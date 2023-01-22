If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Lancaster Rec Center invites players ages 9-12 to join its 10U/12U League (cost $105) and players ages 13-14 to join its 14U League (cost $115). Players must live within the School District of Lancaster boundaries (including home-schooled children) or attend Lancaster Country Day, a private or parochial school within the School District of Lancaster boundaries. Players are assessed by skill level and placed on the appropriate team. Player evaluations are required to determine the correct league team. The mandatory skill assessment is Feb. 5 at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Scholarships are available for those who qualify. Register by Jan. 27 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

BASKETBALL

• Knights of Columbus Council 6810 will hold a Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster. This is a change of location from previous years, when the competition was held at St. Leo the Great School. All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited and participate by showing proof of age (e.g., copy of birth certificate) and written parental consent. A participant’s age category is based on age as of Jan. 1. Contestants register at the door by filling in a brief entry form. Contestants receive a certificate of participation. Winners receive a winner’s certificate and wall plaque or trophy, and move on to district, regional and state competition. International champs are named by KofC HQ based on scores from state-level contests. For information, call/text George Elko at 717-203-6210 or email gmelko@comcast.net.

• A Youth Basketball 3v3 Tournament will be held March 10-11 at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Enter teams of 3-5 players in grades 3 through 12 in this competitive annual officiated tournament. $75 registration fee per team by March 6. Divisions by age as follows: March 10, middle school teams at 5:30 p.m. and high school teams at 7:30 p.m.; March 11, third/fourth-grade teams at 9:30 a.m. and fifth/sixth-grade teams at noon. Register online at lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096.

• Lancaster Rec Center invites children in kindergarten through second grade to join its Little Hoopers Basketball program, which runs Feb. 8–March 18. Times vary based on grade. Practices are held Wednesdays at Price Elementary School gym. Games are held the last three weeks of the program on Saturdays at the Lancaster Rec Center. Players will be evaluated and placed at the appropriate level, by skill, after the first week of practice. Cost is $65 ($81.25 for nonresident). Scholarships available for those who qualify. Register by Jan. 27 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

• Lancaster Rec Center invites players in grades 7-10 to join its Jr. NBA Teen Basketball League. Practices begin in late February/early March and are held one or two nights a week, with games on Thursdays and/or Saturdays at School District of Lancaster gyms. Coaches will notify players of the practice days/times. Players listed on varsity rosters are NOT permitted to play. Cost is $115 ($143.75 for nonresident). Scholarships available to those who qualify. Register by Feb. 10 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

FLOORBALL

• The Lancaster Floorball Club is holding sessions at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. each Sunday with a cost of $5 for an hour, $10 for two hours. Equipment is provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own sticks. (The club has some sticks for sale, if interested.) The 4:30-5:30 p.m. session is primarily for participants ages 17 and up, and is more competitive; the 5:30-6:30 p.m. session is primarily for participants under age 17, but with some adults who want a second session. Bring a friend, as the club is looking for new members. Competition against other clubs is planned for the near future. Additionally, the club is beginning to organize a mixed group of adults (ages 21 up) who would like to represent the USA at the world’s largest outdoor international floorball tournament this summer in Sweden, Aug. 4-6. All players are welcome; the club is especially looking for athletes with experience in field hockey, ice hockey, street hockey, roller hockey, soccer or lacrosse. Training in floorball will be available. For information, contact Mark at 717-228-7633 or lancasterfloorball@gmail.com.

GOLF

• Announcing Manor Golf Club’s third annual Shamrock’n Golf Scramble. This four-person scramble is set for a 1 p.m. start March 11. Registration opens at noon. Cost is $70 per player ($50 for members). For information or to register for this or other Manor events, go online at themanorgolfclub.com by March 5.

GYMNASTICS

• GEARS is offering Gym Bears Gymnastics Classes for girls and boys ages 3-5. The program is designed to help children develop large and small motor skills in a fun learning environment while introducing the fundamentals of gymnastics. Classes will be held from 5–5:45 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 2 to March 16 (except March 9), at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetIntoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

LIFEGUARDING

• A Lifeguarding Certification Course by the American Red Cross will be held Feb. 10-12 at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. This two-year certification course includes first aid/CPR/AED. Ages 15+. Dates and times as follows are mandatory at Lititz recCenter indoor pools: Feb. 6, Water Skills Test, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m.; Feb. 11, 2-8 p.m.; Feb. 12, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Recertifications for lifeguards who are no more than 30 days past expiration are available upon request to HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com, 717-626-5096, ext. 227. Register for classes online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

PICKLEBALL

• GEARS is offering beginner pickleball lessons, covering everything players must know to get started with the fast-paced sport, which is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. Lessons include basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Classes for participants ages 18 and older will be held Tuesdays from Feb. 7 to 21: Beginner Class A is set for noon to 1 p.m., and Beginner/Intermediate Class B is set for 1–2 p.m. Classes will be held at the Elizabethtown BIC Church Gym, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown. There are also beginner/intermediate evening lessons from 7–8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 7 to 21 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 ($65 for nonmembers). Call the GEARS Recreation Office at 717-367-0355 or go online at getintogears.org for more information.

RUNNING

• The Mount Bethel Cemetery Memorial 5K is being planned for May 27 at 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia. This mixed terrain 5K will be held total on the grounds of Columbia High School for runners and walkers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration information can be found online at mtbethelcemetery.org, under the Events tab.

• It is time to get registered for the 2023 Frozen Foot Race Series. The remaining races are Feb. 19 and March 19. All races begin at 2 p.m. at Bear Creek School, 1459 Shaeffer Road, Elizabethtown. Registration is $40 for each race. Finishers medals will be offered for all at each individual race. Age groups are in five-year increments up to 80-plus. After the race, we have hot soup and lots of door prizes. Prizes include running shoes, Oakley sunglasses and more. For information, go online at appliedracemgmt.com or register at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Elizabethtown/FrozenFootRacesJanuary.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. The club’s winter schedule is now in effect, and Tuesday runs will be held at Long’s Park. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer Program for children ages 3-5. Elizabethtown College soccer players will teach basic skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping, so participants will start to become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will be placed on social skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. This instructional program will be held from 10:30–11:30 a.m. on Saturdays from Feb. 4 to March 11 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended. Fee is $60 ($70 for nonmembers). To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• GEARS is providing a Youth Indoor Soccer Program for boys and girls grades 1-3, to be led by Elizabethtown College soccer players. This program is designed to be instructional providing an opportunity for youth to participate in low-key games from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturdays from Feb. 4 to March 11 at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. A fee of $60 for GEARS members ($70 for nonmembers) includes a team T-shirt and instruction. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SOFTBALL

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League scheduled to begin this summer at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. League meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the GEARS Community Center. Interested teams and/or individuals should plan to attend to go over league rules, regulations, rosters and fees. Contact Lee Eckert at LeeEckert@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355 for information.

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires has immediate openings for umpires to start this coming spring. This is a great way to stay involved in the sport and make some extra money. The chapter will provide training. If interested, contact Midge Sholl at 717-371-5840 or mespt@hotmail.com.

• St. Joe softball is now accepting registrations for its 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams, encompassing girls ages 6-14. The 8U level, for girls ages 6-8, is coach pitch and strictly instructional. This is an excellent age to get started. Indoor practices are starting shortly, with some voluntary workouts already underway. Fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary. Girls from Lancaster city are eligible, as are girls attending any Catholic school or Sunday school in Lancaster County. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed, please call if you can help. Early bird sign-up discount until March 1. Register online at stjosephcatholicclub.com, where more information is also available. Call Bill Souders, director, at 717-917-3755 for additional information.

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph softball director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

SWIMMING

• Lancaster Rec Center is holding a swim clinic for children ages 8-12, led by the McCaskey High School coaching staff with help from the team. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. This clinic will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 3 (no class on Jan. 31) at JP McCaskey Pool from 5:15–6 p.m. Cost is $25. Register by Jan. 20 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

TENNIS

• Lancaster Rec Center is holding Iddy Biddy Tennis for children ages 3-5. Children will learn motor skills necessary to play tennis while working one-on-one and spending quality time with their parent or guardian. This program is set for Thursdays from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym from 5:30–6:30 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $45 ($56.25 for nonresident). Scholarships available for those who qualify. Register by Friday or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

UMPIRING

• Need extra money this spring and summer? Umpires are needed for baseball and softball games (ages 12-17) in Lancaster County. Season runs from mid-April until August. Contact Rick Velez at pawildmanone@yahoo.com or 717-342-8601 for information.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS is accepting teams for its winter/spring coed Sixes Volleyball League, scheduled to begin Feb. 6 and conclude on April 17. Teams interested in playing should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Friday to be included in the league schedule. Games will be held Mondays between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the GEARS Community Center. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum 6-/maximum 15-player roster. Teams must have two females on the court at all times. League fee is $220 per team. For information go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Lancaster Catholic has immediate openings this spring for the following coaches: head and assistant tennis coach and a boys head JV baseball coach. If interested, please email the athletic office at: Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• The Hempfield athletic department has an openings for assistant spring track coaches (pole vault and throwing). Interested candidates must apply online at www.hempfieldsd.org. If you have any questions, please contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head junior high cross country coach, assistant junior high girls soccer coach, assistant junior high field hockey coach and head junior high field hockey coach, all for Fall 2023. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking a varsity head boys volleyball coach for the upcoming spring season. Visit the employment page on our website at mtwp.net to apply.

• Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: head varsity football coach, head varsity volleyball coach, assistant varsity track and field coach, assistant junior high track and field coach and assistant varsity baseball coach. You can apply online atoctorara.k12.pa.us/ or contact athletic director Gregory Fantazzi at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies: Winter 2022-23, assistant swimming coach; Spring 2023, assistant girls lacrosse coach; and Fall 2023, junior high assistant girls soccer coach, junior high head and assistant boys soccer coaches, head varsity field hockey coach (posting closes today), head varsity cross country coach (posting closes today), and head varsity girls volleyball coach (posting closes Feb. 1). Qualified candidates should have prior playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources. Positions open until filled. Equal opportunity employer.

• The Donegal School District has an immediate opening for a head varsity football coach. Interested applicants should apply on the district website via lanc.news/3wnGfrY or contact the Human Resource Office at 717-492-1308 to request an application.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.