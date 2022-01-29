If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• The Bob Schlosser Skills Clinic will be offered Tuesdays from March 15 to April 19 at Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Sessions run from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Longtime Elizabethtown College men’s basketball coach Bob Schlosser will teach this clinic for basketball skill work; boys and girls in grades 3-5 are eligible. The clinic will teach ball-handling skills, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball, and offensive footwork. To register or for more information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club is announcing a new date for the annual Ride For The Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on Saturday, June 4. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21 or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park, located about one mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the Active.com website to register at active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2022?int=72-3-A2. The registration fee is $30 (pre-registration ends April 15) and riders can order a T-shirt if they sign up before May 9 (shirt cost is $19). The fee to sign up after May 9 is $35. Online registration will end June 1. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $40. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. It is requested the metric century riders start the ride by 8 a.m. Helmets and closed-toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. as support will be shutting down. Lunch will be provided at the park.

GOLF

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Foxchase Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 21 at Bent Creek Country Club; Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct.16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

GUN SHOW

• The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association closes its 65th annual gun show Jan. 30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Show hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

RUNNING

• 2022 Frozen Foot 5K Races: Come run to build your custom finisher medals in 2022. The remaining races are Feb. 20 and March 20. Both start at 2 p.m. Registration opens race days at 12:30 p.m. The fee is $35 per race with a discounted series registration. Door prizes include running shoes, Yeti mugs, Oakley sunglasses and more. Meet up after the races at Funk Brewing for drink and food specials with bib numbers. Register online at raceentry.com/races-series/frozen-foot-race-series/series, and get more information at appliedracemgmt.com or by emailing cwellsarms@gmail.com.

• The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club’s popular mid-winter Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike Bring Your Dog (or other domestic pet) will be staged as a “virtual” event through Jan. 31 because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will have an opportunity to run, walk or hike in the 3.1-mile race on their own or with their family and friends at any location they desire. The registration fee is $25 through Jan. 31. All who register are asked to abide by the guidelines and protocols recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health in effect on the day they run, walk or hike the route or trail of their choice, and to be aware of trail and environmental conditions. For complete details and online registration and other forms, visitlancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog/ or lancastersierraclub.org. Participants may also email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or “Like” us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

• The F and M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. The group has begun its wintertime schedule of Fun Runs, meeting each week at the parking area just beyond the amphitheater in Long’s Park. The course is a loop, about 1.6 miles long. Participants may run as many laps as they’d like. All are encouraged to meet at the official start at 6 p.m. for introductions and any announcements. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

RUGBY

• Knightmare High School Rugby’s Spring 2022 registration is now open. The Knightmares boys and girls high school teams are accepting player registrations for the Spring 2022 competitive seasons. The boys team accepts players in grades 8-12, and the girls team accepts players in grades 6-12. The Knightmares are a club team, open to all. There are no residency requirements. No experience is required. Visit paclassics.demosphere-secure.com/_registration for more information, or email knightmarerugby@gmail.com to contact boys and girls coaches.

SOCCER

• GEARS is sponsoring the Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program, designed to be instructional and provide a chance to participate in low-competitive soccer games. Boys and girls in grades 1-3 are invited to register. The program will operate from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 3, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown. There will also be an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for children ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. This instructional program will be held from 9-10 a.m. (Class A) and 10-11 a.m. (Class B) on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 2. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Spring 2022 rec soccer registration is open. Visit mtsoccer.com (rec page) for more information and registration details.

SOFTBALL

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League, scheduled to begin June 1 at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. There is a maximum of 20 players per team and a 10-player minimum. A team roster and registration fee is needed no later than May 20 to be included in the league schedule. Dates will be June 1 – August (Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is a 15-game schedule with playoffs. Fee is $550 per team. Teams are responsible for paying umpires $30/game. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-717-367-0355.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball is looking for individual players or groups to join us as full teams. This is an established 12-team Modified Softball League. Openings are available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy Modified Softball from May until Mid-August. Visit the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call/text Don at 717-917-1356.

• St. Joe Softball is now accepting registrations for its 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams including all girls 6 to 14 years old. 8U (for girls 6-8 years old) has coaches pitching and strictly instructional, as opposed to higher levels where players pitch. Fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary in Southwest Lancaster. Girls from Lancaster city are eligible, as is any girl attending any Catholic School or Sunday School in Lancaster County. Indoor practices will be starting shortly, with some voluntary practices already under way. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed, please call Director Bill Souders if you can help. Earlybird signup with discount is available until March 1. Find more information and register at stjosephcatholicclub.com, or call Souders at 717-917-3755.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS Recreation will host a men’s and women’s doubles volleyball tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19, with divisions of Open, AA/A and BB. There also is a reverse coed doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20, with the same divisions. Open division will receive cash awards. Paid preregistration is $60 per team, and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

• GEARS Recreation will offer an eight-week boys middle school volleyball program. Players in grades 5-8 will learn passing, setting, hitting, blocking and terminology. Dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 5-May 26. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following spring sports positions: assistant varsity track and field coach, junior high head track coach and junior high assistant track coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE.

• Need extra cash? The Lancaster youth leagues are in need of umpires this spring and summer. Season runs from mid-April til July. No experience needed, will train. If interested, contact Rick Velez at 717-342-8601 or pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School. Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics. 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• Lancaster Aquatic Club is looking to hire assistant swim coaches. Interested applicants should go online at lancasteraquaticclub.com or reach out to coachkieffer@yahoo.com for more information.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant high school field hockey coach, an assistant middle school boys soccer coach, an assistant high school softball coach, head and asistant middle school boys and girls track and field coaches and a head middle school girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Jan. 31, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

We had homemade beef vegetable soup and grilled cheese for lunch. Working tonight, so haven’t even thought about dinner yet, lol.