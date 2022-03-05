If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• Lititz recCenter will hold its 3v3 Youth Basketball Tournament March 11-12. $60 per team, with registration by March 5 for players in third grade through high school. Go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096 for information, or email the tournament director at RonStief@lititzrec.com.

• The Ephrata Recreation Center is holding its 29th annual 3V3 Tournament March 19-20. Divisions include girls and boys from grades 5-12, plus men’s open and men’s B. Youth fee is $59/team, Adult fee is $69/team. Registration deadline is March 16. Go online at ephratarec.com to download the registration form. For information, contact Jim Summers at 717-738-1167, ext. 105.

• The Bob Schlosser Skills Clinic will be offered Tuesdays from March 15 to April 19 at Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Sessions run from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Longtime Elizabethtown College men’s basketball coach Bob Schlosser will teach this clinic for basketball skill work; boys and girls in grades 3-5 are eligible. The clinic will teach ball-handling skills, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball and offensive footwork. To register or for more information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

CYCLING

• The McCaskey Avenue Criterium racing series, presented by the Rockets Cycling Team, will be held March 12, 19 and 26 beginning at 11 a.m. Categories for U17 men, U19 women, U19 men, and adults. Helmets and USA Cycling license required (free for youth cyclists ages 15-18); purchase online when creating an account at usacycling.org. For information or to register, go online at bikereg.com/mc-ave-crit-03-12-22 and scroll to bottom of page for additional flyer links.

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club is announcing a new date for the annual Ride For The Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on Saturday, June 4. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21 or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park, located about one mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the Active.com website to register at active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2022?int=72-3-A2. The registration fee is $30 (pre-registration ends April 15) and riders can order a t-shirt if they sign up before May 9 (shirt cost is $19). The fee to sign up after May 9 is $35. Online registration will end June 1. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $40. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. It is requested the metric century riders start the ride by 8 a.m. Helmets and closed-toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. as support will be shutting down. Lunch will be provided at the park.

DOG SHOW

• The York Kennel Club, along with the Delaware County and Lancaster Kennel Clubs, will present The Celtic Classic Annual All Breed Dog Shows March 16-20. There will be about 2,000 daily entries Wednesday-Friday and about 3,000 entries Saturday and Sunday. There will also be 36 specialty breed shows and educational seminars. Events start each day at 8 a.m. at the York Expo Center and conclude with Best in Show in the late afternoon. Admission and parking are free. Go online at wp.thecelticclassic.net/ for specific breed locations and judging times, special event times and building locations. Vendors and concessions will be available. Only dogs registered in the show are allowed onsite. For the safety of the humans and canines present, no strollers are permitted in the show or grooming areas. Please check the York Expo Center website for any last-minute safety guidelines at yorkexpo.com/.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School July 11-14 and run daily from 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 this fall. For information, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

FLAG FOOTBALL

• Manheim Township Youth Football will hold flag football on the following dates: March 27, April 3, April 10 and April 24 with a rain date of May 1. Flag football will be held at Manheim Township Athletic Complex at 2883 Weaver Road, Lancaster. This is open to all boys and girls from all school districts in grades 2-8. For information contact Crystal Weaver at famelancaster.crystal@gmail.com.

GOLF

• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association invites golfers to consider joining its 18-Hole League. A prospective member must submit score cards showing three rounds of golf played and score cards attested from a course that is rated and sloped and have a 45 or below handicap to be accepted for membership, but will play to a 40 handicap for tournaments. Go to the Overlook Golf Course website (overlookgolfcourse.com) and click Events and Leagues for additional information and a membership application. Scheduled play days are Tuesday mornings with standing tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. Tee times run every 10 minutes. The league begins April 19 and runs through Oct. 18.

• Overlook Ladies 9-Hole League is open to new golfers. We play on Tuesdays starting at 9 a.m. This year, the league runs from April 12 through Oct. 11. We are an easygoing, friendly group. Contact Linda Wilson at 717-285-7824 or philabos@gmail.com for information.

• GEARS is hosting its 16th annual Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament, sponsored by R.E. Pierson Materials. The $90 per player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. Tournament date is April 29, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, 650 S. Harrisburg St., Harrisburg. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Foxchase Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 21 at Bent Creek Country Club; Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

RUNNING

• 2022 Frozen Foot 5K Races: Come run to build your custom finisher medals in 2022. The remaining race is March 20, starting at 2 p.m. Registration opens race day at 12:30 p.m. The fee is $35. Meet up after the race at Funk Brewing for drink and food specials with bib numbers. Register online at raceentry.com/races-series/frozen-foot-race-series/series, and get more information at appliedracemgmt.com or by emailing cwellsarms@gmail.com.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. The group has begun its wintertime schedule of Fun Runs, meeting each week at the parking area just beyond the amphitheater in Long’s Park. The course is a loop, about 1.6 miles long. Participants may run as many laps as they’d like. All are encouraged to meet at the official start at 6 p.m. for introductions and any announcements. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

RUGBY

• Knightmare High School Rugby’s spring 2022 registration is now open. The Knightmares boys and girls high school teams are accepting player registrations for the spring 2022 competitive seasons. The boys team accepts players in grades 8-12 and the girls team accepts players in grades 6-12. The Knightmares are a club team, open to all. There are no residency requirements. No experience is required. Visit paclassics.demosphere-secure.com/_registration for more information, or email knightmarerugby@gmail.com to contact boys and girls coaches.

SIERRA CLUB-LANCASTER GROUP

• The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a “Requests for Proposals” deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of “green project” grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club’s mission of “exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet” in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

SOCCER

• GEARS is sponsoring the Elizabethtown Area Youth Soccer Program, designed to be instructional and provide a chance to participate in low-competitive soccer games. Boys and girls in grades 1-3 are invited to register. The program will operate from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 3, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown. There will also be an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for children ages 3-5. Coaches will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. This instructional program will be held from 9-10 a.m. (Class A) and 10-11 a.m. (Class B) on Saturdays from April 16-May 21 at High School Field No. 2. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Spring 2022 rec soccer registration is open. Visit mtsoccer.com (rec page) for more information and registration details.

SOFTBALL

• The Susquehanna Valley Umpires Association is looking for people interested in umpiring girls age group fast pitch softball in the spring. The season runs from mid-April through mid-June. No experience is required and training will be provided. If interested, contact Tom Libhart at tlibhart@comcast.net.

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League, scheduled to begin June 1 at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. There is a maximum of 20 players per team and a 10-player minimum. A team roster and registration fee is needed no later than May 20 to be included in the league schedule, which begins June 1 and runs through August on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is a 15-game schedule with playoffs. Fee is $550 per team. Teams are responsible for paying umpires $30/game. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-717-367-0355.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball is looking for individual players or groups to join us as full teams. This is an established 12-team modified softball league. Openings are available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy modified softball from May until mid-August. Visit the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call/text Don at 717-917-1356.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS Recreation will offer an eight-week boys middle school volleyball program. Players in grades 5-8 will learn passing, setting, hitting, blocking and terminology. Dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 5-May 26. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Eastern Lebanon County School District is seeking to fill several athletic department openings, including: assistant varsity cheerleading coach, assistant varsity field hockey coach, junior high field hockey coach and varsity head girls basketball coach. Applicants must have current Act 34, 151 and 114 clearances, and coaching background and experience are preferred.Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and letters of recommendation to: Mrs. Gloria Hill, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent/HR Coordinator, Eastern Lebanon County School District, 180 ELCO Drive, Myerstown, PA, 17067, or email ghill@elcosd.org. EOE.

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity football, head varsity girls soccer, head junior high football, head junior high cheerleading, head junior high volleyball, assistant junior high field hockey, assistant junior high track and field. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for a head junior high school football coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For any questions, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following spring sports positions: assistant varsity track and field coach, junior high head track coach and junior high assistant track coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE.

• Need extra cash? The Lancaster youth leagues are in need of umpires this spring and summer. Season runs from mid-April til July. No experience needed, will train. If interested, contact Rick Velez at 717-342-8601 or pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.