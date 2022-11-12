If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• Columbia are invited to attend the celebration of 50 years of Girls Basketball at Columbia High School on Friday, Dec. 16. Former coaches are also invited. Join us for light refreshments and catching up with teammates at a reception in the high school cafeteria from 5-6 p.m. After the reception participants will watch the JV and varsity girls games against the Pequea Valley Braves, and at halftime of the varsity game, members of all teams will be honored in a brief ceremony. Attendees may park in the parking lot by the gym to enter through the gym lobby. Attendees will be escorted to the cafeteria for the reception. The committee is also selling T-shirts for the occasion. Orders may be placed online at stores.inksoft.com/columbia_girls_bball.../shop/home. T-shirts will be available for pickup Dec. 8 in the gym lobby during the girls basketball game or by making arrangements for pickup with Marjorie Droege at an alternate time. If you can’t pick your shirt up before the celebration, it will be given to you at the event. We would love for all attendees who purchase a shirt to wear it the night of the celebration. We will also be putting together a slideshow of pictures from the last 50 years. If you have pictures you could share, send them digitally to aredding20@comcast.net by Dec. 1. Pictures may also be shared to the 50 Years of CHS Girls Basketball event on Facebook. RSVP by Dec. 1 online atsignupgenius.com/go/20f094aaba929a2fa7-acelebration so the committee can ensure an accurate headcount. Indicate if you will be attending both the reception and the game.

• Registration is open for boys and girls in grades K-12 for Lititz recCenter’s 40-team winter Youth recLeague Basketball. Teams form from skill sessions hosted Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. Play in Saturday games in January and February. Middle and HS teams have PIAA refs. An optional 3v3 tournament will be held in the postseason (March 10-11) with separate registration. Volunteer coaches are needed. League Director Ron Stief is available at 717-626-5096, ext. 229. Register online at lititzrec.com.

FLOORBALL

• Join the new Lancaster Floorball Club for an introduction to floorball, an easy to learn non-contact sport for all ages that combines elements of field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, basketball and more. We supply the equipment (plastic hockey-type sticks, a ball similar to a wiffleball, and the goals), and you bring sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt. For a three-minute intro, watch: youtube.com/watch?v=erB_FWi9-T8&t=6s. A free open house will be held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Volleyball Corner, 2007 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, with a free pizza party hosted by Thoze Guys Pizzeria afterward. No pre-registration necessary. Ten practice/game sessions will be held at Volleyball Corner from 5-6 p.m. on Sundays from Dec. 4-Feb. 26 (except Christmas, New Year’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday). Cost is $5 per session or $40 for a discounted package. You can pay at the door. For information, email Mark at lancasterfloorball@gmail.com or call 717-228-7633.

FOOTBALL

• QB-WR-Kicking Camps for all ages will start on Sunday, Dec. 18. If you are interested in private 1-on-1 QB training with Coach Cantafio, call 717-468-7185. Register for mini-camps online at svssports.com. Camps are held at Lanco Fieldhouse.

RUNNING

• The 5K Millersville Turkey Trot will host the 50th running of this event on Thanksgiving morning at Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a kids’ run to be held at 8:20 a.m. As the oldest road race in Lancaster County, all runners, walkers, families and friends are encouraged to participate. Online entries are on Race Roster at bit.ly/3Drz8mW. Additional event information is available at millersvilleturkeytrot.com.

• The Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot will hold its 30th annual event at the New Oxford Elementary School starting at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Fee is $25 (with T-shirt) and $20 (without) prior to Nov. 14; $30 or $25, respectively, after that date. Download an application online at newoxfordturkeytrot.com.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. The club’s winter schedule is now in effect, and Tuesday runs will be held at Long’s Park. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

VOLLEYBALL

• The Ephrata recCenter still has openings in its men’s and women’s adult volleyball leagues. Men play Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning in early November, and women play Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning in November. For information contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167 x105.

JOB OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head and assistant JV softball coaches, head junior high track coach and head junior high cross country coach. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has openings for the following positions: Clock operator/announcer for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling; head and assistant boys tennis coach; head JV baseball coach; and head field hockey coach. If interested, email the athletic office at: Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies for the upcoming Spring 2023 season: varsity assistant track coach and varsity assistant wrestling coach. Visit the employment page on our website atmtwp.net to apply.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For mreo information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.