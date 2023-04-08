If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Join Lancaster Rec and the Jr. Tornado Baseball coaches for a summer baseball tune up. This clinic, for youth ages 5-15, will be held July 17-20 at the McCaskey Varsity Baseball Field. Times vary by age. Cost is $25. Register by July 7 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

BASKETBALL

• The Hoop For Hope Summer Basketball League for youngsters in Grades 3-12 (grade entered in Fall 2023) will be hosted at Brandon Park this summer. Teams are coed and practices begin in June. Coaches will notify the players of the practice days/times. Grades 3-6 will have games on Mondays, Grades 7-10 will have games on Tuesdays and Grades 11-12 will have games on Wednesdays. This is a free program. Register by May 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information. (This partnership program is not operated by Lancaster Recreation Commission.)

• The Nike Boys Basketball Camp will be held at Franklin & Marshall from June 19-22. This is a complete skills program for boys ages 8-18, and allows players to work on their form, shooting accuracy and positional work under the supervision of F&M coach Nick Nichay. For complete details and to register, go online at ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/nike-basketball-camp-franklin-marshall-college.

CHEERLEADING

• Join Lancaster Rec’s Cheer Clinic, for youth ages 5-14, led by the Jr. Tornado Cheer coaches. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. This clinic will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 1–May 4 at the JP McCaskey Varsity Softball Field. The clinic costs $25. Register by April 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

FLOORBALL

• The Lancaster Floorball Club welcomes anyone with field hockey, ice hockey, street hockey, roller hockey, lacrosse or similar experience to enter a team for the inaugural Lancaster Floorball Invitational. The event will be May 14 for round-robin play and May 21 for playoffs and the championship. Play will be held both days from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, Lancaster. Maximum of eight teams, 3 on 3 with official International Floorball Federation-approved sideboards and goals. Recommended team size is 7-9, no maximum. Minimum age 12. There is a $100 nonrefundable team entry fee, plus $25 Lancaster Floorball Club one-year membership for each player, which covers cost of required insurance, equipment and entrance to LFC team competitions. Team trophy and medals to the winning team. Contact Mark at 717-228-7633 or at lancasterfloorball@gmail.com for entry details and questions. The club offers practice sessions every Sunday at the L-S YMCA from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 17+ and 5:30-6:30 for under 17. Cost is $5/hour (maximum $15/family) and the group will supply equipment.

GOLF

• The Columbia Economic Development Corporation will sponsor its sevent annual golf tournament on June 9 at Cool Creek Golf Course in Wrightsville. The shotgun-style tournament will start at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per golfer. Sponsorships and registrations are available online at columbia-edc.org, by emailing ColumbiaEDCorp@gmail.com, or by calling Bill Kloidt, Executive Director, at 717-201-5134.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the 11th annual Warfel Memorial Tournament, benefiting CRUSH PD Fitness, on June 17. Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $90 per golfer, which includes use of the driving range prior to the round, greens fee, cart, prizes and lunch. For information, contact John Meyers at johnmeyers24@comcast.net.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the St. John Neumann Catholic School Inaugural Golf Tournament on May 5. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $350 per foursome and includes use of the driving range prior to the tournament, greens fee, cart, on course games, prizes, and meal. For information, contact John Hockley at john@weaverassociatesinc.com or Chris Shearer at cshearer7788@gmail.com.

• Highlands of Donegal will host the Penn State Club of Lancaster County’s Annual Golf Outing on May 12. Registration and lunch will start at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Dinner will start at about 5:30 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony and speaker presentation. Cost is $95 per golfer, which includes use of the driving range prior to the round, greens fee, cart, prizes, lunch, dinner and a speaker. Cost to attend only the dinner and speaker presentation is $35. For questions, contact Rick Miller at 717-538-3898 or rickmillercompany@gmail.com.

• Highlands of Donegal is organizing a Nine-Hole Ladies League beginning April 10. Golfers may play at 5 p.m. Monday or 9 a.m. Tuesday. For information, contact Terri Morton at 717-653-2048 or tmorton162@aol.com. The league will run through Oct. 10.

• The Four Seasons 18-Hole Ladies Association will play Thursday each week for the season, starting April 13. If you are interested in playing, contact golf chair Deb Kreiser at dkreiser@frontiernet.net, or president Cheryl Amey at camey@comcast.net.

• Announcing the 32nd annual Landis Adult Day Services Golf Outing, a four-person scramble set for June 2 at Foxchase Golf Club, Stevens. There will be two shotgun starts, at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The day includes 18 holes of golf, cart, food, putting green, driving range and prizes. A wide range of sponsorships are available. To register, go online at landisadultday.org/golf. For information, contact Janice Nikoloff at 717-381-3580 or jnikoloff@landis.org.

• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association is organizing its 18-Hole League for the 2023 season. A prospective member must submit score cards showing three rounds of golf played and attested from a course that is rated and sloped. A handicap of 45 or below will be accepted for membership, but will play to a 40 handicap for tournaments. Go online at overlookgolfcourse.com and click on Events and Leagues for additional information and a membership application. Scheduled play days are Tuesday mornings with standing tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. and running every 10 minutes. The league begins April 18 and runs through Oct. 17.

HALL OF FAME

• The Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 44th awards night and dinner April 29, at the Bachman Conference Center, 633 Community Way, Homestead Village. It will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. This year’s inductees, as selected by a vote of the membership, include: Michael Burke IV, football; Ben Guiles, football; Thomas Haines, wrestling; John Little, wrestling; Michael Terwilliger, football; and Betty Bare Windstein, swimming. The cost is $25 per person. Send a check for the total amount to the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 292, Columbia, PA, 17512. The deadline to receive the ticket order and check is April 12. Tickets will then be mailed to you. No tickets will be sold at the door.

RUNNING

• The F&M Track Club will host a “Night of Miles” event on the track at Franklin and Marshall College starting at 6 p.m. June 18. The event will feature six races, including Junior High/High School Boys and Girls, Open Men and Women, and Elitle Men and Women. It is recommended that to race in the Junior High/High School and Open races, you should be able to run a sub-8-minute mile for the boys’ heat and a sub-9-minute mile for the girls’. The recommended entry time for the Elite race is sub-5 minutes for men, sub-6 minutes for women. There will be awards for the winner of each race, including $100 for the top overall male and female times and a $100 time bonus for anyone who breaks FMTC’s mile record (4:06 male, 4:59 female). The entry fee is $10 and can be done online at milesplit.com There will be same-day sign-up, but pre-race registration is strongly encouraged.

• Events surrounding Friendship Community’s 30th annual FEST and 5K are set for May 12-13. First up, from 7-8:15 p.m. May 12 is the group’s 43rd annual Talent Night at Neffsville Mennonite Church. Then, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, a day of exercise and entertainment will be held at 1149 E. Oregon Road. After the Run, Walk, and Wheel 5K, there will be plant and art sales, various kids’ activities, bingo and food trucks. All proceeds benefit adults with intellectual disability and autism. For information or to register for the race, visit FriendshipCommunity.net/FEST-5K.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, is offering the Pretzel Twist 5K & Kids Run on Saturday, Sept. 16. It’s an 8 a.m. race start, with a 7 a.m. post registration and check in. This family-friendly run/walk/stroller event is for all levels of competitors, with a fast and accurate road course through Lititz neighborhoods and countryside. The Kids Run will be held prior to the 5K start. Individual, youth, team, and Triple Crown 5K race series registration options. Cash and pretzel prizes. For information, go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• The Triple Crown 5Ks, sponsored by the recCenters of Lancaster County, will this year include: Ephrata recCenter Memorial Day 5K, May 29; Hempfield recCenter Honey Run 5K, Aug. 26; and Lititz recCenter Pretzel Twist 5K, Sept. 16. One registration for three 5K runs to benefit community recreation centers. Prizes and event shirts for individual races plus Triple Crown cash prizes for overall combined Masters, Adult, and Youth divisions. Register before first event May 29. Must race all three to remain eligible. Register at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096, or find the event at Active.com.

• The 10th annual Arm of Hope 5K will be held May 6 at 9 a.m. at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy. Funds raised will bring children out of difficult life situations in Accra, Ghana, West Africa, to experience the joys of being a kid at camp for a week. All ages can participate in this 5K run/walk fundraiser and take home a T-shirt and a door prize of local merchandise or event tickets. Top finishers in age categories take home a trophy. Learn more and register online at armofhopeinghana.org/5k.

• The Mount Bethel Cemetery Memorial 5K is being planned for May 27 at 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia. This mixed terrain 5K will be held totally on the grounds of Columbia High School for runners and walkers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration information can be found online at mtbethelcemetery.org, under the Events tab.

• The F&M Track Club welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. Information on the club and its activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special soccer camp for youth ages 8-13, led by the Jr. Tornado Soccer coaches with help from the teams. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of soccer. This camp will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. June 26–29 at Roberto Clemente Turf Field. Cost is $25. Register by June 16 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

• Lancaster Elite Tryouts will start April 10. Open to youth ages 8-18. Visit lancasterelite.com for details and registration information.

• Lancster Elite Travel Soccer Tryouts (U9 to U19) registration is open online at LancasterElite.com. Also, the Lancaster FC USL Academy Boys U16-U19 tryout registration for April 23 is open. Visit LancasterFC.com (Academy) for information.

• The Wick Futball Over-30 Recreation Soccer League plays on Sundays at 6 p.m. around Lititz from April through August with a total of about 17 games. The group plays full 90-minute games on full-size fields, and has licensed referees. There are 22 or more players on a team with liberal substitutions. While the league is competitive, it is intended to be “recreational,” therefore, there are no standings, playoffs or a league champion. New players are welcome. Cost is $99. Register online at WickFutball.org, or email wickfutball@gmail.com for information.

• Join Lancaster Rec’s Soccer League for birth years 2004-18. Come on out, learn new skills and play on a team. Practice is 1-2 nights a week depending on the age group. Coed and boys divisions have games on Saturdays and girls divisions have games on Sundays. This program runs from mid-March through May/June. Cost varies depending on division. Scholarships available to those who qualify. Register until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.

SOFTBALL

• Lancaster Rec is holding a special softball clinic led by the Jr. Tornado Softball coaches, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This clinic will be held July 31–Aug. 3 at McCaskey’s Varsity Softball Field. Times vary based on age. Cost is $25. Register by July 21 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.

• The Pequea Valley Men’s Church Softball League has openings for additional teams this season. Played on Monday nights at Paradise Park, the league offers competitive yet recreational slow-pitch softball. Teams must have a church affiliation, although not all players are required to attend that church. Interested teams should text to 717-508-7275 or email paradiseparkfields@gmail.com for more information.

• The Lancaster 70s Slow-Pitch League is looking for a sixth team for the coming season. Anyone interested in putting together a team, sponsoring a team or playing for a team, should call or text the league president, Marv Adams, at 717-368-3461. Players must turn at least 68 during the season. Women, at least 60 years in age, are also invited to play. Games are played at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at fields in Willow Street, Rapho Park and Ephrata. A slot is available for a team to play at Willow Street, if a new team does not have a field.

• The Jerry Ross Slow-Pitch Softball League is looking for teams for the 2023 Spring/Summer season. We play at Rapho Community Park in Mount Joy, with doubleheaders on Sundays. For more information, call Steve Enedy at 717-492-9816.

SQUASH

• Free squash court time is offered at Lancaster Country Day School at 725 Hamilton Road. Racquets, balls and goggles are provided but indoor court sneakers (with non-marking soles) must be worn. Year-round times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No pre-registration necessary but for questions and/or to sign up for the mailing list, email to luo@lancastercountryday.org.

TENNIS

• Join Lancaster Rec to develop tennis skills with three separate upcoming programs:

— Middle school tennis lessons for Grades 7-8 (intermediate level players) will work with experienced tennis instructors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 11–Aug. 15 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Tennis lessons for youth ages 6-17 designed to teach the basics of the sport will be held on Saturdays from July 8–Aug. 12 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Times vary based on age. Register by June 30 or until full.

— Finally, a special tennis camp for ages 6-14 led by the Jr. Tornado Tennis coaches with help from the tennis team will place an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the sport. This camp is to be held from 5-6 p.m. June 5-8 at the McCaskey High School Tennis Courts. Cost is $25. Register by May 26 or until full.

For information on any of these programs, call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will offer its annual triathlon at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. Ages 12 and up will compete in a swim, bike, run event at the recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. More than 300 competitors, novice to advanced, are expected. Beginners welcome. Teams/family or individual registration options. Cash prizes, event shirts, and goody bags. Registration discount is available through the end of March online at lititzrec.com. For information, call 717-626-5096 or email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

UMPIRING

• Need extra money this spring and summer? Umpires are needed for baseball games (ages 12-17) in Lancaster County. Season runs from mid-April until August. Contact Rick Velez at pawildmanone@yahoo.com or 717-342-8601 for information.

JOB OPENINGS

• The School District of Lancaster is seeking a head girls volleyball coach at McCaskey High School. Interested candidates should apply online at sdlancaster.org/find-your-career/.

• The Lancaster Country Day School Athletic Department is accepting applications for the following positions: head girls basketball coach and assistant boys soccer coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/about/careers for more information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

• Lititz Christian School is seeking to fill several coaching positions for the 2023-24 school year, including a varsity boys soccer head coach, a middle school boys soccer head coach, a varsity girls volleyball head coach and a middle school boys basketball head coach. Qualified applicants will be responsible for the organization and administration of their respective programs, and should exhibit a commitment to Christian education and high student achievement. The ideal candidate will have previous playing or coaching experience, and the ability to develop their programs into a competitive teams. Candidates should also have a strong desire for using sports as a platform for training youngsters to be committed followers of Jesus Christ. Interested persons should email their cover letter and resume to Doug Yager, Athletic Director, at doug.yager@lcstaff.net.

• Pequea Valley School District has a position available for a head girls tennis coach. For all inquiries, contact Ben Gardinier at benjamin_gardinier@pequeavalley.org.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: varsity head girls basketball coach and varsity head wrestling coach. Visit the district’s employment page online at mtwp.net to apply.

• Elizabethtown Area School District has openings for boys and girls assistant soccer coaches. Go online at etownschools.org for details and to apply.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions for fall 2023: head varsity cheerleading coach (Fall/Winter 2023-24), junior high assistant girls soccer coach (Fall 2023), junior high assistant field hockey coach (Fall 2023) junior high assistant cross country coach (Fall 2023), and junior high head track coach (Spring 2024). Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. Any questions regarding this position contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Accepting applications until positions filled. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• Lancaster Catholic has immediate openings for the following positions: JV/assistant varsity girls softball coach (spring) and head field hockey coach (fall). If interested, email the athletic office at Rhinnenkamp@lchsyes.org.

• The Kutztown Area School District has the following athletic coaching vacancies: head HS boys basketball coach, assistant HS boys basketball coaches (2), assistant HS girls basketball coach, and assistant HS/MS football coach. Send coaching application, resume and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Coaching application materials can be found at www.kasd.org/employment. EOE.

• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for assistant spring track coaches (pole vault and throwing) and an assistant varsity boys lacrosse coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. If you have questions, please contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For more information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.