The Knightmare girls rugby team has announced its end of Spring 2023 team awards:

— Outstanding Defensive Back: Cami Morrongiello (Ephrata)

— Outstanding Defensive Forward: Jenibelle Stringham (Warwick)

— Most Improved Back: Campbell Way (Hempfield)

— Most Improved Forwards: Ellie Christ (Manheim Township) and Kylie Locke (Hempfield)

— Outstanding Offensive Back: Bella Vogel (Homeschooled)

— Outstanding Offensive Forward: Ella Bortz (Manheim Township)

— Outstanding First year player: Backs, AaRyah Redhead (Hempfield); forwards, Avery Landis (Hempfield)

— Coaches Awards: Backs, Neely Denlinger (Lancaster County Christian School); forwards: Jenibelle Stringham (Warwick)

— Knightmare “Fourtitude” award for playing 4 or more years of high school rugby: Bre Wertman (Elizabethtown), Lauren Hoffman, (Elizabethtown) and Jenibelle Stringham (Warwick)

— Annual College Scholarship award for Academic and Athletic Excellence: Bre Wertman

The Knightmare girls team features players from Hempfield, Penn Manor, Elizabethtown, Manheim Township, Warwick, Cocalico, Ephrata, Linden Hall, Lancaster County Christian School and homeschoolers. The team finished the spring season as the D1 Pennsylvania state champions. The team is currently training at Centerville Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All players in grades 6-12 are welcome to join.