James Bernadin barely had a chance to break a sweat.

One minute and 17 seconds into the first round Saturday night in Philadelphia, Bernadin (5-0-1) ended a frustrating week — with a win.

From the opening bell Bernadin was fast, closing in on Edgar “The Tiger” Torres (8-3-1), who hit the canvas just 13 seconds into the fight, a King’s Promotions show at 2300 Arena.

After the count, Bernadin gave no quarter, throwing hard rights and targeted shots against Torres.

Torres had almost no defense, barely countered and (in the words of the commentators) didn’t look like he wanted to be there.

Referee Shawn Clark stopped the fight at 1:17 in the first round. A barely winded Bernadin raised his hands to the cheers of friends and family.

Torres was a last-minute match up after both he and Bernadin had competitors pull out on Friday.

In the post-fight interview, when asked how he felt about finally getting into the ring with the third scheduled opponent, Bernadin simply said, “That’s what we train for … that’s what we do.”

Train. Fight whoever’s in the opposite corner. Win.