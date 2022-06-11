If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• GEARS is offering a girls basketball camp, focusing on the fundamentals of the game for girls entering grades 3-8. Coaches will stress the basics of dribbling, shooting, passing, etc. Come ready to learn and improve. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes. Camp T-shirt included in fee. Running Monday-Thursday, June 13-16, from 1-3 p.m. in Daubert Gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. For information or to register, call 717-367-0355 or go online atGetintoGEARS.org.

• The Bears Basketball Camp, run by Elizabethtown boys basketball coach Lee Eckert and his players, is set for noon to 3 p.m. June 20-23. Camp, for youth in Grades 3-8, will focus on the fundamentals of basketball in a fun but competitive atmosphere (ball handling, shooting, passing, defense, rebounding, post moves, etc). T-shirt is included in fee. Camp will be held in the Daubert Gym. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

BOULDERING

• The recROC Boulder Bash will be held Sept. 10 with a 9 a.m. start at the recROC on the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. This indoor bouldering competition is for competitors ages 7 and up. V0-V10 30 routes. Novice, intermediate, advanced, with a variety of prizes. Spectator passes are available to purchase. Register online at lititzrecROC.com or call 717-626-5096.

CHEERLEADING

• Manheim Township Youth Cheerleading registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Practices will begin Tuesday, Aug. 2 and be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at the MT Athletic Complex on Weaver Road. After Labor Day team practices will be held twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Any questions, contact Leah Johnson at mtcoachleah@gmail.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School July 11-14 and run daily 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 this fall. For information, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

FOOTBALL

• Manheim Township Youth Football registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Tackle football is open to boys and girls in grades 1-9. There are four divisions based on age: “A” (age 11, 12, 13 or 14), “B” (age 9, 10, 11 or 12), “C” (age 8, 9 or 10) and “D” (age 7 or 8). All ages are by June 1. Practice begins in August and is M-F from 6-8 p.m. Once school starts practices decrease to three days a week. All practices are held at the Weaver Field Complex. Any questions, contact Kim Romano at ak615@comcast.net.

GOLF

• The 10th annual Warfel Memorial Golf Outing will be held rain or shine Saturday, June 25 at The Highlands of Donegal Golf Course in Mount Joy. Proceeds benefit Crush PD Fitness, a local small business dedicated to improving the lives of people fighting Parkinson’s Disease. The four-player scramble event will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m.; registration begins at 7 a.m. Entry fee is $90 per player and includes 18 holes of golf in a four-person scramble format, riding cart, team prizes, and lunch following the round. Additional events include closest to the pin on par 3s, mulligans, raffles and putting contest. Player/team slots are still available as is anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or contest. For information or to register, contact John Meyers at johnmeyers24@comcast.net or 717-413-9002.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Better-Ball, June 21 at Bent Creek Country Club; Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

LACROSSE

• A Girls Lacrosse Camp for children in Grades 5-8 will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 11-14 at the Elizabethtown High School Field No. 1, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Campers will improve on their fundamentals of the game while playing fun lacrosse games. T-shirt is included in fee. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

RUGBY

• The PA Classics Knightmare rugby program will host a flag rugby camp to introduce children in grades 4-8 to the sport of rugby in a non-contact manner. Boys and girls are eligible to participate. Practices are every Wednesday evening, June 15-July 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Centerville Middle School Rugby Field. A $40/player fee includes a rugby ball and T-shirt. Register by June 10 online at: paclassics.demosphere-secure.com/_registration.

RUNNING

• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids’ Mile Run will be held Sept, 17, with an 8 a.m. start for the 5K and a 7:45 a.m. start for the kids’ run at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This is a family 5K run/walk for ages 5 and up. Team registration is available. Moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Beginners welcome. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age groups. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week, the group will run from 838 Helen Ave., Lancaster. For information, contact Kathi Markley at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SUMMER PLAYGROUND

• The East Donegal Township Summer Playground program is designed to get your children out of the house and active in a safe, inclusive and supportive activity. Summer Playground offers a wide variety of recreational activities for children. Leaders will create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with activities including sports, games, arts & crafts and nature activities. GEARS will coordinate the summer playground program at Marietta. Playground will run Monday-Friday, June 13-Aug. 5 (no July 4) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lloyd H. Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta. Registration is accepted at the East Donegal Township Municipal Building or through GEARS at GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

TABLE TENNIS

• Millersville Bible Church will be holding a junior development table tennis day camp for boys and girls 8-17 years of age from June 28-July 1, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. All campers will receive instruction from a USA Table Tennis certified coach. This is a great opportunity to learn the Olympic sport of table tennis. All skill levels are invited to participate. Register early, as the camp is limited to 16 participants in order to assure every player receives significant individual instruction. Every camper will receive video analysis of their stroke techniques, a camp T-shirt, and an 8x10 camp photo. Cost is $75. For information or to register, go online at MBCTableTennis.com, or contact Eric Hine at info@MBCTableTennis.com.

TENNIS

• At Beginner Tennis Camp, children of any skill level will learn the fundamentals of tennis using RED Quick Start tennis balls. In addition to tennis skills they will learn agility, balance and coordination. All skills needed for improvement in any sport. Brenda McBride, PTR Certified Instructor, will teach appropriate skill and age level. Ages 4-6. Set for 9-9:45 a.m. July 11-14. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRACK AND FIELD

• All-Comers Track Meets have been set for 6 p.m. June 23, July 7 and July 28 at the Elizabethtown Area High School Track, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. The meets are open to everyone — all ages, beginners, regulars, fast, slow, it doesn’t matter. Bring the family and enjoy the activity together, or bring your friends and enjoy passing them on the track. All participants must register. Entry fee is $10 for up to three events. This is a non-sanctioned, non-qualifying meet. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

• A Track & Field Camp, designed to provide an introduction to all aspects of the sport including, but not limited to, training for the events, rules, competitive strategies, equipment for training and competing and nutritional needs and expectations. Camp will work on distance, jumping, throwing, hurdles, starts, sprints and relays. Participants will learn how track and field can prepare them for other sports. T-shirt is included in the fee. Coached by Elizabethtown varsity track coach Derrick McDonald, the camp is for youth in Grades 3-8. It is set for 6-8 p.m. June 13-17 at the Elizabethtown Area High School track, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, visit GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 7 with an 8 a.m. start from Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This swim, bike and run event is for individuals ages 12 and up. Team registration is available. Beginners welcome. Swim in an outdoor pool, bike a moderate course into the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age divisions. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• A Boys Volleyball Camp for children in Grades 6-10 will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. July 11-14 at the Daubert Gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. This camp will focus on the basic skills of volleyball while combining individual drills, team drills and team competition. It is an excellent opportunity to try a new sport or to get additional instruction if you have played before. Wear sneakers and come ready to learn and have fun. T-shirt is included in fee. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Pequea Valley has the following coaching opportunities: head varsity boys tennis, varsity assistant girls basketball, JH head boys soccer and JH assistant boys soccer. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext 5520 or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has an opening for a head field hockey coach for the fall season. If interested, send an email to Rich Hinnenkamp, Athletic Director at rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year at the junior high level: assistant girls soccer, assistant boys soccer, head boys basketball, assistant boys basketball, head girls volleyball, assistant girls volleyball and head cheer. You can apply online at octorara.k12.pa.us/ or contact the athletic director, Mr. Gregory Fantazzi, at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: junior high head field hockey coach (fall), junior high assistant boys soccer coach (fall), head varsity bowling coach (winter), head JV softball coach (spring) and head junior high track coach (spring) for the 2022-23 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For questions regarding this position, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is July 8. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant middle school boys and girls cross country coach and an assistant middle school boys and girls track and field coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than June 17 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following fall and winter sports positions: Junior high head boys soccer coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach, junior high assistant football coach and varsity head boys basketball coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.