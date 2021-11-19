West Chester’s Autumn Gager wasn’t ready for her senior field hockey season to end Friday, especially playing in her backyard at Millersville University in the NCAA Division II semifinal.

Although she didn’t start, the Penn Manor grad had a huge impact for the Rams during their Final Four matchup with Assumption.

Gager's brilliant pass on her team’s second goal of the game was only a part of what she did in West Chester’s 3-0 win over the Greyhounds.

“I am ready to go right off the bench. I am always ready when (coach) calls me in,” Gager said. “I never get my head down. I just go in there and do what I am supposed to do.”

The entire Rams squad did that as West Chester outshot Assumption 28-3, with 10 of those landing on goal, to go along with a 15-2 edge in penalty corners.

The defending champions from 2019 will face Shippensburg, which won Friday’s second game at Millersville, over East Stroudsburg, 2-1. The national title game will be at Biemesderfer Stadium, with a 1 p.m. start Sunday.

With her team up 1-0, Gager re-entered the game and only four seconds later got the ball and dished a slick pass to Valerie van Kuijck, who scored her second goal of the game, doubling the Rams’ lead early in the third period.

“That play was just something I didn’t expect to happen. It was beautiful and really made my day actually,” Gager said. “I’ve been working really hard and it was my first time playing that side, so it was definitely different.”

Rams coach Amy Cohen said that Gager has been a great influence on her teammates.

“She’s such a role model to younger players,” the coach said. “She’s just someone that is always so positive. It doesn’t affect her if she starts or doesn’t start.

“She’s like, ‘OK, I am ready. Let’s go.’ You have to earn everything and Autumn has earned literally every minute she has ever gotten from us and obviously they are well deserved.”

West Chester added a goal from Claudia Jaszczak early in the final quarter.

Lancaster-Lebanon League alumni played a big part in Friday’s second game as well.

Manheim Central grad Hannah Barbush came up huge for East Stroudsburg, pulling a sure Raiders score off the goal line during a wild scramble.

“She’s done that all season, many, many times,” said Warriors coach Sandy Miller, a Cedar Crest grad who is in her 37th season at the helm.

“I just keep my eye on the ball,” Barbush said. “I guess I have good hand-eye coordination and it’s helped me out a few times to help the team.”

Three minutes later, Celeste Veenstra drilled in a corner insert from Morgan Mesenbrink for the first goal of the game that gave the Warriors a 1-0 halftime lead.

However, Shippensburg got it back midway through the third when Tess Jedeloo received a 30-yard pass from Caitlyn Wink in stride, made one move and put it home.

With 1:59 left in regulation, Jedeloo’s reverse shot from in close found the back of the cage, helping the Raiders remain unbeaten at 19-0.

“ESU played a fantastic game,” Shippensburg coach Tara Zollinger said. “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game. Every time we play against ESU it’s a battle.”

Raiders senior Adrienne McGarrigle, a Warwick grad who was part of the 2018 Shippensburg team that won its third straight national championship, started on Friday.

“Freshman year was simply like a movie. I felt like I was living a dream,” she said. “I feel like I took what I learned from my freshman year and took it here for my senior year. We really want this and I want my freshman to experience that same feeling.”

Barbush was honored before the game as an Elite 90 selection for her accomplishments on the field and off, including her 3.979 GPA. She summed up her collegiate career, which included playing with her sister, Maddy Barbush, a sophomore starter for East Stroudsburg.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” she said. “We are a very select few student-athletes that get to this level and to be in the Final Four every year has created so many memories that I am forever grateful for.”

“We recruit good students, good athletes and good people,” Miller added. “The Barbushes are good people. It’s kind of cool having two sisters on the team playing right next to each other.”

Cedar Crest alum Hanna Lewis also played for East Stroudsburg.