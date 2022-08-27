A number of area athletic greats will get their due Oct. 12, as the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual awards banquet at the Eden Resort.

On the bill for the evening, the hall’s board of directors will hand out the George W. Kirchner Award, the J. Freeland Chryst awards, the Inspirational Athlete of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year.

Tickets to the banquet cost $35 with no sales at the door. Go online at lancoshof.com for information.

George W. Kirchner Award

The Kirchner Award is the highest honor the board presents, while the Chryst awards establishes status in the local Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Kirchner Award, named for the late Lancaster New Era sports editor, will be presented to Patricia (Hofmann) Meiser.

A 1965 McCaskey graduate, Meiser is most noted as a Title IX trailblazer who enjoyed a 44-year run in collegiate athletics.

She played field hockey, basketball and tennis at McCaskey, then continued her tennis career at West Chester, graduating in 1969.

Meiser then moved on to Penn State, where she earned her master’s degree in education in 1971 and was hired as the women’s JV basketball coach in 1972. She became the head women’s varsity coach in 1974, compiling a 92-52 overall record in six seasons.

The Nittany Lions emerged as a Top 20 national program in her time there. PSU qualified for the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women postseason tournament in each of those six seasons and won 20-plus games in each of her final three seasons.

More importantly, Meiser awarded the university’s first women’s basketball scholarship and helped the program become a full-scholarship Title IX compliant one in 1978. Also in 1978, she was a finalist for the Wade Trophy as national coach of the year and coached the gold medal-winning East team in the U.S. National Sports Festival.

Meiser entered into collegiate athletic administration an associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator at the University of Connecticut in 1983. She made a lasting impact in a 10-year stint.

In 1986, she was the chair of the search committee that hired now Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma as the school’s head women’s basketball coach.

In 1993, Meiser left UConn to become the Athletic Director at the University of Hartford. At the time of her hire, she was one of only 12 women in charge of an NCAA Division I athletic department. When she retired from Hartford in 2014, she was one of 30.

Chryst Awards

Kim Glass

A 2002 graduate of Conestoga Valley, Glass enjoyed a storied career in women’s volleyball, rising to join the 2008 American team that won the silver medal at the Bejing Olympics.

A member of the U.S. National Team from 2007-12, she also played professionally in Italy, Turkey, Russia and Puerto Rico. Prior to joining the national team, Glass had a standout career at the University of Arizona, where she was the National and Pac 10 Freshman of the Year in 2002.

As a Wildcat, Glass was a three-time All-America selection, four-time All-Pac 10 choice and was a member of the PAC 10 All-Academic team in 2003 and 2004. She was inducted into the University of Arizona Hall of Fame in 2011.

At CV, Glass earned five varsity letters in volleyball (three) and basketball (two). In her senior volleyball season, she was named first team All-American, first team All-State and was the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year. The two-time District Three all-star and two-time L-L League Section Two MVP was inducted into the CV Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Warren Goodling

Goodling is the winningest coach in the history of Hempfield boys basketball. During his 1986-2010 tenure, he compiled a career record of 452-205, ranking him second on the Lancaster-Lebanon League all-time wins list for the sport. Adding his 33 victories at Northeastern (York), he has 485 high school coaching victories.

Under Goodling, Hempfield won L-L section titles five times — 1994-95, 1996-97, 1998-99, 2008-09 and 2009-10. The Knights won the L-L League titles five times as well, in 1992, 1995, 1999, 2000 and 2010.

Other highlights during his tenure were: Eight L-L Coach of the Year awards, 20 consecutive winning seasons, 23 postseason appearances and 18 straight District Three tournament appearances:

In addition to two 29-game winning streaks (1998-99 and 2009-10) and three L-L Sportsmanship Awards (2007, 2008, 2009), Goodling produced 42 college players, including three at the NCAA Division I level, and 16 L-L first-team all-stars.

John “Andy” Noel Jr.

A 1968 graduate of Lancaster Catholic, Noel was a standout wrestler at the scholastic and collegiate levels before moving into college coaching and administration.

The Pennsylvania Catholic Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling champion in 1968, with a 22-0 record, his high school dual meet record was 38-4.

Enrolling at Franklin & Marshall, Noel spent a season on the freshman team, going unbeaten, untied and unscored upon. During the next three seasons, Noel was a middleweight starter for the varsity Diplomats, competing at the Division I Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) level. Noel finished his F&M career unbeaten in home duals, had a 31-5 total dual meet record and never lost to an Ivy League opponent. His senior year he finished second in the EIWA championships.

Noel was selected as F&M’s Most Valuable Wrestler in 1972, received the Uncle Charlie Mayser Award and was inducted into the F&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.

Noel turned to coaching, spending one season each as an assistant at F&M and Colgate, where he received his master’s in 1973. He then served as Cornell’s head coach from 1974-88.

His Big Red teams won four Ivy League championships and had four runner-up finishes. In 1990, he was recognized at the EIWA Championships for his distinguished coaching career at Cornell, and in 1992 he was inducted into the New York State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the EIWA Hall of Fame and was inducted into the New York chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014.

Noel then moved into athletic administration at Cornell, becoming Director of Athletics. The Big Red has won 106 Ivy League team titles and 37 total national championships under him.

Mike Vogel

A 1970 Hempfield graduate, Vogel carved out a spectacular run as the head coach of the boys and girls volleyball teams at his alma mater.

Starting in 1991 as an assistant for both programs, Vogel took over the girls program in 1993 and was head coach from 1993 to 2008 (16 seasons). He also headed the boys program from 1998 to 2021 (24 seasons).

He stepped down as girls coach after capturing two PIAA Class 3A titles (’04 and ’06), five District Three Class 3A titles (’02, ’03, ’04, ’06, ’08) and seven L-L titles (’94, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07). The Knights also finished as PIAA runners-up in 2002.

The boys team had a 504-66 record in L-L, nonleague, district and state matches under Vogel. In all matches, including weekend tournaments, his boys were a staggering 106-94-88.

Highlighting that incredible stat were seven PIAA Class 3A titles (’01, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’06, ’07, ’16); 11 District Three Class 3A titles and 17 L-L crowns.

Other honorees

The LNP Inspirational Athlete of the Year Award winners are Rylee and Jackson Diffenderfer.

This sister-brother duo has been a beaming example of passion, commitment and perseverance.

Jackson, 18, is currently a senior at Warwick and is a differently abled student who competes on Warwick’s Unified Track team. He has overcome more than 20 surgeries in his lifetime, including brain surgery at age 1.

His sister, Rylee, 20, is a 2020 Warwick graduate and former field hockey captain who now attends Rider University, where she played Division I field hockey for two seasons.

The inseparable, unconditional bond they have forged has become an inspiration to many.

Rylee stop playing field hockey to concentrate on her goal of becoming a special education teacher at the high school level. She credits her brother for inspiring her into the field. Her blog, throughjacksonseyes.com, provides insight to their relationship and the obstables they’ve faced.

The Volunteer of the Year Award winner is Bob Diller.

Through his lifetime hobby of photography, the Army veteran, a Mount Joy resident, particularly captures photos of Lancaster County youth, high school and college sports, as well as athletic-related community events. He enjoys photographing the thrills of competition and voluntarily donates his photos to teams, coaches and players. His sports photography spans many decades.

Diller’s photos capture action of football, wrestling, basketball, swimming, tennis, track, golf, soccer, baseball, softball and other contests at all levels. It is common to see him at Lancaster-Lebanon League games and meets, although as a 1966 McCaskey graduate, he often favors the Tornadoes. He carries his telephoto lens camera with him the way others carry their keys and wallet.

Diller voluntarily photographs local Relay for Life fundraisers, such as 24-hour walks and golf tournaments. He is the official volunteer photographer for the annual Lancaster County Office of Aging Senior Games. He takes photos of competitions all week long, posting them online daily, and then compiles an audio-visual presentation for the Senior Games Celebration.

Also at the event, the 2022 LNP female and male Athletes of the Year, Braetan Peters (Annville-Cleona) and Ryan Brubaker (Cocalico) will be recognized.