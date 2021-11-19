Jeremy Cuevas (13-1) is out, Edgar “The Tiger” Torres (8-2-1) is in, and Lancaster boxer James Bernadin (4-0-1) is still on the card.

Torres is the third boxer to be matched — and accept the match — against Bernadin for Saturday night’s King’s Promotions show at 2300 Arena, Philadelphia.

Originally, Bernadin was set to meet Kevin Asmat (6-2), but Asmat pulled out just over a week ago with an injury.

Then, Bernadin was going to face Cuevas, but Thursday night Cuevas withdrew from the fight, also because of an injury.

According to Marshall Kauffman, Bernadin’s promoter and founder of King’s Promotions, Cuevas sprained his ankle running Thursday night. Kauffman was sent a doctor’s note backing up Cuevas’ trip to the hospital.

At noon Friday, it looked like Bernadin was off the card. But, when Torres lost his scheduled opponent, James Martin (7-3), the game changed and Bernadin’s fight was on again.

Bernadin’s coach, Will Torres (no relation), of Lancaster City Boxing Academy, where Bernadin trains, said that all he knew about Edgar Torres was that he was six feet tall and coming off two losses.

According to BoxRec, the website that is an official record keeper for boxing, Torres is 39 and hails from Woodbridge, Virginia. He’s been a pro fighter since 2007, with breaks from (reported) competition that are sometimes three or four years long.

Reached on his way to weigh-ins, when asked, Bernadin said Torres’ height bothered him “not at all.”

Cuevas dropping out so close to the fight, however, had both Bernadin and Will Torres frustrated.

“I am tired of it,” Will Torres said. “Cuvas’ team talked about a stop in the third and then they pull out and we don’t get a chance to make him eat his words.”

But Bernadin isn’t letting the frustration knock him for a loop.

“I’m still going to go out there and get a W,” he said. “I’m still focused.”