The 2022 Lancaster Archery Classic, the East Coast’s largest indoor archery tournament, is set to open at noon Thursday at Spooky Nook Sports Complex.

About 2,000 athletes from around the globe are expected to compete in the four-day event, including nearly 500 young archers in the Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament, which will be held Saturday and Sunday.

More than $300,000 in cash and prizes are up for grabs at the Classic, including a top prize of $20,000 for the Open Pro champion.

Every archer will shoot a qualifying 60-arrow round, where a perfect score is 660, since the X-ring counts as 11 points at the Classic. Only two perfect 660 rounds have ever been shot at the Classic, both in the Men’s Open Pro division.

Following qualifications, archers are ranked within their respective 17 divisions, so that the top 64, 32 or 16 archers – depending on the division – can advance to head-to-head elimination matches. From those matches, the top eight or four archers from each division will advance to the final shoot-up rounds.

The shoot-ups are held in a separate area, with spectator seating surrounding two spotlit stages, from which the archers compete. Every finals match will be broadcast live on the Lancaster Archery Supply YouTube channel.

The finals matches start with the lowest ranked archer competing against the next lowest ranked archer. The winner advances to shoot against the archer ranked just above them until someone competes against the top-ranked archer for the top prize.