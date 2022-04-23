If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Blue Ridge Cable, in partnership with the Lancaster Barnstormers, is offering a Baseball Camp/Clinic Experience Sweepstakes this summer for 25 youths ages 7-12. The children will learn baseball skills as part of the 2022 Summer Baseball Camps/Clinics being offered at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Through the sweepstakes, Blue Ridge is offering five spots in five different camps/clinics throughout the summer. The Skills Camp (June 21-23) allows youth to work directly with Barnstormers coach Troy Steffy. The Barnstormers Player Run Camp (July 12-14) has kids working with the Barnstormer team. The Evening Camp (Aug. 8) gives the unique experience of working on baseball skills under the lights of Clipper Magazine Stadium. Two Parent & Child Clinics provide a true family experience where parent and youth work together on skills. To enter the Blue Ridge Baseball Camp/Clinic Experience Sweepstakes, visit brctv.com/barnstormers. Deadline to enter is June 5. For information about the sweepstakes, contact Cindy Mellinger at cmellinger@brctv.com or call 717-733-6006, ext. 2551.

BASKETBALL

• The YMCA Men’s Outdoor Summer Basketball League will open May 19. All games are to be played at Strasburg Jaycee Park (in case of rain, games moved inside) on Thursday evenings, with game times from 6-10 p.m. $225 fee per team, plus weekly officials fee. League is comprised of both A and B divisions to maintain competitive balance. Registration is open and can be completed at the Lampeter or City YMCAs. Registration closes May 12 or when the league limit (16 teams) is reached. For information call the 717-464-4000 or email Rick Wagner at rwagner@rosesymca.org.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club is announcing a new date for the annual Ride For The Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on Saturday, June 4. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21 or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park, located about 1 mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the Active.com website to register at active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2022?int=72-3-A2. The registration fee is $30 (pre-registration ends April 15) and riders can order a t-shirt if they sign up before May 9 (shirt cost is $19). The fee to sign up after May 9 is $35. Online registration will end June 1. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $40. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. It is requested the metric century riders start the ride by 8 a.m. Helmets and closed-toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. as support will be shutting down. Lunch will be provided at the park.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Manheim Township Field Hockey Youth Field Hockey Clinic, presented by the MTGFH Booster Club, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 23-26 at Manheim Township’s Ed Journey Field (Field H). Athletes entering grades K-6 in fall of 2022 are eligible. Cost is $75 (includes a T-shirt) or $100 (includes a shirt, stick, shin guards, mouthguard and ball). The clinic will be under the direction of high school head coach Jessica Shellenberger, her staff and current MTFH players. Come out and learn the fundamentals or keep up with your skills for the fall season. For information, email Coach Shellenberger at dfhcoach4@gmail.com.

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School July 11-14 and run daily 8-11 a.m. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-8 this fall. For information, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

GOLF

• The Columbia Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring its sixth annual golf tournament on June 10 at Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville. Registration is at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Non-sponsor entry fee is $75 a person or $300 for a foursome. For information and to register online visit columbia-edc.org or call Executive Director Bill Kloidt at 717-201-5134.

• The Pinnacle Cup Team Match Play Golf Tournament will be played June 13 at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mount Wolf. Now in its 21st year, this unique, challenging and popular two-person team charity event supports the care and treatment of special needs children and adults through the Camp Ladybug Summer Program, which is free to all program participants. If you would like to be a part of Helping the Kids, team registration and sponsorship forms for this unique event are available by contacting tournament Director Dale Treese by phone at 717-367-9144 or by email at cdtreese@centurylink.net. Only 64 team slots are available and an early registration deadline for reduced team fee, for two divisions based on age, must be postmarked by May 4. Regular team registration must be postmarked by May 25.

• GEARS is hosting its 16th annual Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament, sponsored by R.E. Pierson Materials. The $90 per player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. Tournament date is April 29, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Dauphin Highlands Golf Course, 650 S. Harrisburg St., Harrisburg. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2022 has been released. It includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Foxchase Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 21 at Bent Creek Country Club; Individual Amateur, July 25-26 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 21 at Highlands of Donegal Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 21 at Lancaster Country Club; Shoot Out, Oct. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

RUNNING

• The ninth annual Arm of Hope 5K will start at 9 a.m. May 22 from Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy. This is a fundraiser to take kids out of the slums of Accra, Ghana, for summer camp. Last year the 5k helped provide summer camp for 600 children. Registration is by donation, and all funds go toward the summer camp. Runners also can raise additional funds by securing sponsors. Top runners in age categories receive a wooden trophy hand-carved in Ghana. Baked goods and door prizes also are given to runners. Find information and register atarmofhopeinghana.org/5k.

• Three Lancaster County community recreation centers are teaming up to add an extra level of competition to their annual 5K events in the recCenters of Lancaster County Triple Crown 5K Series. One single registration of $65 enters runners/walkers into three summer runs: The Ephrata recCenter Memorial Day 5K, set for May 30; the Hempfield recCenter Amos Herr Honey Run 5K, set for Aug. 27; and the Lititz recCenter Pretzel Twist 5K, set for Sept. 18. Three Masters, Adult and Youth combined age divisions from the events will award cash prizes to top finishers and runners-up. Awards at the final race. Registration deadline is May 27. Participants must complete all three races to maintain prize eligibility. Registration for individual races is available at each host recCenter. For information, go online at reccenterslanco.com/special-events/running-races/, call 717-626-5096, or email jenniferhenry@lititzrec.com. Register online at Active.com or lititzrec.com.

• The F&M Track Club (FMTC) welcomes competitive runners to join it at the Franklin & Marshall College track on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. for weekly track workouts. More information regarding other aspects of the club including membership is available on the club website at fandmtrackclub.com.

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week, the group will run from SECA Pool, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville. For information, contact Frank and Karen at 717-786-2840 or 717-598-7262. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Comet Soccer Camp will be held June 13-16 and July 18-21. Morning and evening sessions available for boys and girls entering grades 1-3 and 4-8. Instruction by Penn Manor boys head soccer coach, college alumni and current high school players. Camp focus will be having fun while learning soccer skills. Small group activities and practice games will be used to make learning fun. Concepts taught include dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and basic tactics. Campers will receive a tee shirt. For information email ptaylor6813@gmail.com.

• Lancaster Inferno FC’s new all-girls youth club is now open for registration. Players from U9 to U19 are welcome to come and try out April 29-May 6, depending on birth year. Visit lancasterinferno.com for information and registration details.

• Lancaster Elite 2022-23 tryout registration is open for U9 to U19 players. Tryouts start April 30. Visit lancastelite.com for information and to register.

• Manheim Township Soccer Club’s Spring 2022 rec soccer registration is open. Visit mtsoccer.com (rec page) for more information and registration details.

SOFTBALL

• Two teams in the Lanco 70 Slow Pitch League are seeking players for the upcoming season. One team is based in Willow Street, the other in Ephrata. Players must be at least 68 years old, or turn 68 this calendar year. The league plays slow-pitch softball starting in May, with games on Wednesday mornings. For the Willow Street team, contact Barry Weaver at 717-278-8508 or email him at WILBARR@frontier.com; for Ephrata, Bob Trout at 717-859-2627 or email him at troutrp@dejazzd.com. For other questions about the league, email Dave Rineer at rineerhome@comcast.net.

• GEARS is organizing a Men’s Slow Pitch Softball League, scheduled to begin June 1 at the Elizabethtown Area Community Park Softball Field. There is a maximum of 20 players per team and a 10-player minimum. A team roster and registration fee is needed no later than May 20 to be included in the league schedule, which begins June 1 and runs through August on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There is a 15-game schedule with playoffs. Fee is $550 per team. Teams are responsible for paying umpires $30/game. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-717-367-0355.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball is looking for individual players or groups to join us as full teams. This is an established 12-team modified softball league. Openings are available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy modified softball from May until mid-August. Visit the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call/text Don at 717-917-1356.

SWIMMING

• New Holland Swim Team is holding registration for all children in kindergarten through 12th grade who can swim the width of New Holland pool (25M). Registration is now open online at newhollandswimteam.com. Questions can be directed via email to newhollandswimteam@gmail.com.

VOLLEYBALL

• After 39 seasons at the helm as the varsity girls and boys volleyball coach at Hempfield High School, Mike Vogel has retired. Under his leadership, Hempfield won seven PIAA championships, had two state runner-up finishes, 16 District Three championships and 24 Lancaster-Lebanon League championships. Come join in this retirement celebration event, set from 6-10 p.m. May 28 at Spooky Nook Sports complex’s Olympia Room. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased by May 5 via Eventbrite, online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-vogel-celebratory-event-tickets-268647661387. For general information, vist facebook.com/Coach-Mike-Vogel-Retirement-Celebration-105249668761828/?ref=page_internal.

JOB OPENINGS

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity cheerleading, head varsity golf, head varsity bowling, head junior high football, head junior high cheerleading, head junior high volleyball, head junior high field hockey, assistant varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity girls basketball, assistant junior high field hockey. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has coaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year, including a head varsity girls soccer coach (posting deadline April 27), and a head junior high girls soccer coach (open until filled). Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled unless otherwise noted. EOE.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for the following fall sports positions: junior high head boys soccer coach, junior high assistant boys soccer coach and junior high assistant football coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Manheim Township School District is seeking a varsity assistant/JV head girls soccer coach for the upcoming fall 2022 season. Visit the employment page online at www.mtwp.net to apply.

• Pequea Valley has open positions available for head and assistant junior high boys soccer coaches. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510, ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for head field hockey coach, junior high assistant football coach, and junior high wrestling assistant coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School. Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics; 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• Manheim Township High School is seeking four field hockey coaches for fall 2022. Positions open include high school varsity assistant, high school JV coach, junior high head coach and junior high assistant. The program will be under the direction of high school head coach Jessica Shellenberger. Visit the school’s website to apply or reach out to Coach Shellenberger with any questions. Email: shelleje@mtwp.net.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online to brightsideopportunities.org/ or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone at 717-367-0355 or fax to 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages, including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities, including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.