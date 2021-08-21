If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• In the Strictly Skills Basketball Clinic, boys and girls are invited to enjoy six weeks of basketball learning. Each clinic incorporates a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, fun games, and game play in a 3v3 and 5v5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball, and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek Elementary, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Go online at StrictlySkills.com for information. Grades 4-6. Play will be on Tuesdays from Sept. 7-Oct. 12, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. To register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

BOULDERING

• The Boulder Bash Indoor Climbing Competition will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at Lititz recROC on the Rock Lititz Campus. Conquer V0-V10 routes (40+) on the recROC boulder walls in divisions for novice, advanced, youth climbers. Event shirts, division prizes, door prizes. Spectator passes available. Register online at lititzrecROC.com or by calling 717-874-3281. Email CoreyPickel@lititzrecROC.com for information.

GOLF

• Iron-Leg Corp.’s Inaugural Golf Outing has been set for the Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy on Sept. 11. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will go toward a prosthetic hand for a 9-year-old boy from York. The new nonprofit organization from Lancaster County is hoping to raise $20,000-$30,000 for the prosthetic limb and associated therapies. Cost is $90 per golfer (includes cart, green fees, beverages, dinners, prizes and more). For information, visit IronLeg.org or call Sean Laukhuff at 717-344-6438.

• The 2021 Sinking Spring Duffers Tournament, in memory of Wip Schonour, will be held Sept. 11 at Manor Golf Club with an 8 a.m. (rain or shine) shotgun start. Format is Stroke Play (men from the white tees, women from the red tees) in six flights. Cost is $70 per person. ($40 for members). Included are greens fees, carts, hot dogs by Berks Packing, food by Mission BBQ and Adelphi Raw Bar, and drinks provided by South Mountain Beverage and Clover Farms. Registration deadline for first 120 paid golfers is Sept. 4. For information, contact Scott Montgomery at 484-797-4389 or Dave Eyrich at 484-706-1887.

• The fifth annual Strasburg Fire Company Golf Tournament has been set for Oct. 1 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Tanglewood Golf Course. This four-person scramble is $80 per person or $300 per foursome if paid by Sept. 15, and includes greens fees, cart, snacks, beverages, a $10,000 hole-in-one contest, door prizes, and $750 awarded in cash for team and individual winners. A chicken BBQ lunch will be served at the fire station immediately after the tournament when all prizes will be awarded. For information, contact Jim Kiscaden at 717-464-7866 or ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com.

• The 25th annual Homefields Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 24 at Crossgates Golf Course in Millersville. The event begins at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided, along with beverages and snacks and plenty of contests and prizes. Registration is $80 per golfer, and sponsorships still are available. Registration information can be found online at homefields.org. The tournament provides funding for Homefields, an all-volunteer non-profit founded to provide homes for adults with special needs and which runs an organic farm creating life opportunities for people who have disabilities.

HALL OF FAME

• The Hempfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Hempfield High School S Wheatland CU Cafeteria. Being inducted this year will be Kelli Joline Bechtel (soccer), Steve Beck (coach), Donald Bissinger (administrator/coach), Sydney Clark Hitchcock (tennis/XC/track), Austin Miller (wrestling), Linda Eby da Silva (field hockey/track), the 1996 PIAA championship boys volleyball team and the 2005 high school football team. The cost to attend this event is $10/person. To attend send a note to jeffrey.bradley6@gmail.com or text 717-327-8218 to receive a registration form.

• The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will be holding its annual Awards Banquet on Oct. 26 at the Eden Resort and Suites. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Social Hour runs 5-6 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m., as the LCSHoF recognizes its 2021 award winners. Receiving the J. Freeland Chryst Sports Achievement Award and induction into the Hall will be McCaskey ’01 grad Jerry Johnson (basketball), Penn Manor grad Jill Witmer Funk (field hockey) and former McCaskey girls’ basketball co-head coaches Lee Bossert and Dave Myers. Manheim Central ’72 grad Nancy Stevens, the all-time winningest coach in NCAA field hockey history, will be honored as the 2021 George W. Kirchner Award recipient. Other award winners will be the late Ryan Smith (Inspirational Athlete of the Year), Michael Tafelski (Volunteer of the Year). The 2020 and 2021 LNP High School Athletes of the Year (Donegal’s Kiera Baughman, Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt, Cocalico’s Hannah Custer and Elco’s Braden Bohannon), will be recognized as well. Tickets are $35 per person and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets will be sold at the door. Send check and number of tickets by Oct. 15 to LCSHOF, c/o Jack Neal, PO BOX 4073, Lancaster, PA 17604 or visit lancastersportshalloffame.com.

POLO

• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 13 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Today’s featured event is the club’s Lanco MGG Cup and British Car Show. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from 307 Winding Hill Drive, Lancaster. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• GEARS Recreation will offer an Iddy Biddy Soccer Program for children ages 3-5, teaching basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. This instructional program will be held on Saturdays from Sept. 11-Oct. 23, from 9-10 a.m. (Class A) and 10-11 a.m. (Class B) at the High School Field No. 2, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended and cleats are optional. Fee is $50 for GEARS members, $60 for non-members, and includes a T-shirt. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SOFTBALL

• A Fall Coed Slow-Pitch Softball League being offered by GEARS is now accepting team registrations. Registration deadline is Aug. 27. League play will be Monday-Thursday evenings from Sept. 7 through early November from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Each team will play a 10-game schedule with playoffs. Team entry fee is $350 per team. Interested teams can go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SPORTS MEMORABILIA AUCTION

• Nearly 900 sports items will be available at the Sports Memorabilia Auction on Sept. 6 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville. Part of Hospice & Community Care’s annual Labor Day Auction, this specialty auction features live and silent auctions with guest Eric May, host of Sports Talk. Some items up for bid this year include: a Christian Pulisic autographed jersey and soccer ball; a framed autographed picture of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Brian Dawkins; a framed autographed picture of Villanova basketball player Kris Jenkins hitting the winning shot against North Carolina; an autographed photo of Mickey Mantle and Joe Dimaggio, and much more. Go online at LaborDayAuction.org for a complete listing. The Auction directly benefits patients and families of Hospice & Community Care. Free parking and admission.

TENNIS

• GEARS Recreation will host a Doubles and Singles Tennis Tournament over the Labor Day weekend. Doubles teams will compete on Sept. 4, starting at 8 a.m. in single-elimination format. Singles will play on Sept. 6, starting at 8 a.m. in single-elimination format. Divisional breakdowns will be dependent on the number of entrants. Division will be broken down by age and/or skill level. Prizes will be awarded for each division. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School Tennis Courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

TRAIL RIDING

• GEARS Recreation will sponsor one-hour guided trail rides through 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Sessions are scheduled for Sept. 1, Sept. 22 and Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 4:45 p.m. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. No trotting or galloping permitted. Riders must be ages 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Masks or bandannas are required when riders arrive and check in. Once the trail ride starts, masks may be pulled down. To register or for information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.

VOLLEYBALL

• A Fall 2021 Coed Sixes Volleyball League offered by GEARS is scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and conclude in early November. Teams interested in playing in this league should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Aug. 27 to be included in the league schedule. Games will be on Mondays between 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Daubert Gym, GEARS Community Center Gym and Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum six-/maximum 15-player roster. Teams must have two females on the court at all times. League fee is $220 per team. For information go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call Nate Diegel at 717-367-0355.

• The GEARS Girls Middle School Volleyball Program will compete in a middle school volleyball league on Monday nights. Teams are for girls in grades 5-6 and 7-8. Dates are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 16-Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stoneybrook Park. League Play will be Mondays from Sept. 13-Oct. 25 with match times between 6-8 p.m. Practices will be outdoors at Stoneybrook Park or in an indoor location if available. League games/tourneys will be at Spooky Nook. Fee is $230, which includes league fee, league tournaments, uniforms and AAU insurance). To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

JOB OPENINGS

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2021-22 school year: (winter) JH girls basketball – assistant coach; (spring) baseball assistant coach, boys lacrosse assistant coach, girls lacrosse assistant coach, softball varsity head coach (posting closes Sept. 5), softball varsity assistant coach and JV softball head coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Cocalico School District has the following coaching vacancies for the 2021022 school year: varsity head softball coach, JV assistant softball coach, varsity assistant girls lacrosse coach and varsity assistant track coach. Contact Roger Czerwinski at 717-336-1450 with questions. Anyone interested in applying for any of these position should submit a letter of interest and an updated athletic/coaching resume to the Athletic Office in the high school.

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head rifle (co-ed team); junior high girls soccer; junior high boys basketball and junior high girls basketball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity assistant cheerleading coach in the fall, and for the following winter sports: varsity assistant wrestling coach, junior high assistant boys basketball coach, junior high head girls basketball coach and junior high assistant girls basketball coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447 ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for an assistant junior high field hockey coach, an assistant varsity wrestling coach and a head junior high wrestling coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. If you have any questions, please contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a high school assistant field hockey coach and a middle school assistant field hockey coach. Visitlancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send a resume with a cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.