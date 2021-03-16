Lancaster Countian and former major league player Jeff Bianchi is the Lancaster Barnstormers’ new hitting coach.

Bianchi was a USA Today All-American at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, and a second-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2005 draft. He joined the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization in 2011, and hit .351 at Class AA Huntsville and .317 at AAA Nashville in 2012. He made his major-league debut in July of that season and played 129 games as a utility infielder with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox from 2013-15.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Barnstormers,” Bianchi said via a Barnstormers press release. “After spending the last 16 years elsewhere, I’m excited to be back in Lancaster working for such a great organization in my hometown.

“Jeff is a homegrown guy,” said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last five to six years. He is a class act who is going to bring a lot of value to the clubhouse and the playing field.”

The Barnstormers’ 2021 season begins May 27 at Gastonia, N.C. The home opener is June 4, vs. York, at Clipper Magazine Stadium.