Baseball
• Registration is now open for fall baseball tournaments for ages 9U-12U (rec and travel). Tournaments to be held at Garrett Park in Willow Street. To register online go to completegameacademy.com/tournaments/.
Basketball
• The Back2Basics Basketball Camp will be held from 8 a.m.-noon July 29-Aug. 1 at Conestoga Valley High School. Cost is $85 until July 13, $100 after. Camp run by professional basketball players Jerry Johnson and Dustin Salisbery. For more information go to b2bfoundation.org.
• Elizabethtown High School girls varsity coach John Myers will oversee a camp for girls entering grades 3-8 focusing on fundamentals and stressing the basics of dribbling, shooting, passing, etc. Come ready to learn and improve. Wear sneakers and comfortable clothes. Camp T-shirt included in fee.Camp is Aug. 5-8 from 9-11 a.m. in Elizabethtown’s Daubert Gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. For more information or to register call 717-367-0355 or go online at GetintoGEARS.org.
Coaching openings
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for head baseball coach and assistant wrestling coach until July 22. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head and assistant varsity girls lacrosse, head junior high field hockey, varsity assistant/JV head cheerleading. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org.
• Elizabethtown College is looking to fill the following coaching positions for 2019-2020: assistant women’s basketball coach, assistant men’s and women’s swim coach (two positions available), assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach, assistant softball coach, assistant men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach and assistant men’s lacrosse coach. Apply online at etown.peopleadmin.com/postings/916. Cover letter and resume required for consideration. Deadline to apply is July 31.
• Linden Hall, a private school for girls in Lititz, has immediate openings for the following positions: head varsity volleyball coach, head junior high volleyball coach, assistant junior high volleyball coach, head junior high basketball coach and assistant junior high basketball coach. Season stipend based on experience. To apply, send resume and letter to scopley@lindenhall.org.
• Annville-Cleona has an opening for a head softball coach. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director/Assistant Principal, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville, PA 17003 or by email at tlong@acschools.org.
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant varsity field hockey coach (applications due July 15) and a head middle school winter cheerleading coach (applications due July 25). Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Cycling
• The Lancaster Covered Bridge Classic bike ride will be held Aug. 18. Hosted by the Lancaster Bicycle Club, this casual ride features four route options: 15, 31, 62, and 100 miles. The starting location is the HACC Lancaster Campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. Ride support, rest stops with refreshments, and lunch are provided. Proceeds benefit the club’s grant program, which supports covered bridge restoration and bike-related initiatives. An informal Ice Cream Lover’s Ride, swap meet event, and a pre-ride dinner will be held Saturday. More details and ride registration at CoveredBridgeClassic.com.
Football
• The Lancaster Catholic Football Youth Football Camp, for children ages 7-14, is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. July 17 at the high school's stadium, 655 Stadium Road, Lancaster. Register online at lchsyes.org/apps/pages/summercamps#athletic or email Coach Mealy at tmealy@lchsyes.org.
• Reserved seats will be available at Manheim Central during the summer months up until the home opener Aug. 23. Application forms may be obtained from the district office and main offices at the high school and middle school.
Golf
• The 25th annual Disaster Relief Golf Tournament, hosted by Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, will be held Aug. 2 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club. This four-person scramble format event will have tee times of 7:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The entry fee is $75 per player and includes greens fees, cart, snacks, dinner and prizes. For information, call Linda Bledsoe at 717-341-2115 or Earle Hershey at 717-951-9147.
• The annual Lancaster Catholic High School Football Golf Outing will be held Aug. 9 at Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville. Shotgun scramble will tee off at 1:30 p.m. For information, contact Missy Atkinson at md4irish@comcast.net.
• Resurrection Catholic School will hold its annual golf outing at Meadia Heights on Sept. 10 with registration at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. The four-person scramble costs $90 per person. Twosomes and singles will be paired up. For information or to register, call 717-392-3083 or email dwalker@rcspa.org.
• The Conestoga Valley Education Foundation will host its 21st annual golf tournament Sept. 6 at Meadia Heights. Registraton begins at 11 a.m., golf at noon. Entry fee is $125 per person (discount available by Aug. 15). For information or to register, go online at ConestogaValleyEF.org/events.php.
• The Lititz Lions Club Golf Tournament will be held July 26 at Fairview Golf Course. The four-person scramble format has a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Entry fee is $80 per player and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, goodie bags, prizes and lunch following the golf. Sign up online at LititzLions.org or call 717-568-8955 for more information.
Obstacle course
• Lititz recROC will host celebrity guest Will Schlageter, a 2019 American Ninja Warrior competitor from Lancaster, from July 23-25. Opportunities to meet, train, play and learn from him are scheduled throughout the week and include: a weeklong 9 a.m.-noon summer camp for kids ages 6-12, a ROCFit Warrior performance fitness clinic for ages 14-over at 6:30 p.m. July 23, and a Ninja Kids clinic at 6 p.m. July 25. Freestyle bouldering and obstacle time will also be available at select times. For more information or to register, go online at lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
Polo
• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Today is the club’s annual tailgate competition, and July 21 is Small Business Sunday. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For more information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For more information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, swim instruction, league and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from 17 Hurst Blvd., Rothsville. For more information, contact Travis at 717-892-8240. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• The annual Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Marathon will be held Sept. 21 from 7:45 a.m.-noon (race start is 8 a.m.). This fun, family-friendly 5K race is held on a fast, moderate course in Lititz. Open to all runners, and featuring a new team challenge. In-house registration closes Sept 9. For more information, go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
Soccer
• The Future Red Tornado camp, sponsored by Lancaster Rec and led by the McCaskey High School soccer coaching staff and players, will be held July 29 to Aug. 1 for players ages 4-14 at the Varsity Soccer Field from 4-5:30 p.m. each day. There will be an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. Register by July 19. Cost is $20. Call the rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
• Lancaster Soccer, the Lancaster Rec's league, is now available for children ages 4-11. Practice is 1-2 nights a week depending on the age group. Coed and boys divisions will have games on Saturdays, girls divisions on Sundays from August through November. Register by July 26. Call therec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Fall 2019 rec soccer registration is now open. Games and practices will take place at Manheim Township Park and school fields. Registration is also open for the Fall Lancaster Elite Youth Academy Clinics (ages 3-6). To register for either, go online at mtsoccer.com.
Softball
• The Strasburg fall modified league will have its yearly meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Strasburg Park. The league is looking for new teams and players. For information, call Jeff Derstler at 717-898-4019 by Aug. 1.
• Registration is now open for USA Men's Modified 60 and Over State Championship Tournament, to be held July 27-28 at Garrett Park, Willow Street. Entry fee is $360. and entry deadline is July 20. More information and registration form available online at usasoftballpa.org/schedule.aspx?tpage=memp&teamid=3057 or by contacting
tournament director Bob Ream at 717-808-3126 or b.reamsr@gmail.com.
• Registration is now open for a girls fall fastpitch league at Garrett Park. Open to any team and/or individuals ages 18 and under interested in playing eight games through September and October. The games will be played in the evenings, Monday through Thursday. For more information and/or to register, contact Tina Byler at 717-951-4785 or dbyler22@comcast.net.
Tennis
• GEARS will hold tennis camps — beginner (ages 4-7, from 9-9:45 a.m.), intermediate (ages 8-12, from 5:30-7 p.m.) and teen (ages 13-17, from 7-8:30 p.m.) — from July 29-Aug. 1 at the Elizabethtown Area High School courts. Camps instructed by Elizabethtown varsity coach Brenda McBride. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• Lancaster Rec is holding the Future Red Tornado camp, led by the McCaskey High School tennis coaching staff and team, from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 12-15 at the McCaskey High School tennis courts. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of the game. Register by Aug. 2 or until full. Cost is $20. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Triathlon
• The Lititz recCenter’s fifth annual triathlon is set for Aug. 4, with individual and team registrations. The event begins at 8 a.m., and features swimming at Lititz Springs Pool, and moderate run/bike courses through Lititz and the surrounding farmland. For information, contact the race director at SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com. Register online at lititzrec.com, via phone at 717-626-5096 and at the recCenter at 301 W. Maple St., Lititz.