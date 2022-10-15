If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BANQUETS

• The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 59th annual induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29. A total of 12 new inductees will be enshrined in the statewide hall. The Berks County Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame will be the host for this year’s banquet and the festivities will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Reading. The banquet is open to the public. For more information, go online at berkscosportshof.org.

BASKETBALL

• GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1-2 (instructional), grades 3-4, grades 5-6 and grades 7-9. Draft day for girls in grades 3-4 is 6-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Draft day for girls in grades 5-6 is 7:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 2. Draft day for boys in grades 3-4 is 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Draft day for boys in grades 5-6 is 7:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 1. All drafts will be held in the Bear Creek School Gym. Boys and girls in grades 1-2 is a Saturday-only program at East High Elementary. Boys and girls in grades 3-4 will practice one day per week and play games on Saturdays. Grades 5-6 and grades 7-9 will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays. Registration fee for grades 1-2 is $55. Registration fee for grades 3-4 is $70. Fee is $80 for grades 5-9. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355. The program is in need of volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors. If interested, contact the office at LeeEckert@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

• Registration is open for boys and girls in grades K-12 for Lititz reCenter’s 40-team winter Youth recLeague Basketball. Teams form from skill sessions hosted Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. Play in Saturday games in January and February. Middle and HS teams have PIAA refs. Two optional 3v3 tournaments will be held in preseason (Nov. 4-5) and postseason (March 10-11) with separate registration. Volunteer coaches are needed. League Director Ron Stief is available at 717-626-5096, ext. 229. Register online at lititzrec.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

• A Youth Indoor Field Hockey Program will be offered by Lititz recCenter on Sundays from Oct. 30 through Dec. 4. Grades 2-5 from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and Grades 6-8 from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Get an introduction to field hockey indoor play or gain additional skills. Open to all experience levels. Skills and scrimmage. Players provide own equipment (stick, shin and mouth guards). Limited equipment to borrow. Cost is $75 per member, $100 per non-member. Contact RonStief@lititzrec.com for more information. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

GOLF

• The ninth annual Iron Man Two-Man Scramble will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Registration is set for 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $75 per person($55 for members, $65 for MVP members), and includes greens fee and cart, range balls, picnic-style food, beverages and prizes. Grand prize is a set of irons for each player in the winning twosome. Entire field will be flighted at the completion of play. To register, go online at themanorgolfclub.com, and for information, call 610-0678-9597.

PICKLEBALL

• Gears is offering a Beginner Pickleball Lessons program. The sport, which combines tennis, table tennis and badminton, is fast-paced and is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. If you’ve never played pickleball before, start out on the right foot with beginner lessons, which include basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Ages 18+. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Nov. 1-15 from 6-7 p.m. (Class A) and 7-8 p.m. (Class B) at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 ($65 for non-members). Call 717-367-0355 or go online atgetintogears.org for more information.

• A Youth Pickleball Program for youngsters ages 7-12 will be offered by Lititz recCenter at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Nov. 3 to Dec. 22. Players should provide their own paddles/balls, as there is a limited supply available to borrow. Learn fundamentals and rules of play to progress from skill drills to full-court play. Future sessions will be hosted. Cost is $50 per member, $80 per non-member. Contact RonStief@lititzrec.com for more information. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

RUNNING

• A Race to Remember, sponsored by LMI Advertising, is a 5K run/walk slated for a 9 a.m. start Oct. 29 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School in Manheim Township. In its 10-year history, the event has raised more than $544,000 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s event is in memory of Gary J. Bellanca, founder of LMI Advertising and captain of A Race to Remember. The racecourse starts and finishes at Reidenbaugh Elementary School. Parking is available. Awards will be given out afterwards. Registration is 7:45-8:45 a.m., and the 5K race starts at 9 a.m. Fee is $20 until Oct. 23; registration thereafter will be $25, including day of the race. To register or learn more, go online at lmiadvertising.com/AR2R.

• The Manheim Township Middle School PTO will hold its inaugural 5K Fun Color Run & Walk on Oct. 22 on the Manheim Township Middle School and High School campus in Manheim Township. Runners will start at 10 a.m. and walkers at 10:30 a.m. This event is open to everyone and costs $25 to enter. All proceeds from this event will benefit the MTMS PTO, which hosts events and supports students and teachers through the school year. The race will be untimed, and participants are encouraged to dress up and have fun. A color station is a point in the color run that runners pass through where volunteers will throw color powder on them. The color zones are optional, and runners have the choice of staying on the main path without going through the color zone.Food trucks will be available for purchases and water will be provided for free thanks to event sponsors. In the event of inclement weather, the PTO will arrange a time for a race packet pickup, so participants can complete a color run on their own. To sign up for this event go to https://tinyurl.com/MTMSColorRun-22.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. This Tuesday, the group will run from the Enola Low Grade Trail, 2459 River Road, Washington Boro. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357 or Stephanie at 717-951-9453. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3756.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA AUCTION

• The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will be holding its inaugural auction of sports memorabilia and other items at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, at Boltz Auctions, 3601 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. Preview will held be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boltz building. A full auction list of items may be found online at lancastersportshalloffame.com/noteworthy/auction. Online bidding is open now at boltzauctions.hibid.com/catalog/391013. There are more than 225 items up for bid from all around the sports world, including from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, wrestling, gymnastics, boxing and more. Headlining the items slated for auction include four football tickets for the 8:15 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers game Dec. 24. This game is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Tickets are in Section 504, Row LL, Seats 5, 6, 7, 8. Another unique item is a Jack Nicklaus autographed scorecard from the 1986 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Also up for bid will be an uncatered 25-person suite for a Barnstormers baseball game at Clipper Magazine Stadium valid for the 2023 regular season only. Also available are golf packages for foursomes at 13 different local courses including Bent Creek, Foxchase, Iron Valley, Meadia Heights among others. Most include carts, a few do not. There are autographed footballs signed by Franco Harris, Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Jaworski, Raymond Berry, Matt Nagy, Doug Dennison, Dan Kreider and more; autographed baseballs signed by Jim Palmer, Rollie Fingers, Joe Torre, Ryan Mountcastle and more; also autographed jerseys from Matt Ryan, Orlando Cepeda, Lenny Moore, Tony Dorsett, Marshall Faulk and Tim Hardaway.

TRAIL RIDING

• GEARS is offering one-hour guided trail rides through the 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch. Horses are well mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. For your own safety and safety of the horses, we do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Sessions are on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Fee is $60 per person ($65 for nonmembers). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

VOLLEYBALL

• A Women’s Volleyball Winter recLeague will be held at Lititz recCenter on Tuesday evenings (6:30-9:30 p.m.) November through February. Power and General Divisions include 10 matches plus playoffs. Limited to 12 teams. Register by Nov. 5. League Director Ron Stief may be reached at 717-626-5096, ext. 229, or ronstief@lititzrec.com. Register for $275 per team plus $10 ref fee per match. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.

• A Youth Indoor Volleyball Program for youngsters ages 8-13 will be offered by Lititz recCenter from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 1 through Dec. 20. There will be a skills clinic and scrimmage time to learn the game, essential skills and positions. Cost is $50 per member and $80 per non-member. Contact RonStief@lititzrec.com for more information. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

WEIGHTLIFTING

• A Youth Bench Press Competition for youngsters ages 14-18 will be held at Lititz recCenter at 8:30 a.m. Oct 22. Best of three lifts. Top three male and female winners will receive trophies. Cost is $10 per member, $15 pre non-member. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096. Email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com for more information.

JOB OPENINGS

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies for the upcoming Spring 2023 season: varsity assistant track coach and varsity assistant wrestling coach. Visit the employment page on our website atmtwp.net to apply.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: Fall — JH assistant girls soccer coach; Winter — JH (seventh grade) boys basketball coach, coed swimming assistant coach; Spring — assistant girls lacrosse coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online atl-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2022-23 school year: head JV softball coach (spring), assistant JV softball coach (spring) and head junior high track coach (spring). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• The Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: head girls wrestling, assistant girls wrestling, JH assistant boys basketball and JH winter cheerleading. You can apply online at octorara.k12.pa.us/ or contact Athletic Director Gregory Fantazzi at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has an immediate opening for a strength/conditioning coach. This person will work with all teams and athletes through the year. This is a 10-hour per week, after school, 11-month position. All employment clearances are required. If interested, email the athletic office at Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For mreo information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.