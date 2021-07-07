It took seven years as a professional fighter before Lampeter-Strasburg grad Dustin Stoltzfus earned his first contract from UFC in August 2020.

His first fight under that contract came last November, a three-round defeat to Kyle Daukus.

His second bout as a UFC fighter is upcoming July 17 in Las Vegas, where Stoltzfus (13-2) will square off with Rodolfo Vieira (7-1) in a middleweight matchup (171 pounds to 185 pounds).

And although his UFC contract is for four fights, Stolzfus could still be terminated by the company at any time.

There’s also pressure for Stoltzfus to live up to the comments of UFC boss Dana White, who said last year he expects big things from the Lancaster County native.

“I don’t typically worry about that too much,” he said. “But I definitely have something to prove to the UFC. That’s a big deal. ...to have him (White) say something like that and my next fight was such a lousy performance on my part, it’s like, ‘Well, you don’t want to disappoint the boss.’ Now I feel like this is my chance and my opportunity.”

What many may not have known during the loss to Daukus, though, was that Stoltzfus had recently come out of a bout with COVID-19. As a result, Stoltzfus felt nowhere near 100 percent when he stopped into the octagon in November.

“The first 90 seconds I was exhausted,” Stoltzfus recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, no. This is not the way this is supposed to go.’”

The loss snapped a 10-win fight streak. But this defeat was different.

“When I go into a fight or a hard sparring session and I lost, then I go back and reflect and I learn a lot from it,” he said. “Losses are a great way to learn. But this time it was really hard to take anything out of the fight itself.”

Stoltzfus got upset stomachs and felt dizzy in the training leading up to the Daukus fight. But he attributed those setbacks to the layoff that came in a three-week quarantine from the coronavirus. It wasn’t until after the fight he realized something else was going on.

“I felt really bad the next couple of weeks,” he said. “A burning sensation in my lungs. I thought there was something wrong with my heart and lungs.”

He was eventually diagnosed with micronutrient deficiency. It’s unclear if it was caused by COVID-19.

Anyways, Stoltzfus finally felt back to normal by April. He has been unable to get a fight since then largely because a lockdown was only recently lifted in Germany, where Stoltzfus lives and trains.

Coincidentally, Stoltzfus lives near Mannheim, Germany, and Strasbourg, France, the namesakes of Manheim and Strasburg.

He credits his, “farmer boy sort of strength” that he has today from having grown up working on a farm, the son of parents who grew up Amish.

“Now I’m getting better at the movement and the setups to actually use that power,” he said. “So that’s probably something that you’ll see more of.”

On the other side, Stoltzfus feels he knows what to expect from Vieira, a four-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world champion.

“He (Vieira) pressures you. He gets a hold of you. He takes you down,” Stoltzfus said. “Then he sits in the mount and goes for a side choke. That’s what the guy does. You know that’s what he’s going to do. So I just need to find ways to try to disrupt his charge there.”

Stoltzfus feels if he can survive the first round, his odds are better the longer the fight goes.

What would a win do for his career?

“It would make things safer for me to stay in the UFC,” he said. “They don’t like fighters going on a losing streak, especially in the beginning (of a first-time contract). So getting a win would take that off my chest. ...and beating a guy like (Vieira) who is so well-known in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and such a beast in what he does would be a huge feather in my cap.”