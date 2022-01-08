If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will hold its second and final registration session on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m.-noon at Keystone State Sports on Ditz Drive. The registration is for 2022 boys baseball players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups residing in the Manheim Central School District. If this is your first registration, bring a copy of your birth certificate. Players can also register for the five-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program that starts Feb. 14. Questions can be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net.

BASKETBALL

• 717 Hoop Dreams will hold AAU basketball tryouts at Hempfield recCenter. Boys in grades 4-8 will try out on Jan. 22, and girls in grades 4-8 will try out on Jan. 29. Register online at 717hoopdreams.com, and follow 717 Hoop Dreams on Facebook for more information.

• The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, by K of C Council 6810, will be held from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23 at St. Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited. Participants must show proof of age (e.g., copy of birth certificate) and written parental consent. A participant’s age category is based on age as of Jan. 1. Contestants register at the door by filling in a brief entry form, and will receive a certificate of participation. Winners receive a winner’s certificate and wall plaque or trophy, and move on to district, regional and state competition. International champs are named by KofC HQ based on scores from state-level contests. For information, call or text George Elko at 717-203-6210 or email gmelko@comcast.net.

GUN SHOW

• The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 65th annual gun show on Jan. 29-30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Saturday’s show hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday’s are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

RUNNING

• 2022 Frozen Foot 5K Races: Come run to build your custom finisher medals in 2022. The races are Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20. All races start at 2 p.m. Registration opens race days at 12:30 p.m. The fee is $35 per race with a discounted series registration. There is $500 prize money for overall male and female series winners. $100 for master’s male and female series winners. There are age group awards as well. Door prizes include running shoes, Yeti mugs, Oakley sunglasses and more. Meet up after the race at Funk Brewing for drink and food specials with bib numbers. Register online at raceentry.com/races-series/frozen-foot-race-series/series, and get more information at appliedracemgmt.com or by emailing cwellsarms@gmail.com.

• The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club’s popular mid-winter Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike Bring Your Dog (or other domestic pet) will be staged as a “virtual” event from Jan. 15-31 because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will have an opportunity to run, walk or hike in the 3.1-mile race on their own or with their family and friends at any location they desire. The registration fee is $25 through Jan. 31. All who register are asked to abide by the guidelines and protocols recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health in effect on the day they run, walk or hike the route or trail of their choice, and to be aware of trail and environmental conditions. For complete details and online registration and other forms, visitlancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog/ or lancastersierraclub.org. Participants may also email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or “Like” us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

• The F and M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. The group has begun its wintertime schedule of Fun Runs, meeting each week at the parking area just beyond the amphitheater in Long’s Park. The course is a loop, about 1.6 miles long. Participants may run as many laps as they’d like. All are encouraged to meet at the official start at 6 p.m. for introductions and any announcements. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

RUGBY

• Knightmare High School Rugby’s Spring 2022 registration is now open. The Knightmares boys and girls high school teams are accepting player registrations for the Spring 2022 competitive seasons. The boys team accepts players in grades 8-12, and the girls team accepts players in grades 6-12. The Knightmares are a club team, open to all. There are no residency requirements. No experience is required. Visit paclassics.demosphere-secure.com/_registration for more information, or email knightmarerugby@gmail.com to contact boys and girls coaches.

SOCCER

• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Spring 2022 rec soccer registration is open. Visit mtsoccer.com (rec page) for more information and registration details.

SOFTBALL

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball is looking for individual players or groups to join us as full teams. This is an established 12-team Modified Softball League. Openings are available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy Modified Softball from May until Mid-August. Visit the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call/text Don at 717-917-1356.

• St. Joe Softball is now accepting registrations for its 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams including all girls 6 to 14 years old. 8U (for girls 6-8 years old) has coaches pitching and strictly instructional, as opposed to higher levels where players pitch. Fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary in Southwest Lancaster. Girls from Lancaster city are eligible, as is any girl attending any Catholic School or Sunday School in Lancaster County. Indoor practices will be starting shortly, with some voluntary practices already under way. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed, please call Director Bill Souders if you can help. Earlybird signup with discount is available until March 1. Find more information and register at stjosephcatholicclub.com, or call Souders at 717-917-3755.

JOB OPENINGS

• Eastern Lebanon County School District is seeking a varsity head softball coach, with a start date of March 7. Responsibilities include: Instruction of proper softball technique and drills; organization skills to manage a varsity sports program, including coordination of all practices and matches; student-athlete development and program advancement; promotion of the program within the school and community; enforcement of PIAA, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and Elco School District rules, regulations, and policies. Requirements include: Current Act 34, 151 and 114, high school diploma or GED. Minimum requirements: Experience/background with softball; strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills; coaching background and experience are preferred. Interested applicants should forward a letter of interest and resume to: Mrs. Gloria Hill, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent/HR Coordinator, Eastern Lebanon County School District, 180 ELCO Drive, Myerstown, PA 17067, or email ghill@elcosd.org. EOE. All required clearances must be compliant with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s mandated criteria for hire.Application deadline is Jan. 14.

• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School. Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics. 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following spring and fall sports positions: assistant varsity track and field coach and varsity head girls soccer coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447, ext. 1308, or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a head junior high track coach for the 2021-22 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances are required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For any questions regarding this position, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is Jan. 7. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Lancaster Aquatic Club is looking to hire assistant swim coaches. Interested applicants should go online at lancasteraquaticclub.com or reach out to coachkieffer@yahoo.com for more information.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.