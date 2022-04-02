If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• The YMCA Men’s Outdoor Summer Basketball League will open May 19. All games are to be played at Strasburg Jaycee Park (in case of rain, games moved inside) on Thursday evenings, with game times from 6-10 p.m. $225 fee per team, plus weekly officials fee. League is comprised of both A and B divisions to maintain competitive balance. Registration opens March 28 and can be completed at the Lampeter or City YMCAs. Registration closes May 12 or when the league limit (16 teams) is reached. For information call the 717-464-4000 or email Rick Wagner at rwagner@rosesymca.org.

CORNHOLE

• The 2022 Marauder Baseball Cornhole Tournament is set for April 23 at the Cooper Park garage deck. Registration is now open. The event is open to public participation. An $80 ticket includes a minimum of four games, a meal and beverages. Those who would like to attend but not participate may purchase a food and drink ticket for $40. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from a $1,000 tournament sponsorship to a $100 social media sponsorship. All money raised will benefit the Millersville baseball program. Participants may register at millersvilleathletics.com/baseball.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club is announcing a new date for the annual Ride For The Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on Saturday, June 4. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21 or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park, located about 1 mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the Active.com website to register at active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2022?int=72-3-A2. The registration fee is $30 (pre-registration ends April 15) and riders can order a t-shirt if they sign up before May 9 (shirt cost is $19). The fee to sign up after May 9 is $35. Online registration will end June 1. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $40. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. It is requested the metric century riders start the ride by 8 a.m. Helmets and closed-toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. as support will be shutting down. Lunch will be provided at the park.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Manheim Township Field Hockey Youth Field Hockey Clinic, presented by the MTGFH Booster Club, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 23-26 at Manheim Township’s Ed Journey Field (Field H). Athletes entering grades K-6 in fall of 2022 ar eligible. Cost is $75 (includes a T-shirt) or $100 (includes a shirt, stick, shin guards, mouthguard and ball). The clinic will be under the direction of high school head coach Jessica Shellenberger, her staff and current MTFH players. Come out and learn the fundamentals or keep up with your skills for the fall season. For information, email Coach Shellenberger at dfhcoach4@gmail.com.

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School July 11-14 and run daily 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 this fall. For information, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

FLAG FOOTBALL

• Manheim Township Youth Football will hold flag football on these remaining dates: April 10 and April 24 with a rain date of May 1. Flag football will be held at Manheim Township Athletic Complex at 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster. This is open to all boys and girls from all school districts in grades 2-8. For information contact Crystal Weaver at famelancaster.crystal@gmail.com.

GOLF

• The Columbia Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring its sixth annual golf tournament on June 10 at Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville. Registration is at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Non-sponsor entry fee is $75 a person or $300 for a foursome. For information and to register online visit columbia-edc.org or call Executive Director Bill Kloidt at 717-201-5134.

• The Pinnacle Cup Team Match Play Golf Tournament will be played June 13 at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mt. Wolf. Now in its 21st year, this unique, challenging and popular two-person team charity event supports the care and treatment of special needs children and adults through the Camp Ladybug Summer Program, which is free to all program participants. If you would like to be a part of Helping the Kids, team registration and sponsorship forms for this unique event are available by contacting Tournament Director Dr. Dale Treese by phone at 717-367-9144 or by email at cdtreese@centurylink.net. Only 64 team slots are available and an early registration deadline for reduced team fee, for two divisions based on age, must be postmarked by May 4. Regular team registration must be postmarked by May 25.

• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association invites golfers to consider joining its 18-Hole League. A prospective member must submit score cards showing three rounds of golf played and score cards attested from a course that is rated and sloped and have a 45 or below handicap to be accepted for membership, but will play to a 40 handicap for tournaments. Go to the Overlook Golf Course website (overlookgolfcourse.com) and click Events and Leagues for additional information and a membership application. Scheduled play days are Tuesday mornings with standing tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. Tee times run every 10 minutes. The league begins April 19 and runs through Oct. 18.

• Overlook Ladies 9-Hole League is open to new golfers. We play on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. This year, the league runs from April 12 through Oct. 11. We are an easygoing, friendly group. Contact Linda Wilson at 717-285-7824 or philabos@gmail.com for information.

• GEARS is hosting its 16th annual Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament, sponsored by R.E. Pierson Materials. The $90 per player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. Tournament date is April 29, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, 650 S. Harrisburg St., Harrisburg. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Foxchase Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 21 at Bent Creek Country Club; Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

RUNNING

• Three Lancaster County community recreation centers are teaming up to add an extra level of competition to their annual 5K events in the recCenters of Lancaster County Triple Crown 5K Series. One single registration of $65 enters runners/walkers into three summer runs: The Ephrata recCenter Memorial Day 5K, set for May 30; the Hempfield recCenter Amos Herr Honey Run 5K, set for Aug. 27; and the Lititz recCenter Pretzel Twist 5K, set for Sept. 18. Three Masters, Adult and Youth combined age divisions from the events will award cash prizes to top finishers and runners-up. Awards at the final race. Registration deadline is May 27. Participants must complete all three races to maintain prize eligibility. Registration for individual races is available at each host recCenter. For information, go online at reccenterslanco.com/special-events/running-races/, call 717-626-5096, or email jenniferhenry@lititzrec.com. Register online at Active.com or lititzrec.com.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week, the group will run from Loyd H Roland Memorial Park, 221 N 11th St., Akron. For information, contact Steve at 717-572-6349. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Lancaster Inferno FC’s new all-girls youth club is now open for registration. Players from U9 to U19 are welcome to come and try out April 29-May 6, depending on birth year. Visit lancasterinferno.com for information and registration details.

• Lancaster Elite 2022-23 tryout registration is open for U9 to U19 players. Tryouts start April 30. Visit lancastelite.com for information and to register.

• The Wick Futball Over-30 Recreation Soccer League plays on Sunday evenings at 4 and 6 p.m. around Lititz from April through August with a total of around 17 games. We play on full-size fields, have licensed referees, and play full 90-minute games. There are 22 or more players on a team with liberal substitutions. While the league is competitive, it is intended to be “recreational,” therefore, we do not keep standings, have playoffs or a league champion. New players are welcome. Cost is $95. Register online via WickFutball.org, or email wickfutball@gmail.com for information.

• GEARS is sponsoring the Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program, designed to be instructional and provide a chance to participate in low-competitive soccer games. Boys and girls in grades 1-3 are invited to register. The program will operate from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 3, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown. There will also be an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for children ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. This instructional program will be held from 9-10 a.m. (Class A) and 10-11 a.m. (Class B) on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 2. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Spring 2022 rec soccer registration is open. Visit mtsoccer.com (rec page) for more information and registration details.

SOFTBALL

• The Susquehanna Valley Umpires Association is looking for people interested in umpiring girls age group fast pitch softball in the spring. The season runs from mid-April through mid-June. No experience is required and training will be provided. If interested, contact Tom Libhart at tlibhart@comcast.net.

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League, scheduled to begin June 1 at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. There is a maximum of 20 players per team and a 10-player minimum. A team roster and registration fee is needed no later than May 20 to be included in the league schedule, which begins June 1 and runs through August on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is a 15-game schedule with playoffs. Fee is $550 per team. Teams are responsible for paying umpires $30/game. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-717-367-0355.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball is looking for individual players or groups to join us as full teams. This is an established 12-team modified softball league. Openings are available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy modified softball from May until mid-August. Visit the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call/text Don at 717-917-1356.

SWIMMING

• New Holland Swim Team is holding registration for all children in kindergarten through 12th grade who can swim the width of New Holland pool (25M). Registration opens Saturday, April 2, online at newhollandswimteam.com. Questions can be directed to our email: newhollandswimteam@gmail.com.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS Recreation will offer an eight-week boys middle school volleyball program. Players in grades 5-8 will learn passing, setting, hitting, blocking and terminology. Dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 5 to May 26. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Manheim Township School District is seeking a varsity assistant/JV head girls soccer coach for the upcoming fall 2022 season. Visit the employment page online at www.mtwp.net to apply.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a head bowling coach for the 2022-23 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For questions regarding this position, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is April 22. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following fall sports positions: assistant junior high football coach and assistant junior high boys soccer coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Pequea Valley has open positions available for head and assistant junior high boys soccer coaches. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510, ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for head field hockey coach, junior high assistant football coach, and junior high wrestling assistant coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School. Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics; 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year, including a varsity assistant field hockey coach for this fall and a varsity girls basketball assistant coach for this winter. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled unless otherwise noted. EOE.

• Manheim Township High School is seeking four field hockey coaches for fall 2022. Positions open include high school varsity assistant, high school JV coach, junior high head coach and junior high assistant. The program will be under the direction of high school head coach Jessica Shellenberger. Visit the school’s website to apply or reach out to Coach Shellenberger with any questions. Email: shelleje@mtwp.net.

• Need extra cash? The Lancaster youth leagues are in need of umpires this spring and summer. Season runs from mid-April til July. No experience needed, will train. If interested, contact Rick Velez at 717-342-8601 or pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.