An afternoon of thunderstorms didn’t stop the Lancaster Inferno from hitting the field on Sunday night, playing their last game of the regular season on the football field at Conestoga Valley High School.

The sun came out just in time for the 6 p.m. start, and the Inferno capped the rainy day with a 3-1 victory over Keystone FC.

“This is actually the most goals we’ve scored in a game (this season),” Inferno head coach Stephanie Cleaves said. “It was great to see that, because we’re dominating games and we’re creating opportunities, and just struggling to get it in the back of the net.”

Sunday’s match did not have postseason stakes — owning the No. 4 position in the East Division standings, Lancaster was already locked into a spot in the 2023 UWS East Conference playoffs.

Early on though, the Inferno allowed Keystone FC to find some momentum on both ends of the field.

In the 13th minute, Keystone got out to a 1-0 advantage with a goal from Courtney Andruczk.

Just around three minutes later, its goalkeeper, Amanda Knaub, tipped a ball just above her head to keep Lancaster off the scoreboard.

Inferno midfielder Jackie Richards nearly pulled off an incredible shot in the 27th minute, booting the ball with her left foot deep in the left corner of the field — but it barely hit off the top post.

In the 42nd minute, Lancaster’s Marissa DiGenova sent a header into the back of the net to knot the match at one just before halftime.

In the second half, DiGenova nearly set up forward Kayla Keefer around the goal in the 60th minute, but the teammates’ timing was just a bit off; luckily for the Inferno, Keefer found herself back in front of the goal just a minute later.

Keefer broke the nearly 20-minute tie, giving Lancaster a lead it wouldn’t look back from.

Richards gave the Inferno a nice cushion with a goal in the 72nd minute, and Cleaves’ squad held on defensively the rest of the way to secure its sixth win of the year.

Playing in a summer soccer league, it can be tough for players to work around vacations and other plans.

But Cleaves said this year’s group of Inferno players have been consistent in being available for each game.

“I love that this team makes Inferno a priority,” she said.

With the loss, Keystone FC moved to 1-6-1 on the year, while Lancaster ended the regular season with a 6-1-1 record.

The Inferno will begin their playoff run Wednesday at Franklin & Marshall, with the matchup and time to be determined.

“I want to come out much stronger,” Cleaves said. “I know that we have a good shot as long as we’re there mentally.”