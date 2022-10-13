Nearly a half-century ago, Pat Hofmann Meiser sat in a meeting room at Penn State University, saw the future coming and decided to jump on board.

Meiser, who received the George W. Kirchner Memorial Award from the Lancaster Sports Writers and Broad-casters Association and the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, was then a graduate assistant and JV basketball coach at Penn State.

That was 1974, two years after the passage of Title IX legislation, which was about to open up a new world of opportunity in women’s college athletics.

The meeting was called by Robert Scannell, then dean of the College of Health and Human Development and, in effect, Penn State’s athletic director.

It included Penn State’s then-13 female head coaches and some other staffers.

Scannell, Meiser recalled by telephone Monday, “said that ‘Penn State will be a target. We are a premier football program, right up the road from DC. They are going to be watching, and we are going to do the right thing.’ ’’ That meant heavily increased funding for women’s sports and providing, for the first time, athletic scholarships for women.

Some of the head coaches opted out, into tenured faculty positions. They simply did not want to recruit, given the time and travel involved.

Meiser had no problem with that. A career in sports that had been fine but conventional to that point – tennis at West Chester, field hockey, tennis and basketball at McCaskey High School – jumped into overdrive.

Incredibly, just five years removed from her graduation from McCaskey, she became Penn State’s head women’s basketball coach.

“It was fascinating, because the world, the Title IX world, was all around us,’’ Meiser said. “Things were changing so fast.’’

At the time, the Penn State women weren’t in a conference and were playing a 12-game schedule. Meiser turned the flexibility that allowed into an advantage, scheduling games far and wide, including against some of the best teams in the country.

Meiser, though utterly inexperienced, turned Penn State into a top-20 program nationally. Her teams went 92-52 over six seasons, making the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national championship tournament each year.

In 1978, she was a finalist for the Wade Trophy as national coach of the year and coached the gold medal-winning East team in the U.S. National Sports Festival.

After those six years, family considerations led Meiser to move from coaching to athletic administration.

She became an associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator at the University of Connecticut in 1983. A decade later, she became one of 12 female Division I athletic directors in the country at the University of Hartford.

At UConn, Meiser chaired the search committee that hired Geno Auriemma, who has coached the UConn women to 11 national championships and 21 NCAA Final Fours.

At Hartford, Meiser hired former WNBA player and UConn great Jennifer Rizzotti as head women’s coach in 1999. Rizzotti’s teams made six NCAA Tournaments and racked up 316 wins over 17 seasons.

Meiser retired from Hart-ford in 2014 and now runs Meiser Sports Consulting LLC, which works with college athletic departments on career development and campus/community engagement.

Meiser has been inducted into the Halls of Fame of Connecticut Women’s Basketball, New England Women’s Basketball and was inducted into the National Association of College Directors of Athletics.

After all that, the Kirchner Award still resonates.

“I started to roll through the Lancaster County Hall of Fame (inductees) and it was almost shocking to me, the number of people that had been in my life in a variety of ways,’’ she said.

“It brought back a lot of my history. Needless to say, I am thrilled.’’