BASEBALL

• Join Lancaster Rec and the Jr. Tornado baseball coaches for a summer baseball tune-up. This clinic, for youth ages 5-15, will be held July 17-20 at the McCaskey varsity baseball field. Times vary by age. Cost is $25. Register by July 7 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

• In the Iddy Biddy Baseball/Softball program, little sluggers ages 4-6 can learn how to smack it out of the park. This program will expose children to America’s pastime with instruction centered on throwing, catching and batting skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. Classes will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 30-June 27, at the Elizabethtown Area High School Field No. 2, 600 E. High St. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

BASKETBALL

• In Bears Basketball Camp, players in grades 3-9 may join Elizabethtown High School boys coach Lee Eckert and players as they focus on the fundamentals of basketball in a fun but competitive atmosphere. Ball-handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, post moves and defense will be stressed. Camp T-shirt included in fee. Camp is Monday-Thursday, June 19-22, from 1-4 p.m. in Bear Creek Gym, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Fee is $100 for GEARS members ($110 non-members). For information or to register call 717-367-0355 or go online at GetintoGEARS.org.

• The 3-on-3 Strawberry Basket Tournament will be run by GEARS in conjunction with the Liv_Etown Strawberry Social. The 3-on-3 basketball competition is a round-robin tournament with playoffs for boys and girls in grades 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Timed games with officials. Prizes for first place in each division. Tournament is on Sunday, June 11 from 1-6 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Community Park Basketball Courts. Fee is $100 per team and teams must have 3-4 players each. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Nike Boys Basketball Camp will be held at Franklin & Marshall from June 19-22. This is a complete skills program for boys ages 8-18, and allows players to work on their form, shooting accuracy and positional work under the supervision of F&M coach Nick Nichay. For complete details and to register, go online at ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-franklin-marshall-college.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Elizabethtown High School coaches and players will introduce participants to the game of field hockey and learn the basic skills in grades K-3. More advanced skills and game concepts for grades 4-7 will be taught. Participants will need a field hockey stick, shinguards and mouth guard (stick can be provided if you don’t have one). T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Monday-Friday, June 19-23, from 5-6 p.m. at Jane Hoover Field, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 for GEARS members and $60 for non-members. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

FOOTBALL CAMP

• SVS Sports QB–Receiver Camp will be held at Lanco Fieldhouse in Lancaster on June 4. These camps are open to all ages. Check out the website at svssports.com for more information. If you are interested in private QB sessions, call Jim Cantafio at 717-468-7185.

GOLF

• The Lancaster City Track Club and Lancaster’s PAL’s golf outing will be held June 15 at Tanglewood Golf Course. The format is a four-person scramble with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The fee is $80 per golfer or $320 per foursome and includes golf, cash and raffle prizes, lunch and more. To register go to evenbrite.com and search Lancaster City Track Club or contact Derek Jennings at 717-490-2820. Please help us keep kids on the “Right Track.”

• The Highlands of Donegal will host the inaugural Quad County Baseball League Golf Outing on June 3. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $320 per foursome and includes greens fees, cart, use of the driving range prior to the round, prizes and lunch. Online registration is available until today, May 28. For information contact Jon Peterson at 717-606-4499 or email quadcountybaseballpa@gmail.com.

• United Disabilities Services will host its fourth annual Service Dogs Golf Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Crossgates Golf Club, 1 Crossland Place, Millersville. Golfers may play in groups of up to four and enjoy activities like a hole-in-one contest to win a $10,000 cash prize, longest drive, putting contest, silent auction, raffles and more. Player registration is $135, and there will be a putting contest for $10. Mulligans are $5 each (maximum 2 per golfer). Registration forms can be found online at udservices.org/golf23 and must be submitted by Aug. 1. For any questions about the event, contact lorib@udservices.org.

• The Columbia Economic Development Corp. will sponsor its seventh annual golf tournament on June 9 at Cool Creek Golf Course in Wrightsville. The shotgun-style tournament will start at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per golfer. Sponsorships and registrations are available online at columbia-edc.org, by emailing ColumbiaEDCorp@gmail.com, or by calling Bill Kloidt, executive director, at 717-201-5134.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the 11th annual Warfel Memorial Tournament, benefiting Crush PD Fitness, on June 17. Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $90 per golfer, which includes use of the driving range prior to the round, greens fee, cart, prizes and lunch. For information, contact John Meyers at johnmeyers24@comcast.net.

• Announcing the 32nd annual Landis Adult Day Services Golf Outing, a four-person scramble set for June 2 at Foxchase Golf Club, Stevens. There will be two shotgun starts, at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The day includes 18 holes of golf, cart, food, putting green, driving range and prizes. A wide range of sponsorships are available. To register, go online at landisadultday.org/golf. For information, contact Janice Nikoloff at 717-381-3580 or jnikoloff@landis.org.

PICKLEBALL

• The popularity of pickleball has soared in recent years. The sport combines tennis, table tennis and badminton in a fast-paced sport that is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. GEARS will offer beginner lessons to cover everything you need to know to get started, including basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Ages 18-plus. Classes will be held on June 13, 15 and 10, from 1-2 p.m. (Beginner Class A) and 2-3 p.m. (Beginner/Intermediate Class B) at the Elizabethtown BIC Church Gym, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online at getintogears.org for more information.

RUNNING

• The Book It 5K, sponsored by the Annville Free Library, will be held at 8 a.m. June 10. The event is for runners/walkers and is held at the Annville-Cleona High School. Part of course goes through Quittie Park. Plenty of prizes for various age groups, live DJ and snacks for everyone. Dri-fit T-shirts if registered by May 30. Go online at annville.lclibs.org or falconracetiming.com for more details or to register. Cost is $25 if registered by May 30 or $30 up to and including race day. Children 11 and under $15. For questions, call the library at 717-867-1802 or 717-639-5815.

• A Summer 5K Training Challenge, set for 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 6 through Aug. 12, will be held at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This 15-week run coaching with certified trainer Travis Hess can customize individual training programs to prep for a 5K or other running event. Open to all experience levels. Features group motivational runs and guidance on weekly training routines. Program ends before the Pretzel Twist 5K event on Sept 16. Start the program anytime between June 6 and Aug. 12. Register at Lititz recCenter at 717-626-5096 or online atlititzrec.com. Email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com for program details.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, is offering the Pretzel Twist 5K & Kids Run on Saturday, Sept. 16. It’s an 8 a.m. race start, with a 7 a.m. post registration and check in. This family-friendly run/walk/stroller event is for all levels of competitors, with a fast and accurate road course through Lititz neighborhoods and countryside. The kids run will be held prior to the 5K start. Individual, youth, team and Triple Crown 5K race series registration options. Cash and pretzel prizes. For information, go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The Triple Crown 5Ks, sponsored by the recCenters of Lancaster County, will this year include: Ephrata recCenter Memorial Day 5K, May 29; Hempfield recCenter Honey Run 5K, Aug. 26; and Lititz recCenter Pretzel Twist 5K, Sept. 16. One registration for three 5K runs to benefit community recreation centers. Prizes and event shirts for individual races plus Triple Crown cash prizes for overall combined masters, adult and youth divisions. Register before first event May 29. Must race all three to remain eligible. Register at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096, or find the event at Active.com.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. Information on the club and its activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• A Youth Soccer Camp geared toward boys and girls ages 5-11 will be held at the Manheim Township High School Turf Fields, 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster, at 6 p.m. June 12-15. Staff from the Manheim Township Boys High School soccer team will lead the camp with assistance from varsity and JV boys players. Campers will experience fun soccer games and drills with a focus on game fundamentals such as dribbling, ball control, shooting and passing. No soccer experience required. Campers registered by May 21 will receive a camp T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the Corner Kick Club, which is the MT Boys Soccer Booster Club. Register online at mtboyssoccer.com.

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held June 12-15 and July 24-27. Morning and evening sessions are available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, assistant coaches and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include: dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a T-shirt. For more information, email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special soccer camp for youth ages 8-13, led by the Jr. Tornado soccer coaches with help from the teams. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of soccer. This camp will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. June 26–29 at Roberto Clemente Turf Field. Cost is $25. Register by June 16 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

SOFTBALL

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special softball clinic led by the Jr. Tornado softball coaches, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This clinic will be held July 31–Aug. 3 at McCaskey’s Varsity Softball Field. Times vary based on age. Cost is $25. Register by July 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

SQUASH

• Free squash court time is offered at Lancaster Country Day School at 725 Hamilton Road. Racquets, balls and goggles are provided but indoor court sneakers (with non-marking soles) must be worn. Year-round times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5–7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No pre-registration necessary but for questions and/or to sign up for the mailing list, email to luo@lancastercountryday.org.

SUMMER PLAYGROUND

• The GEARS Summer Playground program is designed to get your children out of the house and active in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment. A dedicated staff is committed to providing a positive experience for all participants. Your children will learn new skills, become more confident, and make new friends. Summer Playground is for children ages 6-14. The program will run for eight weeks, from 9 p.m. to noon Mondays-Fridays from June 12-Aug. 4 at the Elizabethtown Community Park, East Donegal Township Fuhrman Park and Elizabethtown BIC Church. The fee is $90 per child for the entire summer. Only full-time registrations will be accepted this year. Registration is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355. GEARS will also administer a site at the Marietta Borough War Memorial Park. Registration for that site must be made at the Marietta Borough.

TENNIS

• At the Donegal Beginner/Intermediate Tennis Camp, participants new to tennis will learn the basics using the Red/Yellow Quick Start tennis balls. Activities focus on hand-eye coordination with a series of fun drills for beginners. Participants with tennis experience will focus on drills that develop the fundamentals of the game and learn the proper technique for the forehand, backhand, volley, lob and serve. Donegal High School coaches Trent Hoffmaster and Pam Kaylor, with the assistance of high school players, will instruct. For children ages 8-14, camp is set for May 30-June 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Donegal High School Tennis Courts, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• GEARS is offering two tennis clinics: Intro to Tennis for Kids and Tennis 101 for Adults. Clinics are $20 per player ($26 non-member) and will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. May 20 at the Elizabethtown Area High School tennis courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. The clinics will be taught by Bears varsity coach and PTR certified instructor Brenda McBride, with the help of high school players. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Join Lancaster Rec to develop tennis skills with three separate upcoming programs:

— Middle school tennis lessons for Grades 7-8 (intermediate level players) will work with experienced tennis instructors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 11–Aug. 15 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Tennis lessons for youth ages 6-17 designed to teach the basics of the sport will be held on Saturdays from July 8–Aug. 12 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Times vary based on age. Register by June 30 or until full.

— A tennis camp for ages 6-14 led by the Jr. Tornado tennis coaches with help from the tennis team will place an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This camp is to be held from 5-6 p.m. June 5-8 at the McCaskey High School tennis courts. Cost is $25. Register until full.

For information on any of these programs, call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

TRACK AND FIELD

• Elizabethtown High School varsity coach Derrick McDonald will lead this camp for children in grades 3-8, designed to provide an introduction to all aspects of track and field including but not limited to training for the events, rules of the sport, competitive strategies, equipment both for training and competing and nutritional needs and expectations. Camp will work on distance, jumping, throwing, hurdles, starts, sprints and relays. Participants will learn how track and field can prepare them for other sports. Camp T-shirt is included in the fee. Camp is Monday-Friday, June 19-23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Elizabethtown High School track, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $65 for GEARS members and $75 for non-members. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRAIL RIDING

• Enjoy a one-hour guided trail ride through the 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. For the safety of riders and horses, we do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Trail ride sessions are on Wednesdays, June 14 (I), July 19 (II) or Aug. 16 (III) at 5 p.m. at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 per person (nonmembers, $60). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will offer its annual triathlon at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Ages 12 and up will compete in a swim, bike, run event at the recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. More than 300 competitors, novice to advanced, are expected. Beginners welcome. Teams/family or individual registration options. Cash prizes, event shirts, and goody bags. Registration discount is available through the end of March online at lititzrec.com. For information, call 717-626-5096 or email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

JOB OPENINGS

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head middle school boys and girls cross country coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than May 30 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following fall sports positions: junior high head field hockey coach, junior high head cheer coach, varsity assistant football coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach and varsity head girls tennis coach. Interested applicants may apply online at www.donegalsd.org under Employment. EOE

• The Octorara Area School District has the following positions available: athletic secretary, junior high football head and assistant coach, boys varsity soccer assistant coach and varsity football assistant. Apply online at octorara.kk12.pa.us or email Athletic Director Greg Fantazzi at gfantazi@octorara.org.

• The Lancaster Country Day School Athletic Department is accepting applications for the following positions: head girls basketball coach and assistant boys soccer coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/about/careers for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: junior high assistant cross country coach (Fall 2023) and varsity assistant girls basketball coach (Winter 2023-24). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.