BOULDERING

• The recROC Boulder Bash will be held with a 9 a.m. start Sept. 10 at the recROC on the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. This indoor bouldering competition is for competitors ages 7 and up. V0-V10 30 routes. Novice, intermediate, advanced, with a variety of prizes. Spectator passes are available to purchase. Register online at lititzrecROC.com or call 717-626-5096.

CHEERLEADING

• Manheim Township Youth Cheerleading registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Practices will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 2 at the MT Athletic Complex on Weaver Road. After Labor Day, team practices will be held twice a week from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.Any questions, contact Leah Johnson at mtcoachleah@gmail.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place daily from 8-11 a.m. July 11-14 at Manheim Township High School. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 this fall. For information, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

FOOTBALL

• Manheim Township Youth Football registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Tackle football is open to boys and girls in grades 1-9. There are four divisions based on age: “A” (age 11, 12, 13 or 14), “B” (age 9, 10, 11 or 12), “C” (age 8, 9 or 10) and “D” (age 7 or 8). All ages are by June 1. Practice begins in August and is 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Once school starts, practices decrease to three days a week. All practices are held at the Weaver Field Complex. Any questions, contact Kim Romano at ak615@comcast.net.

GOLF

• The ninth annual Hempfield Boys/Girls Basketball Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held at Four Seasons Golf Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start on Aug. 5. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes golf and cart, refreshments, dinner, and a number of contests and prizes. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. All proceeds benefit the Hempfield boys and girls basketball programs. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, email Hempfieldgirlsbball@gmail.com.

• The 27th annual Disaster Relief Golf Tournament, hosted by Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, will be held Aug. 5 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course. This four-person scramble-format event will tee off at 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per player and includes greens fees, cart, snacks, dinner and prizes. For information call Linda Bledsoe at 717-341-2115 or Earle Hershey at 717-951-9147. Entries may be mailed to Disaster Relief Golf, 200 Hillcrest Ave., Quarryville, PA 17566.

• The eighth annual Hit the Links for the Library tournament, which benefits the Adamstown Area Library, is set for Aug. 27 at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per player, which includes golf and cart, driving range, greens fees, lunch, beverages and snacks, dinner and free future round of golf. For information, call 717-484-4200, email info@adamstown.lib.pa.us, or go online at adamstownarealibrary.org.

• The sixth annual Strasburg Fire Company Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 30 at Tanglewood Golf Course in Quarryville. The four-person scramble event begins in a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $75 per player ($300 per team), which includes greens fees, cart, prizes (including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, $850 cash prizes for team winners and individual skill contests), and a chicken BBQ lunch at the fire station after the event. For information or a registration form, contact Jim Kiscaden at 717-468-0721 or ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com. Registration forms may also be obtained at the fire company website, strasburgfire.com.

• The Ephrata Football Booster Club’s 14th annual golf tournament Is set to be held July 24 at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. This four-person scramble event will begin at 1:30 p.m. A fee of $80 per golfer ($320 per foursome) includes green fees and cart rental, snacks before and during the tournament, dinner after the tournament, all beverages throughout the event, prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin hole, raffle and door prizes, and trophies for first and second places. For questions or other information, contact head coach and tournament coordinator Kris Miller at 717-538-4068 or kristopher_miller@easdpa.org. Deadline to register is July 15.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

LACROSSE

• A girls lacrosse camp for children in Grades 5-8 will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 11-14 at the Elizabethtown High School Field No. 1, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Campers will improve on their fundamentals of the game while playing fun lacrosse games. T-shirt is included in fee. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

POLO

• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org. Today, the club will host the USPA Masters Cup, and for the July 10 event, the club will hold the Mad Hatter Cup, also known as Hat Day. Also, if you are interested in a season pass to the games along with your own field spot and your name on the board, call Kyle Joseph at 717-606-7724. Spaces are filling fast.

RUNNING

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) will host a “Night of Miles” event on the track at Franklin and Marshall College on July 14, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature six races, including Junior High/High School Boys and Girls, Open Men and Women, and Elite Men and Women. It is recommended that to race in the junior high/high school and open races, you should be able to run a sub-8-minute mile for the boys’ heat and a sub-9-minute mile for the girls’. The recommended entry time for the elite race is sub-5 minutes for men and sub-6 minutes for women. There will be awards for the winner of each race, including $100 for the top overall male and female times and a $100 time bonus for anyone who breaks the FMTC’s mile record (4:06 male and 4:59 female). The entry fee is $10 and can be done online at pretzelcitysports.com/calendar_event/fmtc-night-of-miles/. There will be same-day registration, although entry is not guaranteed if the heats are filled.

• The 45th annual Ephrata Firecracker 5-Mile Run will be held at 8 a.m. July 4. The race will begin and end in Thomas Grater Park, Ephrata. There is a $25 entry fee. Registration is from 6:30-7:30 a.m. For information or registration forms, go to ephratarec.com or pretzelcitysports.com. For questions, contact jean@ephratarec.com.

• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids’ Mile Run will be held Sept, 17, with an 8 a.m. start for the 5K and a 7:45 a.m. start for the kids’ run at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This is a family 5K run/walk for ages 5 and up. Team registration is available. Moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Beginners welcome. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age groups. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week, the group will run from 2970 Hearthside Lane, Lancaster. For information, contact Betsy at 717-278-1686. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SUMMER PLAYGROUND

• The East Donegal Township Summer Playground program is designed to get your children out of the house and active in a safe, inclusive and supportive activity. Summer Playground offers a wide variety of recreational activities for children. Leaders will create safe, supervised and fun-filled environments with activities including sports, games, arts & crafts and nature activities. GEARS will coordinate the summer playground program at Marietta. Playground will run 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday through Aug. 5 (no July 4) at the Lloyd H. Fuhrman Park, 190 Rock Point Road, Marietta. Registration is accepted at the East Donegal Township Municipal Building or through GEARS at GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

TENNIS

• At Beginner Tennis Camp, children of any skill level will learn the fundamentals of tennis using RED Quick Start tennis balls. In addition to tennis skills, they will learn agility, balance and coordination, all skills needed for improvement in any sport. Brenda McBride, PTR Certified Instructor, will teach appropriate skill and age level. Ages 4-6. Set for 9-9:45 a.m. July 11-14. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRACK AND FIELD

• All-Comers Track Meets have been set for 6 p.m. July 7 and July 28 at the Elizabethtown Area High School Track, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. The meets are open to everyone — all ages, beginners, regulars, fast, slow, it doesn’t matter. Bring the family and enjoy the activity together, or bring your friends and enjoy passing them on the track. All participants must register. Entry fee is $10 for up to three events. This is a non-sanctioned, non-qualifying meet. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

TRAIL RIDING

• Enjoy a one-hour guided trail ride through the 275 acres of woods and farmland. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. For your own safety and safety of the horses, we do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Trail ride sessions are set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 6, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 7 with an 8 a.m. start from Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This swim, bike and run event is for individuals ages 12 and up. Team registration is available. Beginners welcome. Swim in an outdoor pool, bike a moderate course into the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age divisions. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS is offering a Girls Middle School Volleyball Program that will compete in a middle school volleyball league on Monday nights. Teams are for girls in grades 5-6 and 7-8. Practices will be from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 15-Oct. 24 at the Bear Creek Gym. League play will be from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 12-Oct. 24 at Spooky Nook Sports. Fee is $235 which includes league fee, league tournaments, uniforms and AAU insurance. To register or for information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• A girls volleyball camp conducted by Elizabethtown varsity coach Katrina Shelly will focus on the fundamentals of the game for girls in grades 5-8. With the help of high school players, instruction will focus on passing, hitting and serving. Participants should wear sneakers. Kneepads are optional, but recommended. Camp T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. July 18-20 at Daubert Gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for the following coaching positions: assistant field hockey, assistant MS field hockey and head boys lacrosse. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: head softball coach, head boys lacrosse coach, head junior high field hockey coach and assistant girls soccer coach.Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For any questions, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2022-23 school year: junior high head field hockey coach (fall), assistant varsity swimming coach (winter), head varsity bowling coach (winter), head JV softball coach (spring) and head junior high track coach (spring). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For questions regarding the positions, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is July 8. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following fall and winter sports positions: junior high head boys soccer coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach and varsity assistant field hockey coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Pequea Valley has the following coaching opportunities: head varsity boys tennis, varsity assistant girls basketball, JH head boys soccer and JH assistant boys soccer. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext 5520 or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has an opening for a head field hockey coach for the fall season. If interested, send an email to Rich Hinnenkamp, Athletic Director at rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year at the junior high level: assistant girls soccer, assistant boys soccer, head boys basketball, assistant boys basketball, head girls volleyball, assistant girls volleyball and head cheer. You can apply online at octorara.k12.pa.us/ or contact the athletic director, Mr. Gregory Fantazzi, at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for our 12U (11- and 12-year-old) team in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. At this time we have no one to teach these girls the fundamentals of softball with fall practice just around the corner. If you have any interest call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3756.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.