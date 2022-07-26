Lampeter-Strasburg alum Dustin Stoltzfus was on the fourth of a four-fight Ultimate Fighting Championship contract heading into his latest UFC Fight Night bout July 16.

Stoltzfus had lost the first three of those fights, all of them his first bouts under contract by UFC. It explains why he was having thoughts of walking away from a career as a fighter.

“I was seriously considering stopping after my last fight,” Stoltzfus said. “I wasn’t quite sure if I wanted to fight anymore. I wasn’t sure if I was going to fight for another organization.”

Winning cures a lot of ills, as Stoltzfus learned after his bout with Dwight Grant went the distance, with Stoltzfus declared the winner by unanimous decision after five rounds. It was his first victory in two years.

“It changed things,” Stoltzfus said of the win.

Stoltzfus (14-4) has since picked up another four-fight contract from UFC, which he noted can be terminated at any time. The win has also led to a quick turnaround on the scheduling of his next fight against Abusupiyan Magomedov on UFC Fight Night on Sept. 3.

“I woke up this morning feeling motivated,” Stoltzfus told LNP|LancasterOnline last Thursday. “I’m ready to go. There’s a lot less pressure now. That pressure and extra weight from the last three (losses) is gone now.”

It should be noted the first of those three straight UFC losses for the 6-foot Stoltzfus came when he was coming off of a quarantine after overcoming COVID-19, leaving him feeling much less than 100% when he stepped into the octagon.

Asked what the middleweight (171-185 pounds) fighter learned in the next two losses, Stoltzfus said, “One of the main takeaways was remaining mentally sharp throughout the fight.”

“The last (loss) I went in with a lot of nerves,” he said. “All that stress that I had leading up to the fight all that morning, early afternoon really wore on me. By the time I got to the third round, I was still feeling OK. But mentally, I was completely drained.”

Stoltzfus, now in his ninth year as a pro MMA fighter, got caught in a rear naked choke hold in the third round of a UFC Fight Night loss Dec. 18.

“We got into a bit of a situation where I slipped and I wasn’t able to react like I should have,” he said. “Especially with me not being that physically tired, it shouldn’t have been like that. So, retrospectively, it was just mental fatigue from being stressed all the time.”

Stoltzfus’s next opponent, Magomedov, is a 6-foot-2 Russian-born fighter with a 24-4-1 record who will be making his UFC debut.

Magomedov, 31, and Stoltzfus, 30, both train in Germany. Stoltzfus has pretty much lived in Germany since 2014. He’s approaching the one-year mark of having opened his own MMA training facility in Germersheim, Germany, a short distance from Mannheim, Germany, and Strasbourg, France, the namesakes of Manheim and Strasburg.

On a somewhat related note, the homegrown roots of Stoltzfus, the second of four children to Amish-born parents, were in the crowd to watch him win July 16, in the form of his mom, dad, an older sister, an aunt and a cousin.

They’re among the few familiar with the days Stoltzfus spent in theater at L-S, a side that re-emerges when the bright lights are back on him inside the cage, as it did during his last bout.

“My family knows I’m weird and goofy,” he said. “I say strange things. I can sing and dance and whatnot. It’s fun and funny for me. I’m not usually like that.”

The seeds of Stoltzfus’s love for MMA were planted in his youth when he first trained in Tang Soo Do at Mimidis Karate in East Hempfield Township.

Years later, he’s still growing as a fighter. He says his “ground game is truly high level” and “striking is solid,” and he’s more “polished in my base disciplines like Luta Livre, Muay Thai and wrestling,” and he’s gotten stronger overall. He’s trying to improve his explosiveness.

But experience is often the best lesson, as Stoltzfus has realized from the ups and downs inside the octagon over the last couple years, especially with the mental game. “We’re often our own worst enemies there,” he said.

His latest win should help ease any of the mental stress that comes in training for his next fight.

“A big focus is trying to develop strategies to be in as good of a place I can mentally in the lead up to the fight,” he said. “And in the fight itself.”