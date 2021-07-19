Lampeter-Strasburg grad Dustin Stoltzfus lost by submission to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Rodolfo Vieira in the third round of Saturday's fight at UFC Vegas 31.

Earlier this month, Stoltzfus told LNP|LancasterOnline he liked his chances more if the fight went beyond Round One. Stoltzfus and Vieira went to the third round, where Vieira leapt on the back of Stoltzfus for a standing rear chokehold submission that rendered Stoltzfus unconscious.

Stoltzfus is now 0-2 into a four-fight first-time contract from UFC. He had earned that contract after winning a Contender Series bout in August 2020, when he scored a first-round TKO when the arm of his opponent, Penncrest alum Joseph Pyfer, was dislocated on a slam. At the time, it was the 10th-straight victory for Stoltzfus. His career record is now 13-3.

"They (UFC) can terminate you at anytime," Stoltzfus told LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this month. "So if you go on a losing streak the better chances they terminate you. So there’s always that pressure."

Stoltzfus, 29, had plans to visit family in Lancaster County after the fight, before returning to Germany, where he lives and trains.