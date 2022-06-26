Without the passage of Title IX, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on June 23, Branden Lippy and Dina Henry might not be athletic directors at, respectively, Lampeter-Strasburg and Conestoga Valley.

The women, who had careers as coaches and athletes, are the only two female athletic directors in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, though they will shortly be joined by Cindy Wilson, the former Millersville University women’s lacrosse coach, who is taking up the mantle at Garden Spot for the new school year.

Lippy has always known she wanted to work in athletics, and never let her gender be a roadblock.

“Whether I was a female or a male didn’t matter; I knew I could do this job,” said Lippy, who has been at Lampeter-Strasburg since 2011 and who previously worked at two NCAA Division I schools — University of Maryland and St. Bonaventure University. “I’ve always had a plan in my mind, so I’ve always been just working towards that.”

Lippy gives credit to her male colleagues because they never made her feel like she couldn’t do the job, which has made her experience easier.

“I’ve never felt different,” Lippy said. “I think that certainly is a testament to how they treat Mrs. Dina Henry at Conestoga Valley and myself. As long as you do your job, and you do it well, I don’t think, at least in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, anyone cares whether you are a female or a male.”

Henry and Lippy are part of a legacy that includes past Lancaster-Lebanon athletic directors like Annville-Cleona’s Karen Evans, Cocalico’s Audrey Stoner and Whitney Seltzer, Elizabethtown’s Lauren Cavallaro, Lebanon’s Terry Johnston, Northern Lebanon’s Julie Beidler, Octorara’s Angie Giado, Penn Manor’s Julie Spangler and Pequea Valley’s Amanda Howe.

Although Lippy has had an overall pleasant experience in her role, she does recall the initial nervousness she felt at her first District Three athletic directors meeting, when she was 27 years old.

“There’s a hundred of us in the room, and there were probably 10 females, and certainly none of them were in their 20s,” Lippy said. “I would say that was the probably only time I felt a little nervous, like, ‘Can I do this?’ But, I quickly learned that I can do this.”

Her mostly positive experience is largely because of Title IX, Lippy said, adding that a lot of women in sports have not always had an easy career. In terms of her specific career as an athletic director, Lippy feels Title IX has changed public perspective on who can excel in such a position.

“(Women) are willing to do it,” Lippy said. “They want to do it. They can do it well.”

Lippy has seen that drive for excellence from the girls in her own school’s programs, for example, the Pioneers softball team, which won Class 5A state titles in 2018 and 2021, was the state runner-up in 2019, and a quarterfinalist this season.

“When I first started here, our women’s sports were not as good as our men’s sports,” Lippy said. “I think that has changed, if you look in the past 10 years. Our women’s sports are equal, (and) if not, have competed at a higher platform than our boys sports have.”

As a high school and college athlete, Lippy always considered herself equal to the boys she was competing against.

For Henry, that was not always the case.

Henry played Little League softball and represented her hometown of Williamsport as the East team in the 1990 Little League World Series. Her team won ... and didn’t receive much recognition for its accomplishment at home.

Fast-forward 30 years, to the 2020 cancellation of the World Series. The 1990 team’s members were approached by a reporter in their hometown to honor the team in a six-day series on the anniversary of their championship that August.

“I don’t know,” Henry said. “Was that a product of Title IX? I don’t know. But to have that type of coverage in this day and age, you just didn’t see it back then.”

Henry recalls how happy it made her to see Little League softball televised on ESPN.

“I was just so excited about that,” Henry said. “Those girls are on TV ... and I love that. We are definitely catching up; there’s definitely more equality. I still think there’s some things that can continue to grow.”

Henry coached college basketball for 19 years and college softball for four. One thing she has always noticed is that the majority of coaches, even for female teams, are men. Henry noted that being one of very few women in a leadership role was a challenge, but that she never faced many negative attitudes.

“If people don’t want me there because I’m a female, I don’t know that,” Henry said. “I also don’t care, because that doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is just doing the best job that I can do.”

Henry has two daughters, both of whom are involved in sports. Her youngest, who is entering high school this year, spent her elementary and middle school years playing sports with mostly boys on the playground.

Henry gave her advice — which she also recommends that adults who want a career in sports should follow.

“I always told her there’s going to be some boys that are not going to accept you playing with them and they are going to try to intimidate you,” Henry said. “They are going to pick on you; they are going to try to make you feel like you don’t belong there. You need to stand your ground and show them how good you are.”

Lippy had similar advice for any girls and women in sports.

“Don’t ever stop trying, No. 1,” Lippy said. “Keep going.”

Lippy encouraged girls who doubt themselves to look to those who have gone before them.

“Look at all of us that have succeeded,” Lippy said. “It’s possible. Period.”

Henry encouraged women pursuing athletic careers at all levels to lean on their support system, especially those women who are in the role of primary caretaker for their children. Henry had both of her children while she was coaching at Dickinson College in Carlisle, and she was able to show her players that women can be both mothers and women with careers.

“If you are in a position where you are the primary caretaker of the children and you want to be in a leadership role as a professional, that can sometimes be a challenge,” Henry said. “Find a network of other women who are doing that (and) can help you along the way.”

Both Lippy and Henry noted the advancements that have happened recently in the professional sports world, specifically the U.S. women’s soccer team being granted equal pay as the U.S. men’s team.

“Women’s sports are just as equal,” Lippy said.