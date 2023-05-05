Raymells Rosa was in a most unenviable position in the eighth inning Friday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Lexington pitcher was working a bases-loaded situation with no one out and a 3-0 count on Lancaster No. 3 hitter Andretty Cordero.

Oh yeah, Kelly Dugan was on deck.

And then.

Rosa fanned both Cordero and Dugan, then got Ariel Sandoval on a routine fly to left to close out the inning. And ultimately, Lexington preserved a 1-0 win in the Atlantic League game to move to 6-1 on the season, while dropping the Stormers to 1-6.

Trace Loehr had drawn a five-pitch walk from Rosa to open the eighth. Shawon Dunston Jr. and Melvin Mercedes followed with perfect bunt singles to load the bases, and Rosa missed badly with his first three pitches to Cordero before turning things around.

It was the third time in the game that Lancaster had its first two runners reach base. In the second, Dugan was hit by a pitch and Sandoval followed with a single, but Pat Ledet (1-1) worked his way out of the jam. Similarly, Dunston and Mercedes reached in the sixth before Ledet again escaped.

Ledet, a left-hander, worked seven innings on three hits and a walk to earn the win. Rosa was awarded a hold and Aaron Ochsenbein pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Lexington’s offense was sparse, but got the job done against Jared Lakind (0-2). Lakind matched Ledet’s zeroes through the first five innings before yielding an opposite-field homer to J.C. Encarnacion. Lakind left after 5 2/3, having allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six. The bullpen surrendered only one more hit over 3 1/3 innings.

Lancaster will send Dominic DiSabatino (0-0) to the mound today. Lexington has not announced its starter.