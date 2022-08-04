Memories were made and connections forged on the sun-soaked field at PeoplesBank Park in York on Wednesday afternoon, when differently abled people got to learn and play some baseball with members of the Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution thanks to the “Field of Dreams” event hosted by the Beautiful Lives Project.

The Beautiful Lives Project, founded in May 2017 by Anthony Iacovone and Bryce Weiler, offers people with disabilities the chance to get involved in activities to which they may have limited access, like sports.

The organization began by holding events with Connecticut’s New Britain Bees, a former Atlantic League team that’s now an American collegiate summer baseball team. Iacovone used to own the franchise and introduced Weiler to York Revolution manager Mark Mason and Lancaster Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples.

Although Beautiful Lives has had a long connection with both teams, and both organizations have attended past events in New Britain, Wednesday was the first time an event has been held in Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to give people with disabilities opportunities to experience sports and play on the field,” said Weiler, who is blind. “Most importantly, people with disabilities are able to gain friendships with others who have disabilities and be able to create lifelong memories.”

Weiler himself was on the bench of the Evansville University basketball team from 2010 to 2014 and knows personally how important access to participation in sporting events can be for everyone.

The 40 participants spent an hour on the field Wednesday with the players — playing catch, posing for pictures, checking out the dugouts and running the bases.

Revolution outfielder Connor Lien and participant Ethan Briner started the trend of running the diamond. Lien pushed Briner, in a lime green-rimmed wheelchair, to each base, concluding with Briner getting to touch home plate. In celebration, Briner yelled “Yeah!” loud enough for everyone in the stadium to hear and flexed his muscles.

After his initial ride, Briner’s brother, Dustin Briner, took him for another spin, this time wheeling Ethan at top speed around the diamond.

“Whenever he’s happy is normally when I’m happy,” Dustin Briner said. “I just like to see him have a good time. As long as he’s having a good time, I (couldn’t) care less what’s happening.”

When asked if he was having fun Wednesday, Ethan Briner simply responded with another loud “Yeah!”

The event wasn’t special only for the participants from the Beautiful Lives Project, but also for the Revolution and Barnstormers players.

Augie Sylk, a pitcher for Lancaster, and Troy Stokes Jr., an outfielder for York, said they both appreciated the perspective the event gave them.

“The fact that they have so much fun simply paying catch, something that we almost at times dread, (is) just eye-opening for us,” Sylk said.

Stokes said that the event reminded him that whether his team wins or loses a game, he is still playing a game he enjoys.

“Just seeing the joy that these guys have just playing catch, swinging in the cage,” Stokes said. “You go 0 for 4, it’s like, ‘Man, I’m still out here playing a game. I’m still having fun.’ That’s the big part of it.”

Both players said they appreciated being able to help out and give back to the community.