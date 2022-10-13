More than 300 residents from over seven different towns in Lancaster County gathered together for the 31st Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on Wednesday night at Eden Resort and Suites.

Recipients ranged from head coaches and athletic directors to former and present athletes from the Lancaster community. A total of 10 awards were given out for the night.

Guests filed into a brightly lit room with 30 tables set up complete with a waterfall backdrop behind the podium where award recipients gave their speeches.

Following a cocktail hour, a dinner and dessert buffet was provided. The awards ceremony began a little after 7 p.m.

Inductees on the night included Kimberly Glass, Michael Vogel, Warren Goodling, John Andrew Noel Jr., Robert Diller, Patricia Hoffman Meiser, Braetan Peters, Ryan Brubaker, Jackson Diffenderfer and Rylee Diffenderfer.

The sentiment on the night was the fact that the award recipients were happy to be back home and were happy to see friends and family who they played alongside on the fields or courts in Lancaster county.

“I am so grateful to be here in front of you all back here in Lancaster. My home no matter where I’ve traveled, no matter where I live, Lancaster County is my home,” said Kimberly Glass, a Free-land Chryst Award winner and the first black female to be inducted into the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame.

Glass also thanked the coaches throughout her athletic career and credited them for helping make her a successful high school and collegiate athlete.

The George W. Kirchner award recipient, Patricia Hoffman Meiser, spent the majority of her athletic career in Connecticut, but was glad to be back home.

“Nothing pleases me more than driving back to this great part of, not just Pennsylvania, but this entire country. I have always felt like you know, I’ve been in Connecticut for 40 years, but this is my home,” said Meiser.

Meiser ended her speech by praising the other award recipients and all the people involved in high school athletics and the impact they make on the individuals involved.

“There’s not a lot of money in this business, at the level in which we operate. We know we do not do this for money. We do it because we care about young people,” Meiser said. “We shape lives, we challenge them, we build teams and we make our communities so much better.”

The most heartfelt speech of the night was given by Rylee Diffenderfer, one half of the Inspirational Athlete of the Year award winner. She received the award with her brother Jackson Diffenderfer, who is “differently-abled” and has overcome over 20 surgeries in his lifetime at just the young age of 18 and still manages to run for Warwick’s unified track team.

When Rylee and her brother were given the chance to speak after receiving the award, the audience erupted and gave them a standing ovation.

While tearing up, Rylee talked about how Jackson was always cheering for her while growing up and how it was nice to see everyone cheer for him for once.

“What’s important to me is that you’re finally on the other side,” said Rylee Diffenderfer. “You’re finally being recognized, you are the one being cheered for the first time in your life, you are the LancasterOnline Inspirational Athlete of the Year.”

High School Athlete of the year award recipients Braetan Peters (Elon women's cross country/track and field) and Ryan Brubaker (South Carolina football) were not able to be at the award ceremony, but their parents attended to receive the awards for them.

Ed Flick has been involved with Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame for 12 years now and is the current chairman. He thinks the banquet is important because it gives attention to individuals who have given to athletics.

“I think it’s good that we recognize people who have done something in sports,” said Flick. “If you look at our list, there’s coaches in there, there’s officials there, there’s people who have worked all their life and we’re trying to recognize what they did for the community, what they did for anybody that played sports.”