BASKETBALL

• The Ephrata recCenter is hosting its 30th annual 3 on 3 Tournament on March 18-19. There are 10 divisions: 5th & 6th Boys, 5th & 6th Girls, 7th & 8th Boys, 7th & 8th Girls, 9th & 10th Boys, 9th, 9th & 10th Girls, 11th & 12th Boys, 11th & 12th Girls, Men’s Open and Men’s B. Prizes for first and second in each division. Youth fee is $59/team and Adult is $69/team. Registration deadline is March 15. For information contact Jean Wentz at 738-1167, x105.

• Longtime Elizabethtown College men’s basketball coach and two-time state champion coach Bob Schlosser is offering a 6-week clinic for skill work. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, moving without the ball offensive and defensive footwork will be stressed. The clinic, for girls and boys in grades 3-5, will be held from 3:45-4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 14-April 18 at the Bear Creek Elementary Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Fee is $85 for GEARS members ($95 for non-members). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• A Youth Basketball 3v3 Tournament will be held March 10-11 at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Enter teams of 3-5 players in grades 3 through 12 in this competitive annual officiated tournament. $75 registration fee per team by March 6. Divisions by age as follows: March 10, middle school teams at 5:30 p.m. and high school teams at 7:30 p.m.; March 11, third/fourth-grade teams at 9:30 a.m. and fifth/sixth-grade teams at noon. Register online at lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096.

DOG SHOW

• Best in Show is up for grabs again when the Celtic Classic Dog Show returns to the York Expo Center this March, bringing with it thousands of the top dogs and an estimated $6.3 million in economic benefits for the community. The Celtic Classic runs March 15-19 at the York Fairgrounds. The five-day event offers free admission, giving local residents an excellent opportunity to learn more about different breeds and the art of showing dogs. About 8,000 entries are expected. Dog Show Tours are available, and guests may sign up at the Club Table inside the Arena. The York Kennel Club, Delaware County Kennel Club and the Lancaster Kennel Club sponsor the show. This is the 16th year York has played host. For the safety of spectators and dogs, baby strollers are not allowed past the lobby and into the event area. Visit wp.thecelticclassic.net/ for specific breed locations and judging times, special event times, and building locations. Vendors and concessions will be available. Only dogs registered in the show are allowed onsite. Please check the York Expo Center website for any last minute safety guidelines at yorkexpo.com/.

FLAG FOOTBALL

• Manheim Township Youth Football Association will host flag football on April 2, 16, 23 and 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster. Cost is $40 until March 26, $60 afterward. The group will take walk-ons on April 2. Register online at mtyfa.sportngin.com/register/form/518579280.

• Lancaster Rec Center invites players ages 6-15 (as of March 1) to join its NFL Flag Football League. Practice is 1-2 nights a week, depending on the age group, with games on Saturdays. This league is held from March through May/June. Cost is $95 ($118.25 for nonresident). Scholarships available to those who qualify. Register until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

FLOORBALL

• The Lancaster Floorball Club welcomes new members each Sunday at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster. Adults play from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and youths from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Equipment will be provided. Cost is $5 per hour; pay at the door. If you have a background in field hockey, roller hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer or other similar sports, you can adapt to floorball. The sport is easy to learn and fun to play. We are forming teams to compete locally, nationally and internationally. For information, contact Mark at 717-228-7633 or lancasterfloorball@gmail.com.

GOLF

• Announcing Manor Golf Club’s third annual Shamrock’n Golf Scramble. This four-person scramble is set for a 1 p.m. start March 11. Registration opens at noon. Cost is $70 per player ($50 for members). For information or to register for this or other Manor events, go online at themanorgolfclub.com by March 5.

LACROSSE

• GEARS will offer the Elizabethtown Girls Lacrosse Club for girls in grades 5-9. This program will teach the basics of lacrosse through practices and games. The season will start March 13 and go through May 13 with practices on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Elizabethtown Area High School Field No. 1 and games on Saturdays in the Lancaster area. Fee is $160 for GEARS members ($170 NM). For more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

PICKLEBALL

• Youth Pickleball will be offered from 5:30-6:25 p.m. Thursdays in March and April at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Youth ages 7-12 will learn to play this trending court sport with structured classes of skill drills. Designed to help youth reach full-court play. Bring your own paddle or borrow one. Private and small group pickleball lessons are also available by appointment. Register atlititzrec.com or 717-626-5096. For information, email craigpersing@lititzrec.com.

• GEARS is offering beginner pickleball lessons, covering everything players must know to get started with the fast-paced sport, which is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. Lessons include basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Classes for participants ages 18 and older will be held Tuesdays from April 4-18: Beginner Class A is set for noon to 1 p.m., and Beginner/Intermediate Class B is set for 1–2 p.m. at the Elizabethtown BIC Church Gym, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 ($65 for nonmembers). Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online at getintogears.org for more information.

RUNNING

• Londonderry Township and Local Conservation Partners present the inaugural Conewago Darter 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run and Field Day for Clean Water, starting at 10 a.m. April 2 in Elizabethtown. The event is designed to raise money and awareness for Clean Water Projects in the Conewago Creek Watershed. For the 5K, participants should park at 2771 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, (near the finish line at the Route 230 trailhead) by 9:25 a.m., and will then board a bus to transport to the start line at Old Trolley Line Park (475 Beverly Road). Online registration is available at pretzelcitysports.com. For information, contact Monique Dykman at 717-461-0027 or email MDykman@LondonderryPA.org.

• The 10th annual Arm of Hope 5K will be held on May 6 at 9 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy. Funds raised will bring children out of difficult life situations in Accra, Ghana, West Africa, to experience the joys of being a kid at camp for a week. All ages can participate in this 5K run/walk fundraiser and take home a t-shirt and a door prize of local merchandise or event tickets. Top finishers in age categories take home a trophy. Learn more and register online at armofhopeinghana.org/5k/.

• The Mount Bethel Cemetery Memorial 5K is being planned for May 27 at 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia. This mixed terrain 5K will be held total on the grounds of Columbia High School for runners and walkers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration information can be found online at mtbethelcemetery.org, under the Events tab.

• The final race in the 2023 Frozen Foot Race Series will be held March 19 beginning at 2 p.m. at Bear Creek School, 1459 Shaeffer Road, Elizabethtown. Registration is $40. Finishers medals will be offered for all. Age groups are in five-year increments up to 80-plus. After the race, we have hot soup and lots of door prizes. Prizes include running shoes, Oakley sunglasses and more. For information, go online at appliedracemgmt.com or register at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Elizabethtown/FrozenFootRacesJanuary.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. The club’s winter schedule is now in effect, and Tuesday runs will be held at Long’s Park. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Join Lancaster Rec’s Soccer League for birth years 2004-18. Come on out, learn new skills and play on a team. Practice is 1-2 nights a week depending on the age group. Coed and boys divisions have games on Saturdays and girls divisions have games on Sundays. This program runs from mid-March through May/June. Cost varies depending on division. Scholarships available to those who qualify. Register until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.

SOFTBALL

• The Jerry Ross Slow-Pitch Softball League is looking for teams for the 2023 Spring/Summer season. We play at Rapho Community Park in Mount Joy, with double headers on Sundays. For more information, call Steve Enedy at 717-492-9816.

• CYAA Spring Softball Registration is now open for the 2023 season, online at go.teamsnap.com/forms/354126. The registration deadline has been extended to March 15. CYAA offers softball to all girls currently attending a Catholic school or a member of a Catholic Parish in the surrounding area. The group is offering softball for girls at all age levels: 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. For girls ages 5-6, pony ball is offered through the CYAA baseball program (online at go.teamsnap.com/forms/354123). The first game is scheduled to begin the week of April 10. Teams will be offering preseason practices. Practice days and times will be determined after teams have been formed. The 10U-14U teams will have playoffs depending on season outcomes, likely to begin June 9, with championship games on June 15 at Elizabethtown’s Rheems Fields. Contact Tyler Bachman at 717-475-9999 with any questions related to softball registration.

• The Lancaster 70s Slow-Pitch League is looking for a sixth team for the coming season. Anyone interested in putting together a team, sponsoring a team or playing for a team, should contact the league president, Marv Adams, at 717-368-3461, by calling or texting. Players must turn at least 68 during the season. Women, at least 60 years in age, are also invited to play. Games are played at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at fields in Willow Street, Rapho Park and Ephrata. A slot is available for a team to play at Willow Street, if a new team does not have a field.

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League scheduled to begin this summer at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. League meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the GEARS Community Center. Interested teams and/or individuals should plan to attend to go over league rules, regulations, rosters and fees. Contact Lee Eckert at LeeEckert@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355 for information.

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires has immediate openings for umpires to start this coming spring. This is a great way to stay involved in the sport and make some extra money. The chapter will provide training. If interested, contact Midge Sholl at 717-371-5840 or mespt@hotmail.com.

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph softball director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

SWIMMING

• PreCompetitive Swim Clinics are being offered March 6 through May 11 from 7-8 p.m. at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W Maple St., Lititz, for youth ages 7-10 and 11-14. Participants will work on strokes, starts, turns and competitive techniques with coaches/instructors ahead of the summer swim season. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool to attend. Course is 10 weeks, two nights per week (Mondays/Wednesdays or Tuesdays/Thursdays). All competition levels welcome. For information contact HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com. Register atlititzrec.com or 717-626-5096.

TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will offer its annual triathlon at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Ages 12 and up will compete in a swim, bike, run event at the recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. More than 300 competitors, novice to advanced, are expected. Beginners welcome. Teams/family or individual registration options. Cash prizes, event shirts, and goody bags. Registration discount is available hrough the end of March online atlititzrec.com. For information, call 717-626-5096 or email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

UMPIRING

• Need extra money this spring and summer? Umpires are needed for baseball games (ages 12-17) in Lancaster County. Season runs from mid-April until August. Contact Rick Velez at pawildmanone@yahoo.com or 717-342-8601 for information.

JOB OPENINGS

• Lancaster Catholic has immediate openings for the following positions: JV/assistant varsity girls softball coach (spring) and head field hockey coach (fall). If interested, email the athletic office at Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• The Kutztown Area School District has the following athletic coaching vacancies: head HS boys volleyball coach, assistant HS boys volleyball coach, assistant HS/MS football coach. Send coaching application, resume and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org, or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Coaching application materials can be found at www.kasd.org/employment. EOE.

• The Hempfield athletic department has an openings for assistant spring track coaches (pole vault and throwing) and an assistant varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates must apply online athempfieldsd.org. If you have any questions, please contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: junior high assistant field hockey coach and junior high head field hockey coach (Fall 2023). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.