It may be summer, but that doesn't mean all of the McCaskey track athletes are taking it easy.

In fact, because of the Lancaster City Track Club program run by Red Tornado coach Derek Jennings, some of those athletes are not only keeping in shape, but will head to Florida next week for the USATF Junior Olympics.

Twin sisters Kamyah and Kamiah Wright, standouts on the McCaskey team, have been a part of the summer track club since they were sixth-graders. Now rising juniors, the two are looking forward to another trip to nationals.

"I love going each year. It's fun, we get to spend time together and get better each day," Kamyah Wright said. "I feel like it's going to be much easier because we are already in shape and know what we are going to do. I definitely think it is worth all the work. You improve each summer, so you won't lose your momentum."

"When I was in middle school, I was much more nervous because I was young, just starting off. But now I feel used to it and I am ready to run again," Kamiah Wright added.

In all, 11 athletes will make the trip to Jacksonville for the four-day competition, slated to start July 29.

In addition to the Wright sisters, fellow members of the successful Tornado girls program, Lucie De Syon and Isabella Shertzer, will be at nationals. Each had outstanding spring seasons, especially at the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships.

Helping them out will be Solanco rising junior Katie Urbine, the reigning L-L pole vault champ, who is also a terrific sprinter.

"Not every kid does summer track, but when you have a few of them that have done it from a young age, it's contagious and that's huge," Jennings said. "This in a lot of ways is a reason we have seen the success we've had at McCaskey track."

Of course, heading to nationals is only possible because of the summer program Jennings started in 2013.

Coaching junior high track at the time, Jennings said that team members wanted to know when the next practice was as soon as the spring season ended.

"The goal is to keep kids on the right track, through track and field," he said. "The proof is in the pudding. We have kids competing in college, kids going to school for next to nothing and kids that come back and help us out.

"We have something that works, something that's been successful. It's just a really cool thing we have going here."

Two years after the club began, the Lancaster City Police Athletic League got involved, and things really took off from there.

Josiah King, a 17-year officer with the city police force, has been active in PAL for quite some time. He is also part of the summer track program as a coach and supporter.

"The kids that come out and put the time in day after day," King said. "It's summertime, it's hot. They could be doing lots of other things, but coach Jennings is on their level. He is in there with them. He's part of them and has become such a part of their family."

"I don't know how we can do it without (PAL) and Auntie Anne's Cares, (that) helps sponsor us. It's been instrumental," Jennings said. "To get Josiah and Lancaster Police Athletic League to come out and see the vision I kind of set forth is nice because you don't always get that lucky."

King said the entire community benefits from groups like the track club and PAL working together. The relationships built at programs such as summer track, have long-lasting effects throughout the city and beyond.

"That's the whole idea is when they see you on the street, they trust you, which is the way it's supposed to work.," he said. "These kids miss out on a lot of their summertime because they are here. It's hard to run a 400 and 800 when it's 90 degrees outside. It shows how good the program is when you get a kid to come out and spend their summer doing that stuff."

Six boys will make the trip to Florida, Alex Miller, Felix Mendez, Alex Morales, Aiden Smith Ahmad Coney and Caleb Martinez.

Mendez, a rising freshman, is making a return trip to nationals, though he expects things to be different as he competes at an older level. Still, he looks forward to all aspects of the trip.

"Everybody gets faster as you go. They are bigger and there's more competition. I like racing against faster people, it pushes you to run faster times," he said. "We go a lot of places and do lots of things. As you travel the country you meet all the different kids. You make friends."

According to Jennings, nationals is the icing on the cake. It's about how you perform. Where you finish is secondary.

"When you are at this level you can only control so many things. So, you set a time goal or a mark you want to jump and you hit that and the rest takes care of itself," he said. "At the end of the day track and field is one of those things you measure you against you. We set those goals and wherever you fall place-wise is where it falls."