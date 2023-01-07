If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Manheim VFW Baseball will hold its second and final registration session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Nye Motors, 935 Lancaster Road, Manheim. The registration is for 2023 boys baseball players in the 8U, 10U and 12U age groups residing in the Manheim Central School District. If this is your first registration, bring a copy of your birth certificate. You can also register for the five-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program, which begins Feb. 6. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net.

FLOORBALL

• The Lancaster Floorball Club is holding sessions through winter and spring at a new location, the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster. Sessions are on Sundays from 4-6 p.m., with a cost of $5 for an hour, $10 for two hours. Equipment is provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own sticks. (The club has some sticks for sale, if interested.) The 4-5 p.m. session is primarily for participants ages 17 and up, and is more competitive; the 5-6 p.m. session is primarily for participants under age 17, but with some adults who want a second session. Bring a friend, as the club is are looking for new members. Competition vs. other clubs is planned for the near future. For more information, contact Mark at 717-228-7633 or lancasterfloorball@gmail.com.

GYMNASTICS

• GEARS is offering Gym Bears Gymnastics Classes for girls and boys ages 3-5. The program is designed to help children develop large and small motor skills in a fun learning environment while introducing the fundamentals of gymnastics. Classes will be held from from 5-5:45 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 2-March 16 (except March 9), at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetIntoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

PICKLEBALL

• GEARS is offering beginner pickleball lessons, covering everything players must know to get started with the fast-paced sport, which is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. Lessons include basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Classes, for participants ages 18 and older, will be held on Tuesdays from Feb. 7-21: Beginner Class A is set for noon to 1 p.m, and Beginner/Intermediate Class B is set for 1-2 p.m. Classes will be held at the Elizabethtown BIC Church Gym, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown. There are also beginner/intermediate evening lessons from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 7-21 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 ($65 for non-members). Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online atgetintogears.org for more information.

RUNNING

• It is time to get registered for the 2023 Frozen Foot Race Series. The races run Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 19. All races begin at 2 p.m. at Bear Creek School, 1459 Shaeffer Road, Elizabethtown. Finishers medals will be offered for all at each individual race. Series awards include overall prize money and age group awards. Age groups are in 5-year increments up to 80-plus. Prizes include running shoes, Oakley sunglasses and more. For information, go online atappliedracemgmt.com or register at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Elizabethtown/FrozenFootRacesJanuary.

• Runners and hikers are invited to participate in the Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club’s 13th Annual Polar Bear 5K (3.1 miles) Trail Run/Hike at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 in scenic Lancaster County Central Park. Participants also may bring their dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them. This will be the first in-person PB 5K in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 5K fun run that awards numerous unique prizes and colorful ribbons. Recipients include the overall top three male and female finishers, the first-, second- and third-place winners in numerous age and gender categories, and the first three finishers (any age group) who race with their dogs. Special door and dog prizes also are presented. The 5K route will be the same as it was for the last in-person race, winding through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park’s Pavilion 22 (Kiwanis Lodge). Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 5, $35 from Jan. 6-15 (race day) and $35 for walk-ins on race day. Pre-registration closes Jan. 13. Knit caps (beanies) with the Polar Bear 5K logo are guaranteed for all those who register by Jan. 5. People registering in advance can pick up their race packets the day before the race, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Motors Subaru, 1705 Manheim Pike, Lancaster. For information and registration forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog/ orlancastersierraclub.org, email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or “Like” us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. The club’s winter schedule is now in effect, and Tuesday runs will be held at Long’s Park. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer Program for children ages 3-5. Elizabethtown College soccer players will teach basic skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping, so participants will start to become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. This instructional program will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays from Feb. 4-March 11 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended. Fee is $60 ($70 for non-members). To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• GEARS is providing a Youth Indoor Soccer Program for boys and girls grades 1-3, to be led by Elizabethtown College soccer players. This program is designed to be instructional providing an opportunity for youth to participate in low-key games. from 11:45 a.m to 12:45 p.m. on Saturdays from Feb. 4-March 11 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. A fee of $60 for GEARS members ($70 for non-members) includes a team T-shirt and instruction. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SOFTBALL

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires has immediate openings for umpires to start this coming spring. This is a great way to stay involved in the sport and make some extra money. The chapter will provide training. If interested, contact Midge Sholl at 717-371-5840 or mespt@hotmail.com.

• St. Joe softball is now accepting registrations for its 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams, encompassing girls ages 6-14. The 8U level, for girls ages 6-8, is coach pitch and strictly instructional. This is an excellent age to get started. Indoor practices are starting shortly, with some voluntary workouts already underway. Fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary. Girls from Lancaster city are eligible, as are girls attending any Catholic School or Sunday school in Lancaster County. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed, please call if you can help. Early bird signup discount until March 1. Register online at stjosephcatholicclub.com, where more information is also available. Call Bill Souders, director, at 717-917-3755 for additional information.

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

SWIMMING

• GEARS will be offering swim lessons in a program that provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for children ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays through Feb. 25. Parent & Child Swimming is from 8-8:30 a.m. (A) (ages 6-24 months) and 8:40-9:10 a.m. (B) (ages 2-3). Tadpole (ages 4-5) is from 9:20-9:50 a.m. Guppy (ages 4-5) is from 10-10:30 a.m. Frog is from 10:40-11:10 a.m. Seahorse is from 11:20-11:50 a.m. Seal is from noon-12:30 p.m. Dolphin and Shark is from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. Fee for all lessons is $100 for GEARS members, $110 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

UMPIRING

• The Lancaster PIAA umpires chapter is going to conduct classes on preparation for taking the PIAA umpire test. Classes will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Sessions will be held Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Interested individuals should contact Rick Herr at 717-471-5044 or reherr44@comcast.net.net.

JOB OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head varsity girls lacrosse coach (spring), head junior high track coach (spring), head junior high cross country coach (fall), assistant junior high girls soccer coach (fall), head junior high field hockey coach (fall) and assistant junior high field hockey coach (fall). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: CocalicoSchool District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• The Donegal School District has an immediate opening for a head varsity football coach. Interested applicants should apply on the district website via applitrack.com/donegalsd/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Athletics%2fActivities, or contact the Human Resource Office at 717-492-1308 to request an application.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant middle school girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Jan. 20, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Annville-Cleona School District, located in Lebanon County, is currently accepting applications for a high school assistant track and field coach. All interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville, PA 17003 or by email to tlong@acschools.org until the position is filled.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241. n Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.