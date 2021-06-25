If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• The Ephrata Mini-Mounts Girls Basketball Camp for girls entering grades 3-9 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 28-July 1 at Ephrata Middle School. Focus will be placed on skill development, competitions and games. The camp will be run by the Ephrata girls basketball coaching staff and high school players. Registration forms are available on the Lady Mounts Basketball website or by contacting Head Coach Brian Cerullo at b_cerullo@easdpa.org.

CORNHOLE

• Lititz recCenter’s inaugural Cornhole Tournament has been set for Aug. 1, with 3 p.m. set up and a 4 p.m. start. This community cornhole event for fun competition will benefit youth programs at the recCenter. Ages 15 and over play doubles in two age divisions. BYO boards for outdoor play with an indoor rain location. Double elimination, American Cornhole Association format. The Lititz Lions food tent will be available, and several prizes will be offered. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096. For information, email the tournament director at RonStief@lititzrec.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township’s Weaver Road Athletic Complex from July 12-15, running daily from 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 in the fall of 2021. To register, go online at nextlevelfieldhockey.com/.

GOLF

• The eighth annual Hempfield Boys/Girls Basketball Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held at Four Seasons Golf Club on Aug. 6 with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $85 per golfer and includes picnic-style lunch, golf and cart, refreshments, and a number of contests and prizes. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. All proceeds benefit the Hempfield Boys and Girls Basketball programs. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register, email Hempfieldbasketballgirls@gmail.com.

• The 13th annual Ephrata Mounts Football Booster Club Golf Outing will be held July 25 at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. This four-person scramble will begin at 1:30 p.m., and all holes will be traditional golf. Must use one drive per golfer per nine holes. Cost is $80 per golfer or $320 for a foursome. Fee includes greens fees, cart rental, snacks, beverages, prizes and dinner after play is completed. Deadline for entry is July 14. For information or to register, contact head coach Kris Miller at kristopher_miller@easdpa.org.

• Golf for a Cure Scramble will be held July 20 at Crossgates Golf Club. Net proceeds will benefit the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Shotgun starts of 7:30 a.m. (women’s teams) and 1:30 p.m. (mixed and men’s teams). For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com.

• The Ladies League at Treetop Golf Course in Manheim is sponsoring a “Golf Til You Drop” event on weekdays through July 30. This event is in support of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. Teams will be asked to find sponsors for either a flat donation or per hole golfed. There will be a Golf Til You Drop Finale on Aug. 13 featuring Night Golf, Basket Raffles, and Tailgate. To make a reservation or for information, call Treetop at 717-665-6262.

• The 22nd annual Cocalico Eagles Wrestling Golf Tournament has been set for July 17 with a 1:30 p.m. scramble start at Manor Golf Club. The cost is $80 and includes greens fees, cart, driving range, prizes, lunch and an all-you-can-eat pig roast dinner. Dinner only is available for $25. Each golfer will get a free greens fee for later use and a chance to compete in the $1 million shootout. For information or to register, contact Ted Wolf at 717-598-0485, or twolf@cocalico.org.

POLO

• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Today will be the club’s Hat Day event. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from Mick’s All-American Pub, 2428 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The third annual Rotary Club of Lancaster’s Wheels and Wings 5K will be held July 24, starting at the Lancaster Airport. The race course winds through the Brethren Village Retirement Community Campus. The 5K race will start at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $25 before July 1 and $30 after. T-shirt is included. Medals will be awarded for top three male and female finishers in six age categories. Race information and registration is available online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lititz/WheelsWingsFestival5K.

SOCCER

• A camp for boys and girls in grades 4-6 will by directed by Elizabethtown High School girls varsity soccer coach Mark Brown with the help of high school players. Drills and games will focus on the fundamentals of soccer and sharpen skills. T-shirt included. Camp is Monday-Thursday, July 19-22 from 6-8 pm at the Elizabethtown Area Soccer Field No. 2. To register or for information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SOFTBALL

• Is your daughter ready to take the next step and play highly competitive softball? Spooky Nook Softball Academy is having open tryouts starting Aug. 3. A 12U (2010/11 birth year) is being added this year. For information, go online at spookynooksports.com/manheim/sports-programs/sports/softball or email softball@nooksports.com.

TENNIS

• GEARS will sponsor three tennis camps from July 12-15 at the Elizabethtown Area High School courts: Beginner Tennis Camp for children ages 4-6, Intermediate Tennis Camp for children ages 7-12, and Teen Tennis Camp for children ages 13-17. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRAIL RIDING

• GEARS will sponsor one-hour guided trail rides through 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Sessions are set for July 21 and Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. No trotting or galloping permitted. Riders must be ages 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Masks or bandannas are required when riders arrive and check in. Once the trail ride starts, masks may be pulled down. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 8. This swim, bike and run event attracts more than 250 participants. Swim at Lititz Springs Pool, bike a moderate course in the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• The GEARS Girls Middle School Volleyball Program will compete in a middle school volleyball league on Monday nights. Teams are for girls in grades 5-6 and 7-8. Dates are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 16-Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stoneybrook Park. League Play will be Mondays from Sept. 13-Oct. 25 with match times between 6-8 p.m. Practices will be outdoors at Stoneybrook Park or in an indoor location if available. League games/tourneys will be at Spooky Nook. Fee is $230, which includes league fee, league tournaments, uniforms and AAU insurance). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Elizabethtown varsity girls volleyball coaches and players will hold a camp July 26-29 for girls in grades 5-8 focusing on the fundamentals of the game. Instruction will focus on passing, hitting and serving. Participants should wear sneakers. Kneepads are optional, but recommended. Camp T-shirt is included. Camp is Monday-Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Gym, 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• Elizabethown High School varsity coach Lamar Fahnestock will lead a camp for boys in grades 7-12 that will focus on the sport’s basic skills while combining individual drills, team drills and team competition. Wear sneakers and come ready to learn and have fun. T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is Monday-Thursday, July 19-22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Gym, 629 Holly St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Manheim Township School District is seeking a strength and conditioning coach. Visit the employment page on the district’s website at mtwp.net to apply.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for several positions for the 2021-22 school year, including: varsity assistant boys soccer coach, junior high assistant wrestling coach, varsity head softball coach, JV assistant softball coach, varsity assistant girls lacrosse coach and junior high assistant track coach.Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 South 4th Street, P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding these positions, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• Linden Hall School for girls is looking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity cross country, head middle school cross country, assistant varsity/head JV volleyball, assistant varsity/head JV basketball, assistant middle school basketball, assistant middle school soccer. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Julia Parmakian, Athletic Director, Linden Hall (jparmakian@lindenhall.org). EOE

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head rifle (co-ed team); junior high girls soccer; junior high boys basketball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE

• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: Assistant junior high field hockey coach, assistant junior high girls soccer coach, and assistant junior high football coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For any questions, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Pequea Valley has the following coaching opportunities: varsity girls tennis, varsity head cheer (preferably with competitive cheer experience), varsity assistant football, JH assistant boys soccer, JH assistant girls soccer, head JH football, JH assistant football, and JV baseball. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510, ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head field hockey coach. This position will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the high school program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447 ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2021-22 school year. Fall: Junior high head field hockey coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach and junior high assistant girls soccer coach. Winter: Junior high assistant girls basketball coach and high school assistant swimming coach. Spring: Junior high assistant track coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a head girls tennis coach, head girls basketball coach, middle school assistant girls soccer coach and middle school assistant field hockey coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant varsity softball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Scott Govern, Athletic Director, sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than June 30, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.