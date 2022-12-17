If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Manheim VFW Baseball will hold its second and final registration session from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at Nye Motors, 935 Lancaster Road, Manheim. The registration is for 2023 boys baseball players in the 8U, 10U and 12U age groups residing in the Manheim Central School District. If this is your first registration, bring a copy of your birth certificate. You can also register for the five-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program, which begins Feb. 6. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net.

FLOORBALL

• Winter sessions of the Lancaster Floorball Club are underway. Because of the huge interest in this internationally popular, non-contact sport, the club is offering two sessions each Sunday night: 5-6 p.m., more competitive and challenging, generally ages 17 and up; and 6-7 p.m., less competitive, generally ages 16 and younger and adults who want a more relaxed, less competitive environment. The sessions are held at Volleyball Corner, 2007 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, 17602. Pay at the door (check or cash), $5 per session. Equipment provided or bring your own stick. Wear sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt. For questions, email Mark at lancasterfloorball@gmail.com or call 717-228-7633.

FOOTBALL

• QB-WR-Kicking Camps for all ages will start on Sunday, Dec. 18. If you are interested in private 1-on-1 QB training with Coach Cantafio, call 717-468-7185. Register for mini-camps online at svssports.com. Camps are held at Lanco Fieldhouse.

RUNNING

• Runners and hikers are invited to participate in the Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club’s 13th Annual Polar Bear 5K (3.1 miles) Trail Run/Hike at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 in scenic Lancaster County Central Park. Participants also may bring their dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them. This will be the first in-person PB 5K in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 5K fun run that awards numerous unique prizes and colorful ribbons. Recipients include the overall top three male and female finishers, the first-, second- and third-place winners in numerous age and gender categories, and the first three finishers (any age group) who race with their dogs. Special door and dog prizes also are presented. The 5K route will be the same as it was for the last in-person race, winding through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park’s Pavilion 22 (Kiwanis Lodge). Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 5, $35 from Jan. 6-15 (race day) and $35 for walk-ins on race day. Pre-registration closes Jan. 13. Knit caps (beanies) with the Polar Bear 5K logo are guaranteed for all those who register by Jan. 5. People registering in advance can pick up their race packets the day before the race, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Motors Subaru, 1705 Manheim Pike, Lancaster. For information and registration forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog/ orlancastersierraclub.org, email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or “Like” us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club, including membership, is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6 p.m. most Tuesdays, rain or shine. The club’s winter schedule is now in effect, and Tuesday runs will be held at Long’s Park. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires has immediate openings for umpires to start this coming spring. This is a great way to stay involved in the sport and make some extra money. The chapter will provide training. If interested, contact Midge Sholl at 717-371-5840 or mespt@hotmail.com.

• The St. Joseph Catholic Club has immediate openings for coaches for its teams in the Lancaster County Girls Softball League. Needed are people to help teach the girls the fundamentals of softball with indoor practice just around the corner. If interested, call St. Joseph Softball Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755.

SWIMMING

• GEARS will be offering swim lessons in a program that provides opportunities for achievement and allows smooth transition between levels of instruction for children ages 4 and older. Activities offered at every level stimulate interest and motivate participants to advance to the next level of instruction. Classes are on Saturdays from Jan. 7-Feb. 25. Parent & Child Swimming is from 8-8:30 a.m. (A) (ages 6-24 months) and 8:40-9:10 a.m. (B) (ages 2-3). Tadpole (ages 4-5) is from 9:20-9:50 a.m. Guppy (ages 4-5) is from 10-10:30 a.m. Frog is from 10:40-11:10 a.m. Seahorse is from 11:20-11:50 a.m. Seal is from noon-12:30 p.m. Dolphin and Shark is from 12:40-1:10 p.m. Classes are at the Masonic Village Patton Pool, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. Fee for all lessons is $100 for GEARS members, $110 for non-members. To register or for more information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

UMPIRING

• The Lancaster PIAA umpires chapter is going to conduct classes on preparation for taking the PIAA umpire test. Classes will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Sessions will be held Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. Interested individuals should contact Rick Herr at 717-471-5044 or reherr44@comcast.net.net.

WRESTLING

• The sixth annual Cedars Youth Tournament will be held in Lebanon on Jan. 8. An all-girls tournament for youth and high school wrestlers is also set for Jan. 22. Both listings are posted on PYwrestling.com and wrestlereg.com. Please contact coach Vaughn Black at 843-830-0920 if interested in entering a team in either tournament. Teams of 10+ will be charged $27 per wrestler.

JOB OPENINGS

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant high school baseball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Mike Montedoro, Athletic Director, mmontedoro@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Jan. 6 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• The Elizabethtown Area School District has a vacancy for a boys assistant volleyball coach. Interested individuals should go online at etownschools.org for details and to apply.

• The Octorara Area School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year: head varsity football coach, head varsity volleyball coach and assistant varsity track and field coach. Interested individuals may can apply online atoctorara.k12.pa.us/ or by contacting Athletic Director Gregory Fantazzi at gfantazzi@octorara.org.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for the following positions: head and assistant JV softball coaches, head junior high track coach and head junior high cross country coach. Acts 34, 114 and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. Fourth St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1450 or email Czerwinski at roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. For more information, call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. For mreo information, call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.