Rack up a big win for Lancaster County’s Casey Kaufhold.

According to a report on usarchery.org, the Conestoga Valley graduate upended the favored French archer Lisa Barbelin 6-4 to take gold in the recurve women’s event at the World Cup Stage No. 4 in Paris on Sunday.

Kaufhold, 19, survived a back-and-forth encounter with Barbelin, and with the win qualified for next month’s World Cup Final in Mexico.

“It’s kind of crazy,” a teary but joyful Kaufhold told reporters after the match, held on the future site of the 2024 Olympic competition.

“Sorry if I cry a lot. It’s very emotional for me but it was a great day. I’m super happy.”

With the home crowd loudly supporting Barbelin, Kaufhold posted 25 in the first set to trail 2-0. She needed to rally. But as things progressed an eight was marked up to a nine in the second set, and Kaufhold got herself level in the match at 2-2.

Kaufhold crept ahead 4-2 as a 9-10-10 in set three was too much for Barbelin. However, buoyed by the Paris crowd, Barbelin fought back in the fourth set with 29.

Locked at 4-4, Kaufhold came out on top in the fifth, finishing with a 10 to claim gold.

“Wow! That was one of the wildest matches I’ve ever shot in,” Kaufhold said. “Having Lisa being here in France, shooting for France, the crowd was really loud for her.

“We both put on a good show for everybody. We went 4-4, down to the last set, so it was a great match. It was cool to hear everybody cheer for her and she shot amazing. All the girls shot well today. It was a great day of archery overall.”

In the semifinals, Kaufhold defeated Korea’s Choi Misun 6-4. She led 3-1 and 4-2 at the outset, but scores were level heading into the fifth set. Kaufhold kept her best till last, firing 30 to Choi’s 28 to ready herself for the decider. Choi later collected bronze.

Two weeks after claiming the USA’s first quota slot for next year’s Olympics, it seemed clear Sunday’s success is merely an appetizer for Kaufhold.

“It feels really good to have won a gold medal on this stage here,” she said, “knowing Olympics will be here next year.

“For some reason Paris has gone well for me every year. The first time I was in Paris we got the spots for the Tokyo Games and then last year I won my first mixed team gold medal, and so now to win it individually it feels really good, so I’m hoping to keep this Paris streak going until next year.”

The Archery World Cup Final is slated to take place in Hermosillo, Mexico, on Sept. 9-10.