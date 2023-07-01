If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Join Lancaster Rec and the Jr. Tornado baseball coaches for a summer baseball tune-up. This clinic, for youth ages 5-15, will be held July 17-20 at the McCaskey varsity baseball field. Times vary by age. Cost is $25. Register by July 7 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

BASKETBALL

• The Hempfield Girls Basketball Camp will hold another session July 24-27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $75 for one camper; sibling(s) receive a discount. The Hempfield High Sschool coaching staff and players will focus on fundamental skills, team concepts, and a lot of fun. Camp T-shirt is included. Contact coachnmartin@gmail.com for information.

CHEERLEADING

• Manheim Township Youth Cheerleading registration is now open for athletes in grades 1-7. Register online at mtyfa.sportngin.com/register/form/020732754. The fee is $124. All questions regarding cheerleading registration should be directed to Leah Johnson at mtcoachleah@gmail.com.

CYCLING

• The 13th annual Donegal Insurance Chocolate Tour is scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. Aug. 5 from the Manheim Farm Show. It features a variety of cycling rides from 10 to 100 miles and a pet-friendly Fun Walk. Returning this year is a ride dedicated to a cyclist who died from cancer in the past year. The 50-mile ride is dedicated to Rich Snively, an avid local cyclist who succumbed to esophageal cancer. Family and friends will be riding and participating in the Fun Walk to honor his memory. To register or donate, go online at bikesignup.com/Race/PA/Manheim/ChocolateTour.

FOOTBALL

• Join Elizabethtown varsity football coach Keith Stokes and the high school team for the Bears Youth Football Camp. For players in Grades 3-9, this camp will focus on the fundamentals of football — passing, agility, catching and defensive techniques — in a fun but competitive atmosphere. T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Sunday and/or Monday, July 23 (I) and July 24 (II), from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Field, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $60/day or $110 for both days. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Manheim Township Youth Football registration is now open for athletes in grades 1-7. Register online at mtyfa.sportngin.com/register/form/020732754. The fee is $160. All questions regarding football registration should be directed to Allison Jung at mtyfa.register@gmail.com.

GOLF

• The 28th annual Disaster Relief Golf Tournament, hosted by the Mechanic Grove Church of the Bretheren, will be held Aug. 4 at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course. The four-person scramble event will tee off at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per player, and includes greens fees, cart, snacks, box lunch and prizes. For information, call Linda Bledsoe at 717-341-2115 or Earle Hershey at 717-951-9147. Mail entries to Disaster Relief Golf at 200 Hillcrest Ave., Quarryville, PA 17566.

• Online volunteer registration is now available for the 79th U.S. Women’s Open, which will be contested at Lancaster Country Club May 27-June 2, 2024. Approximately 1,600 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 13 committees, including marshals, merchandise and corporate hospitality.Early submission of the application gives volunteers a better chance of being assigned to one of their three committee preferences. Interested volunteers should visit uswomensopen.com.

• The 23rd annual Lancaster-Lebanon Wrestling Officials Association Scholarship Golf Tournament is set for a 1 p.m. shotgun start July 21 at Tanglewood Golf Course in Quarryville. The cost for the four-person scramble event is $85 per golfer, and includes cart, greens fee, box lunch, beverages and door prizes. Sponsorships are available. To register, send golfers’ name, phone and email along with checks payable to LL Wrestling Officials Association (or LLWOA) by July 17 to Tony Rampulla, 227 Date Drive, Leola, PA 17540. For information, call committee chief Jeff Duke at 717-569-4615 or tournament director Randy O’Connell at 717-947-0933.

• The sixth annual Lancaster Merchants #1 Golf Outing is set for 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. shotgun starts Aug. 11 at Pilgrims Oak Golf Course in Peach Bottom. The cost for the four-person scramble event is $85 per golfer, and includes cart, greens fee, dinner by Hess’s, door prizes and a cash raffle. Sponsorships are available. To register, send golfers’ name, phone and email and preferred start time along with checks payable to Lancaster Merchants by Aug. 5 to Terry Kreider, 672 Truce Road, New Providence, PA 17560. For information, contact Randy O’Connell at 717-947-0933 or matman154@yahoo.com, or Terry Kreider at 717-725-0807 or mpeffley@comcast.net.

• The inaugural Hannah’s Hope Ministries golf tournament will be held July 29 at Manor Golf Course, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring, with lunch at noon followed by a 1:30 p.m. tee time. For information, contact Shane Puhlman at shanepuhlman90@gmail.com or call 484-269-4879.

• United Disabilities Services will host its fourth annual Service Dogs Golf Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Crossgates Golf Club, 1 Crossland Place, Millersville. Golfers may play in groups of up to four and enjoy activities like a hole-in-one contest to win a $10,000 cash prize, longest drive, putting contest, silent auction, raffles and more. Player registration is $135, and there will be a putting contest for $10. Mulligans are $5 each (maximum 2 per golfer). Registration forms can be found online at udservices.org/golf23 and must be submitted by Aug. 1. For any questions about the event, contact lorib@udservices.org.

• The 15th annual Jam on Sound Productions golf tournament will be held Aug. 12 at Manor Golf Course, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring, with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start for the four-person scramble event. Cost is $75 per golfer and includes cart, greens fees, food and beverages during the round and after, and prizes. To register, email any@jamonsound.com or call 610-370-9010.

PICKLEBALL

• The popularity of pickleball has soared in recent years. It combines tennis, table tennis and badminton in a fast-paced sport that is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. GEARS will offer beginner lessons to cover everything you need to know to get started, including basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Ages 18-plus. Classes will be held on July 6, 11 and 13 from 1-2 p.m. (Beginner Class A) and 2-3 p.m. (Beginner/Intermediate Class B) at the Elizabethtown BIC Church Gym, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online at getintogears.org for more information.

POLO

• The Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend and matches start at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. This weekend, the club will host the USPA 0 to 2 Goal Sanctioned Master Cup Tournament. Teams from all over will be competing for cash prizes, with an award ceremony immediately following the final game on Sunday. To add to the festivities, fans should deck themselves and their tailgates out in red, white, and blue attire and accessories. Admission is $10 per person and children under 12 are admitted free. BYOB, chairs and snacks, though a snack bar is available at midfield. For information, go online at lancasterpolo.org.

RUNNING

• A Summer 5K Training Challenge, set for 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug. 12, will be held at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This 15-week run, with coaching by certified trainer Travis Hess, can customize individual training programs to prep for a 5K or other running event. Open to all experience levels. Features group motivational runs and guidance on weekly training routines. Program ends before the Pretzel Twist 5K event on Sept 16. Start the program anytime through Aug. 12. Register at Lititz recCenter at 717-626-5096 or online atlititzrec.com. Email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com for program details.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, is offering the Pretzel Twist 5K & Kids Run on Saturday, Sept. 16. It’s an 8 a.m. race start, with a 7 a.m. post-registration and check-in. This family-friendly run/walk/stroller event is for all levels of competitors, with a fast and accurate road course through Lititz neighborhoods and countryside. The kids run will be held prior to the 5K start. Individual, youth, team and Triple Crown 5K race series registration options. Cash and pretzel prizes. For information, go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. Information on the club and its activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held July 24-27. Morning and evening sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by the Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, assistant coaches and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include: dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information, email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

SOFTBALL

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special softball clinic led by the Jr. Tornado softball coaches, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This clinic will be held July 31–Aug. 3 at McCaskey’s Varsity Softball Field. Times vary based on age. Cost is $25. Register by July 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

SQUASH

• Open play is offered at Lancaster Country Day School’s five squash courts at 725 Hamilton Road. Racquets, balls and goggles are provided, but indoor court sneakers (with non-marking soles) must be worn. Year-round times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. (5:30 during the winter sports season, mid-November to early March) and Sundays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No registration necessary. To sign up for the mailing list in case of occasional schedule changes, send your email address to: luo@lancastercountryday.org.

TENNIS

• GEARS will offer two tennis camps — Beginner (ages 4-6) and Teen — from July 10-13 at the Elizabethtown Area High School Tennis Courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Brenda McBride, PTR Certified Instructor, will teach appropriate skill and age level for the camps. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Join Lancaster Rec to develop tennis skills with these upcoming programs:

— Middle school tennis lessons for Grades 7-8 (intermediate level players) will work with experienced tennis instructors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 11–Aug. 15 at the Buchanan Park tennis courts. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Tennis lessons for youth ages 6-17 designed to teach the basics of the sport will be held on Saturdays from July 8–Aug. 12 at the Buchanan Park tennis courts. Times vary based on age. Register by June 30 or until full.

For information on any of these programs, call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

TRAIL RIDING

• Enjoy a one-hour guided trail ride through the 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. For the safety of riders and horses, we do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be age 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Trail ride sessions are on Wednesdays, July 19 (II) or Aug. 16 (III) at 5 p.m. at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 per person (nonmembers, $60). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will offer its annual triathlon at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Ages 12 and up will compete in a swim, bike, run event at the recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. More than 300 competitors, novice to advanced, are expected. Beginners welcome. Teams/family or individual registration options. Cash prizes, event shirts, and goody bags. For information, call 717-626-5096 or email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

JOB OPENINGS

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2023-24 school year: Fall 2023 — junior high girls soccer assistant coach, junior high boys soccer head and assistant coaches, and girls tennis assistant coach; Winter 2023-24 — junior high girls basketball assistant coach, swimming assistant coach, and girls wrestling head coach; and Spring 2024 — boys tennis assistant coach, and track and field high school assistant coach for jumps. Qualified candidates should have prior playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online atapplitrack.com/lssdpa/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Elizabethtown Area School District has an opening for a junior high girls basketball assistant coach. Interested applicants should go online at etownschools.org for details and to apply.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head high school girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than July 7, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following athletic department and coaching vacancies: assistant certified athletic trainer, head varsity girls tennis, head varsity boys tennis, head varsity boys lacrosse, assistant varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity girls volleyball, head junior high cheerleading, assistant junior high cheerleading, head junior high girls basketball, assistant junior high girls basketball, assistant junior high boys basketball, assistant junior high football, assistant junior high girls soccer, assistant junior high boys soccer, and assistant junior high wrestling. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and contacts for three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE

• The Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2023-24 school year: head and assistant junior high football coaches, head girls tennis coach, head boys tennis coach. Apply online at octorara.kk12.pa.us or email Athletic Director Greg Fantazzi at gfantazi@octorara.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: varsity head swim coach and varsity assistant girls basketball coach (both Winter 2023-24). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.