BASEBALL

• The Lancaster Baseball Fall League (ages 9-14, age chart available online at LancasterRec.org) is offering 10U, 12U and 14U teams. Players must live within School District of Lancaster boundaries (including homeschooled children) or attend Lancaster Country Day or another private or parochial school within SDoL boundaries. Cost is $95 and scholarships are available to those who qualify. Skill assessment scheduled after registration, if needed. Register by Aug. 11 at the Lancaster Rec Center, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online LancasterRec.org for complete information.

BOULDERING

• The recROC Boulder Bash will be held Sept. 10 with a 9 a.m. start at the recROC on the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz. The indoor bouldering competition is for competitors ages 7 and up. V0-V10 30 routes. Novice, intermediate, advanced, with a variety of prizes. Spectator passes are available to purchase. Register online at lititzrecROC.com or call 717-626-5096.

CHEERLEADING

• Manheim Township Youth Cheerleading registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Practices will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 2 at the MT Athletic Complex on Weaver Road. After Labor Day, team practices will be held twice a week from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, contact Leah Johnson at mtcoachleah@gmail.com.

CYCLING

• The Hershey Cancer Center Chocolate Tour will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, starting from the Manheim Farm Complex. There will be fully supported rides ranging from 10 to 100 miles: 7 a.m. — 100-mile ride; 8 a.m. — 75-mile ride; 8:15 a.m. — 50-mile ride; 8:30 a.m. — 25-mile ride; 8:45 a.m. — 10-mile ride. Register online at thechocolatetour.com. All funds raised support cancer research.

FOOTBALL

• An NFL Flag Football League for children ages 6-12 (as of Sept. 1) is being offered by Lancaster Rec. Practice is one or two nights a week depending on the age group, with games on Saturdays. This league is held in September and October. Cost is $95 and scholarships are available to those who qualify. Register by Aug. 19 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.

• Manheim Township Youth Football registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Tackle football is open to boys and girls in grades 1-9. There are four divisions based on age: “A” (age 11, 12, 13 or 14), “B” (age 9, 10, 11 or 12), “C” (age 8, 9 or 10) and “D” (age 7 or 8). All ages are by June 1. Practice begins in August and is 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Once school starts, practices decrease to three days a week. All practices are held at the Weaver Field Complex. For more information, contact Kim Romano at ak615@comcast.net.

GOLF

• The second annual Legacy Golf Outing will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at Crossgates Golf Course, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville. Cost is $125 per golfer/$500 per foursome. Register online at birdease.com/themixlegacygolfouting. The event is this year’s major fundraiser for The Mix, a faith-based, nonprofit youth development center in Southeast Lancaster city. It is dedicated to meeting the spiritual, social/emotional, academic and physical needs of Lancaster’s youth.For sponsorship information or to register, visit birdease.com/themixlegacygolfouting.

• The ninth annual Hempfield Boys/Girls Basketball Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 5 at Four Seasons Golf Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes golf and cart, refreshments, dinner and a number of contests and prizes. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. All proceeds benefit the Hempfield boys and girls basketball programs. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, email Hempfieldgirlsbball@gmail.com.

• The 27th annual Disaster Relief Golf Tournament, hosted by Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, will be held Aug. 5 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course. This four-person scramble-format event will tee off at 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per player and includes greens fees, cart, snacks, dinner and prizes. For more information, call Linda Bledsoe at 717-341-2115 or Earle Hershey at 717-951-9147. Entries may be mailed to Disaster Relief Golf, 200 Hillcrest Ave., Quarryville, PA 17566.

• The Solanco Education Foundation Annual Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Aug. 19, at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club. Registration for the four-person scramble is at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament finances the Foundation’s scholarship fund, which awarded $18,000 to Solanco seniors this year. Entry fee is $75 and includes golf, prizes, contests and dinner. For entry forms and additional information, contact John Waggoner (jlwaggs@yahoo.com or 717 951-6689) or Tom Brackbill (tombrackbill@yahoo.com or 717 598-0702. Entries should be mailed to Solanco Education Foundation, 121 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Pa. 17566.

• The William Kantner Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Manor Golf Club, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost for the tournament is $75 per person, $300 per team. There will be longest drive and closest-to-the-pin individual prizes, and prizes for the first- and second-place teams. For more information, contact Brian Kantner at 484-824-3102 or info@wkantnermemorial.com.

• The eighth annual Hit the Links for the Library Tournament, which benefits the Adamstown Area Library, is set for Aug. 27 at Manor Golf Club. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $90 per player, which includes golf and cart, driving range, greens fees, lunch, beverages and snacks, dinner and free future round of golf. For more information, call 717-484-4200, email info@adamstown.lib.pa.us, or go online at adamstownarealibrary.org.

• The Friendship Community’s 22nd Annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament, benefitting individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, at Foxchase Golf Club, Stevens. The scramble event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and lunch being served at 1 p.m. The fee is $100 for individuals and $400 for a foursome, and includes greens fee, golf cart, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course, and a catered lunch. Additional items, including mulligans and other tricks, as well as tickets for raffle prizes, are available for purchase ahead of time online or on the day of the event. To register or for more information, go to www.friendshipcommunity.net/golf or call Calista White at 717-656-2466, ext. 1155 or cwhite@friendshipcommunity.net.

• The sixth annual Strasburg Fire Company Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 30 at Tanglewood Golf Course. The four-person scramble event begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $75 per player ($300 per team), which includes greens fees, cart, prizes (including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, $850 cash prizes for team winners and individual skill contests), and a chicken BBQ lunch at the fire station after the event. For information or a registration form, contact Jim Kiscaden at 717-468-0721 or ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com. Registration forms may also be obtained at the fire company website, strasburgfire.com.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; and Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For more information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

• The Polish Open will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Manor Golf Club, with a 1 p.m. scramble shotgun start. Entry fee is $90 per player and includes greens fees and cart, lunch, dinner, beer and soda, and contests, including longest driver, closest to the pin and closest to the Polish flag. Registration deadline is Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Polish-American Heritage Association of Berks County. For more information, contact Marilyn at 610-779-5523.

• The 22nd Annual Lancaster-Lebanon Wrestling Officials Golf Tournament will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Tanglewood Golf Course. The four-player scramble event will have a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $80 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, box lunch and multiple raffles and prizes. Additional events include closest to the pin on par 3s, longest drive and a putting contest. Proceeds from the event go to the Lancaster-Lebanon Wrestling All-Star banquet, provide monetary awards to selected graduating seniors planning to continue wrestling at the collegiate level and helps support local college wrestling programs. Player and team slots are still available, as is anyone willing to be a hole sponsor. To get a registration form, contact Tony Rampulla at rjam36@gmail.com. For more information or general questions about the event, contact Randy O’Connell at 717-947-0933.

POLO

• The Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org. July 31’s match is the Midnight Summer Dream Cup. Also, anyone interested in a season pass to the games along with a field spot and name on the board, call Kyle Joseph at 717-606-7724.

RUNNING

• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Run will be held Sept. 17, with an 8 a.m. start for the 5K and a 7:45 a.m. start for the kids run at the Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. It is a family 5K run/walk for ages 5 and up. Team registration is available. Moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Beginners welcome. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age groups. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. This Tuesday, the group will run from 48 Rolling Hill Drive, Lititz. For information, contact Travis at 717-892-8240. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• Join Lancaster Rec’s eight-game fall coed (ages 16-over) softball season, with no playoffs. Games will be played at Conlin Field, School District of Lancaster Fields, Lancaster County Central Park and Lancaster Community Park. Softball begins the week of Aug. 29. Games will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6:15, 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. Cost is $250/team ($312.50 for nonresident team) plus umpire fees and softballs. Register by Aug. 5 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.

TENNIS

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special Future Red Tornado camp for children ages 6-14, led by the McCaskey High School tennis coaching staff with help from the tennis team. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This camp will be held from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 8-11 at the McCaskey High School tennis courts. Cost is $25. Register by July 29 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.

• GEARS Recreation will host a doubles tennis tournament on Friday, Aug. 5, starting at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 8 a.m., at the Elizabethtown Area High School tennis courts. Doubles players will compete in single elimination format with divisional breakdowns by age and/or skill level. Prizes will be awarded for each division. Fee is $40 per team. To register or for more information, go online at www.GetintoGEARS.org or call GEARS at 717-367-0355.

TRAIL RIDING

• Enjoy a one-hour guided trail ride through 275 acres of woods and farmland. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. For riders safety and safety of the horses, they do not trot or gallop through the trails. All children must be 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Trail ride sessions are set for 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24 at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRIATHLON

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 7 with an 8 a.m. start from Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St. The swim, bike and run event is for individuals ages 12 and up. Team registration is available. Beginners are welcome. Swim in an outdoor pool, bike a moderate course into the Lititz countryside and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Cash prizes for males and females in multiple age divisions. Post reg available on site at 7 a.m. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS is offering a Girls Middle School Volleyball Program that will compete in a middle school volleyball league on Monday nights. Teams are for girls in grades 5-6 and 7-8. Practices will be from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 15-Oct. 24 at the Bear Creek Gym. League play will be from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays from Sept. 12-Oct. 24 at Spooky Nook Sports. Fee is $235, which includes league fee, league tournaments, uniforms and AAU insurance. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2022-23 school year: assistant varsity/JV field hockey coach (fall), head varsity bowling coach (winter), head JV softball coach (spring) and head junior high track coach (spring). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Roger at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a head track and field coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head high school girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for the following coaching positions: assistant field hockey, assistant MS field hockey and head boys lacrosse. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: head softball coach, head boys lacrosse coach, head junior high field hockey coach and assistant girls soccer coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For more information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for the 12U (11- and 12-year-old) team in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. At this time, there is no one to teach these girls the fundamentals of softball with fall practice just around the corner. For more information, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.