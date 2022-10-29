If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1-2 (instructional), grades 3-4, grades 5-6 and grades 7-9. Draft day for girls in grades 3-4 is 6-7 p.m. Nov. 2. Draft day for girls in grades 5-6 is 7:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 2. Draft day for boys in grades 3-4 is 6-7 p.m. Nov. 1. Draft day for boys in grades 5-6 is 7:15-8:15 p.m. Nov. 1. All drafts will be held in the Bear Creek School Gym. Boys and girls in grades 1-2 is a Saturday-only program at East High Elementary. Boys and girls in grades 3-4 will practice one day per week and play games on Saturdays. Grades 5-6 and grades 7-9 will practice two days per week and play games on Saturdays. Registration fee for grades 1-2 is $55. Registration fee for grades 3-4 is $70. Fee is $80 for grades 5-9. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355. The program is in need of volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors. If interested, contact the office at LeeEckert@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

• Registration is open for boys and girls in grades K-12 for Lititz recCenter’s 40-team winter Youth recLeague Basketball. Teams form from skill sessions hosted Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. Play in Saturday games in January and February. Middle and HS teams have PIAA refs. Two optional 3v3 tournaments will be held in preseason (Nov. 4-5) and postseason (March 10-11) with separate registration. Volunteer coaches are needed. League Director Ron Stief is available at 717-626-5096, ext. 229. Register online at lititzrec.com.

FLOORBALL

• Join the new Lancaster Floorball Club for a fun introduction to floorball, an exciting, easy to learn, non-contact sport for all ages. Popular throughout the world, it combines elements of field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, basketball and more. We supply the equipment (plastic hockey-type sticks, a ball similar to a wiffleball, and the goals), and you bring sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt. For a three-minute intro, watch: youtube.com/watch?v=erB_FWi9-T8&t=6s. An open house will be held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Volleyball Corner, 2007 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, with a free pizza party hosted by Thoze Guys Pizzeria afterward. Ten practice/game sessions will be held at Volleyball Corner, from 5-6 p.m. Sundays from Dec. 4-Feb. 26 (except Christmas, New Year’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday). Cost is $5 per session or $40 for a discounted package. For information, email Mark at lancasterfloorball@gmail.com or call 717-228-7633.

GOLF

• The ninth annual Iron Man Two-Man Scramble will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Registration is set for 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. Cost is $75 per person($55 for members, $65 for MVP members), and includes greens fee and cart, range balls, picnic-style food, beverages and prizes. Grand prize is a set of irons for each player in the winning twosome. Entire field will be flighted at the completion of play. To register, go online at themanorgolfclub.com, and for information, call 610-0678-9597.

PICKLEBALL

• Gears is offering a Beginner Pickleball Lessons program. The sport, which combines tennis, table tennis and badminton, is fast-paced and is easier on the joints and quicker to learn than other racquet sports. If you’ve never played pickleball before, start out on the right foot with beginner lessons, which include basic techniques, rules and strategies. All equipment is provided. Brenda McBride will instruct. Ages 18+. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from Nov. 1-15 from 6-7 p.m. (Class A) and 7-8 p.m. (Class B) at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Fee is $50 ($65 for nonmembers). Call 717-367-0355 or go online atgetintogears.org for more information.

• A Youth Pickleball Program for youngsters ages 7-12 will be offered by Lititz recCenter at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Nov. 3 to Dec. 22. Players should provide their own paddles/balls, as there is a limited supply available to borrow. Learn fundamentals and rules of play to progress from skill drills to full-court play. Future sessions will be hosted. Cost is $50 per member, $80 per nonmember. Contact RonStief@lititzrec.com for more information. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

RUNNING

• The 5K Millersville Turkey Trot will host the 50th running of this event on Thanksgiving morning at Biemesderfer Field at Millersville University. The event will start at 9 a.m. with a kids’ run to be held at 8:20 a.m. As the oldest road race in Lancaster County, all runners, walkers, families and friends are encouraged to participate. Online entries are on Race Roster at:

bit.ly/3Drz8mW. Additional event information is available at millersvilleturkeytrot.com.

• The Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot will hold its 30th annual event at the New Oxford Elementary School starting at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Fee is $25 (with T-shirt) and $20 (without) prior to Nov. 14; $30 or $25, respectively, after that date. Download an application online at newoxfordturkeytrot.com.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. This Tuesday, the group will run from Lancaster Junction Trail, 99 Champ Blvd, Manheim. For information, contact Brian at 717-572-6349. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA AUCTION

• The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will be holding its inaugural auction of sports memorabilia and other items at 10 a.m. Nov. 12, at Boltz Auctions, 3601 Columbia Ave., Lancaster. Preview will held be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boltz building. A full auction list of items may be found online at lancastersportshalloffame.com/noteworthy/auction. Online bidding is open now at boltzauctions.hibid.com/catalog/391013. There are more than 225 items up for bid from all around the sports world, including from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, wrestling, gymnastics, boxing and more. Headlining the items slated for auction include four football tickets for the 8:15 p.m. Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers game Dec. 24. This game is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Tickets are in Section 504, Row LL, Seats 5, 6, 7, 8. Another unique item is a Jack Nicklaus autographed scorecard from the 1986 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Also up for bid will be an uncatered 25-person suite for a Barnstormers baseball game at Clipper Magazine Stadium valid for the 2023 regular season only. Also available are golf packages for foursomes at 13 different local courses including Bent Creek, Foxchase, Iron Valley, Meadia Heights among others. Most include carts, a few do not. There are autographed footballs signed by Franco Harris, Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Jaworski, Raymond Berry, Matt Nagy, Doug Dennison, Dan Kreider and more; autographed baseballs signed by Jim Palmer, Rollie Fingers, Joe Torre, Ryan Mountcastle and more; also autographed jerseys from Matt Ryan, Orlando Cepeda, Lenny Moore, Tony Dorsett, Marshall Faulk and Tim Hardaway.

TRAIL RIDING

• GEARS is offering one-hour guided trail rides through the 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch. Horses are well mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. For your own safety and safety of the horses, we do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Sessions are on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Fee is $60 per person ($65 for nonmembers). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

VOLLEYBALL

• The Ephrata recCenter still has openings in its men’s and women’s adult volleyball leagues. Men play Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning in early November, and women play Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning in November. For information contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167 x105.

• A Women’s Volleyball Winter recLeague will be held at Lititz recCenter on Tuesday evenings (6:30-9:30 p.m.) November through February. Power and General Divisions include 10 matches plus playoffs. Limited to 12 teams. Register by Nov. 5. League Director Ron Stief may be reached at 717-626-5096, ext. 229, or ronstief@lititzrec.com. Register for $275 per team plus $10 ref fee per match. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.

• A Youth Indoor Volleyball Program for youngsters ages 8-13 will be offered by Lititz recCenter from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 1 through Dec. 20. There will be a skills clinic and scrimmage time to learn the game, essential skills and positions. Cost is $50 per member and $80 per nonmember. Contact RonStief@lititzrec.com for more information. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096.

JOB OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head and assistant JV softball coaches (spring), head junior high track coach (spring), assistant varsity baseball coach (spring), assistant high school track coach (spring) and head junior high cross country coach (fall 2023). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• Lancaster Catholic has openings for the following positions: Clock operator/announcer for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling; head and assistant boys tennis coach; head JV baseball coach; and head field hockey coach. If interested, email the athletic office at: Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies for the upcoming Spring 2023 season: varsity assistant track coach and varsity assistant wrestling coach. Visit the employment page on our website atmtwp.net to apply.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: Fall — JH assistant girls soccer coach; Winter — JH (seventh grade) boys basketball coach, coed swimming assistant coach; Spring — assistant girls lacrosse coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online atl-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For mreo information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.