Jared Lakind tossed a three-hit shutout for seven innings as Lancaster romped to an 11-0 win over Staten Island in an Atlantic League game Saturday at New York.

Lakind (3-2) walked four and struck out five. Only one hit left the infield, a double by Angel Aguilar in the fourth inning. Staten Island only had multiple runners on base at the same time in the seventh inning.

Lakind dropped his ERA to 1.96, second in the Atlantic League.

Cole Aker and Brian Marconi each threw a perfect inning to complete the shutout.

Lancaster had 11 hits and took advantage of messy play by the FerryHawks to score in double figures for the first time since May 20.

The Barnstormers got all the runs they would need in the second inning, with Yeison Coca driving in designated pinch runner Tyler LaPorte with a sacrifice fly.

Andretty Cordero went 3-for-6 with a double, RBI and three runs scored for Lancaster (15-19), which blew the game open with six runs in the fifth inning. Trayvon Robin-son and Coca each had two hits and two RBIs. Jake Hoover had a triple, RBI and run scored.

Lancaster has scored 54 runs in the last seven games.

The Barnstormers benefited from four errors and seven walks.

The two clubs will meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. Dominic DiSabatino (2-1) will go against Ryan Hartman (0-0), the third straight lefty starter for the FerryHawks.