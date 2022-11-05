The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural sports auction this Saturday, Nov. 12, at Boltz Auctions, located at 3601 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.

The auction will host a preview of the items on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boltz building. Interested buyers who want to get involved early or cannot make the auction in person can bid now online at https://boltzauctions.hibid.com/catalog/391013/huge-collection-of-sports-memorabilia-live-and-online/?force=True.

Ed Flick, who serves as chair of the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame had an integral part in helping put the auction together. After being a part of the Hospice & Community Care auctions for 16 years, he will bring his expertise to the new LCHOF event.

The auction will feature a total of 235 items, including signed footballs, signed baseballs, signed basketballs, signed photographs and more.

Buyers will have the opportunity to bid on memorabilia from sports past and present, with items as old as a May 1959 Boxing and Wrestling Magazine autographed by former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson and as new as an autographed baseball by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos.

Items were donated by many different organizations and members of the Lancaster County community. The connections Flick has made during his lifetime in Lancaster has helped bring many interesting items to the auction.

“You read the paper, you see that someone’s coming to town, and you say to yourself, I wonder who knows them,” Flick said. “From myself being born and raised in this town, being involved in sports all my life and 43 years in banking, an official in three sports, I have a lot of contacts for people I know and I’m not afraid to knock on their door or call them and ask if they’ll get something signed for us.”

For example, Flick was acquainted with Jim Weaver, who pitched two seasons in Major League Baseball, and was the man who gave up the first career home run to the legendary Reggie Jackson. In fact, Weaver signed a baseball for the new auction bearing the inscription, “I gave up Reggie Jackson’s first home run in the major leagues.”

Patricia Hofmann Meiser, the recent winner of this year’s George W. Kirchner Memorial Award, was responsible for the hiring of NCAA Women’s Basketball 11-time champion head coach Geno Auriemma. She contributed to the auction by obtaining a signed basketball from Auriemma.

The auction will host a plethora of “high end items” or “special items/experiences,” Flick noted.

One of those special experiences to bid on includes four football tickets for the Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers game on Dec. 24. The game is the 50th anniversary of the Oakland Raiders/Steelers game won by the Steelers on Franco Harris’ Immaculate reception.

Another special experience is an uncatered 25-person suite for a Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game at Clipper Magazine Stadium valid for the 2023 regular season. The Stormers notably won the 2022 Atlantic League championship.

Greg Gehman, 67, of Manheim Township, has been collecting sports memorabilia for around 60 years. He will be attending the auction Saturday and has already bid on around 50-60 items so far.

“I love auctions. I mean, it’s just one of my favorite things, if not my favorite thing in the world,” he said.

“So, I go to auctions, and I buy mostly memorabilia autographed stuff, and then I’ll donate it to hospice and other places, so I get to have fun and get to donate at the same time.”

Gehman has donated 10-12 autographed items to the auction and is looking forward to its in-person aspect.

“There’s so many auctions now that don’t happen anymore,” Gehman said. “They’re all online, and being there, it’s just so much more exciting.”

Dale Denlinger, 79, of Elizabethtown, has been collecting sports memorabilia for 20 years. He usually looks to bid on Philadelphia Phillies items for himself and New York Yankees items for his sons.

“I’m a Richie Ashburn fan; he was one of the first autographs that I got on a baseball back in 1953 or ‘54,” Denlinger said. “There is a Richie Ashburn Hall of Fame photo from 1995, so I’m interested in that.”

He looks forward to bidding on the memorabilia and adding it to the extensive collection he has built up over the years.

“I have my own little man cave,” he joked. “My wife allowed me to have a room upstairs.”

The auction will also feature a plethora of jerseys from multiple sports, items that are known for doing well in such auctions.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to multiple organizations. The Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame will decide what organizations to donate the money to by Nov. 22.