2023-24), and junior high assistant cross country coach (Fall 2023). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.