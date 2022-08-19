If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BANQUETS

• The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will be holding its annual Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Eden Resort and Suites. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Social Hour runs 5-6 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m. That night the LCSHOF will recognize its 2022 award winners. Receiving the J. Freeland Chryst Sports Achievement Award and induction into the Hall will be Conestoga Valley ’02 grad and Olympian Kimberly Glass (volleyball), former Hempfield boys basketball coach Warren Goodling, Lancaster Catholic ’68 grad Andy Noel (wrestling/athletic administration) and former Hempfield volleyball coach Mike Vogel. McCaskey ’65 grad Pat (Hofmann) Meiser, a trailblazer in women’s collegiate athletics, will be honored as the 2022 George W. Kirchner Award recipient. Other award winners will be Rylee and Jackson Diffenderfer (Inspirational Athlete of the Year) and Bob Diller (Volunteer of the Year). Also, the 2022 Lancaster Newspapers High School Senior Athletes of the Year — Annville-Cleona’s Braetan Peters and Cocalico’s Ryan Brubaker — will be recognized as well. Tickets are $35 per person and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets will be sold at the door. Send check and number of tickets request by Oct. 3 to LCSHOF, c/o Jack Neal, PO BOX 4073, Lancaster, PA 17604 or visit lancoshof.com/banquet/2022banquet.

• The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 59th annual induction banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29. A total of 12 new inductees will be enshrined in the statewide Hall. The Berks County Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame will be the host for this year’s banquet and the festivities will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Reading. The banquet is open to the public. For more information go online at berkscosportshof.org.

BOULDERING

• The recROC Boulder Bash will be held Sept. 10 with a 9 a.m. start at the recROC on the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. The indoor bouldering competition is for competitors ages 7 and up. V0-V10 30 routes. Novice, intermediate, advanced, with a variety of prizes. Spectator passes are available to purchase. Register online at lititzrecROC.com or call 717-626-5096.

GOLF

• The Ephrata Mounts Hardball Annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Mounts Alumni Nation, will be held Aug. 26 at Manor Golf Course, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. The four-person scramble event, which begins at 1 p.m., costs $85 per person ($320 per foursome), with greens feed and cart rental,lunch, snacks, dinner, contests and prizes included. For information or to register, contact Pete Manko at ephratamountshardball@gmail.com or at 717-875-0462.

• The inaugural Rock Hollow Woods Environmental Learning Center Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 12 at Manor Golf Course, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. The shotgun scramble event, which begins at noon, costs $100 per person (ages 21-over), with lunch, dinner and prizes included. Proceeds will benefit “The Road That Leads the Way,” an infrastructure expansion project that creates sustainable, safe and increased access to Rock Hollow’s campus. For information or to register, contact Michelle Zeitz at info@rockhollowwoods.org or at 610-582-0415.

• The Antietam Volleyball Scramble will be held Oct. 9, rain or shine, at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Registration and lunch are set for 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $75 per person or $300 per foursome for the four-person scramble event, and includes round of golf with cart, complimentary range balls prior to the tournament start, a hot lunch, chicken barbeque dinner after golf (eat-in or takeout), water/soda/Gatorade during the round, closest to the pin holes, and putting and other contests. Prizes to flight winners. There will be some raffle prizes plus 50/50. To register or for more information, go online at antietam-volleyball-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com/.

• The All Cancers Golf For A Cure Golf Tournament, to benefit the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Crossgates Golf Club. The four-person scramble event begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $95 per person, which includes golf, cart, range, lunch, snacks, fun games, contests, raffle, 50/50. All proceeds will benefit all patients at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Our mission is to further the intent of the ABBCI in fostering the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of the patients and their families. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, prize donations or registration, email ginammvena@gmail.com.

• The second annual Legacy Golf Outing will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at Crossgates Golf Course, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville. Cost is $125 per golfer/$500 per foursome. Register online at birdease.com/themixlegacygolfouting. The event is this year’s major fundraiser for The Mix, a faith-based, nonprofit youth development center in Southeast Lancaster city. It is dedicated to meeting the spiritual, social/emotional, academic and physical needs of Lancaster’s youth.For sponsorship information or to register, visit birdease.com/themixlegacygolfouting.

• The eighth annual Hit the Links for the Library Tournament, which benefits the Adamstown Area Library, is set for Aug. 27 at Manor Golf Club. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per player, which includes golf and cart, driving range, greens fees, lunch, beverages and snacks, dinner and free future round of golf. For more information, call 717-484-4200, email info@adamstown.lib.pa.us, or go online at adamstownarealibrary.org.

• The Friendship Community’s 22nd Annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament, benefitting individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at Foxchase Golf Club, Stevens. The scramble event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and lunch being served at 1 p.m. The fee is $100 for individuals and $400 for a foursome, and includes greens fee, golf cart, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course, and a catered lunch. Additional items, including mulligans and other tricks, as well as tickets for raffle prizes, are available for purchase ahead of time online or on the day of the event. To register or for more information, go to www.friendshipcommunity.net/golf or call Calista White at 717-656-2466, ext. 1155 or cwhite@friendshipcommunity.net.

• The sixth annual Strasburg Fire Company Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 30 at Tanglewood Golf Course. The four-person scramble event begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $75 per player ($300 per team), which includes greens fees, cart, prizes (including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, $850 cash prizes for team winners and individual skill contests), and a chicken BBQ lunch at the fire station after the event. For information or a registration form, contact Jim Kiscaden at 717-468-0721 or ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com. Registration forms may also be obtained at the fire company website, strasburgfire.com.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 includes: Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; and Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For more information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

• The Polish Open will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Manor Golf Club, with a 1 p.m. scramble shotgun start. Entry fee is $90 per player and includes greens fees and cart, lunch, dinner, beer and soda, and contests, including longest driver, closest to the pin and closest to the Polish flag. Registration deadline is Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Polish-American Heritage Association of Berks County. For more information, contact Marilyn at 610-779-5523.

POLO

• The Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org. Anyone interested in a season pass to the games along with a field spot and name on the board, call Kyle Joseph at 717-606-7724.

RUNNING

• The Chester County Color 5K will take place at in Exton Park and along the Chester Valley Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pre-race registration is open for individuals and teams online atchesco.org/color5k. Race-day registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Funds generated through this year’s race will support Chester County’s Community Outreach Prevention and Education (COPE) program. Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations and individuals. For information, contact Rebecca Brain, Chester County Public Information Officer, at rbrain@chesco.org.

• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Run will be held Sept. 17, with an 8 a.m. start for the 5K and a 7:45 a.m. start for the kids run at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. It is a family 5K run/walk for ages 5 and up. Team registration is available. Moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Beginners welcome. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age groups. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

n The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

n The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. This Tuesday, the group will run from 307 Winding Hill Dr, Lancaster. For information, contact Theresa at 717-940-4269. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The Jerry Ross Sunday Fall League Looking for teams for the 2022 season. Doubleheaders are played on Sundays, and play starts the Sunday after Labor Day. For information, call Steve at 717-492-9816.

• Registration is now open for Crusader Girls Fall Softball. Teams are being assembled for 10U, 12U, and 14U for the Fall 2022 season. In addition, the organization would like to form an 8U team if there are enough girls. All home games are played at St. Leo the Great. As a feeder program for LCHS, girls from any parish in Lancaster County are accepted. The registration link can be found online at go.teamsnap.com/forms/329861. Players should register as soon as possible. Practices are expected to begin in mid-August. There is an eight-week schedule with total of 12 games consisting of doubleheaders on Saturday/Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 for 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams. Practice dates and times will be determined by coaches. The group needs assistance with coaching. If you are interested, contact Tyler Bachman at Bacho475@gmail.com. For more information, contact Bachman, the Crusader Softball Coordinator, at Bacho475@gmail.com.

TRAIL RIDING

• Enjoy a one-hour guided trail ride through 275 acres of woods and farmland. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. For riders safety and safety of the horses, they do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Trail ride sessions are set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2022-23 school year: head varsity baseball coach (spring), assistant JV baseball coach (spring), head JV softball coach (spring), assistant JV softball coach (spring) and head junior high track coach (spring). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• The Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: JH assistant girls volleyball, JH assistant football, head girls wrestling, assistant girls wrestling, JH assistant boys basketball and JH winter cheerleading. You can apply online atoctorara.k12.pa.us/, or contact Athletic Director Gregory Fantazzi at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has an immediate opening for a strength/conditioning coach. This person will work with all teams and athletes through the year. This is a 10-hour per week, after school, 11-month position. All employment clearances are required. If interested, email the athletic office at: Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• The Penn Manor School District is seeking a head JV boys soccer coach. This individual would work with the head boys soccer coach to oversee the JV program. The school also seeks a part-time strength and conditioning coach to provide team and individual strength and conditioning programs for all the district’s athletic teams. Job details and a link to apply may be found online at applitrack.com/pennmanor/onlineapp.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a head track and field coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head high school girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for the following coaching positions: assistant field hockey, assistant MS field hockey and head boys lacrosse. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.